2023 NFL Draft: Reacting to the 2022 Preseason All-SEC Team

No one was surprised when the SEC announced Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the preseason all-conference first-team player at his position. Young is coming off a terrific season, an appearance in the National Championship Game, and a Heisman Trophy win. He is also a top-flight 2023 NFL Draft prospect—he is a leader, a gamer, and a tremendously accurate passer. Young is going to face questions about his size (he is significantly shorter than the average NFL signal caller), but he does a nice job at finding windows to pass the ball. He could be a Top Five selection next year.

The running backs—Auburn’s Tank Bigsby and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs—are also impressive. Bigsby cuts the frame of an NFL-level rusher. He is patient behind the line of scrimmage and hits the hole as he is supposed to. Bigsby should be a middle round pick, but could get a look early on Day Two with another big season. Meanwhile, Gibbs is one of the more underrated players in the draft. He just transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech, where he distinguished himself as a top-flight receiving back with elite cutting and juking ability. Gibbs could be an early second-rounder.

At wide receiver, everyone knows LSU’s Kayshon Boutte, who could go in the Top Ten of next year’s draft. Boutte is a great, instinctive route runner through whom a creative playcaller could run an offense. At the same time, Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton (a Georgia transfer) has not gotten as much attention, but he could skyrocket up draft boards this season. He is particularly excellent on deep patterns and tracks the ball well.

Along the offensive line, expect to hear Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor Jr.’s name early in the 2023 NFL Draft (perhaps even in the first round). The other four offensive linemen—Ole Miss tackle/guard Nick Broeker, Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, Georgia tackle Warren McClendon, and Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg—are all legitimate draft prospects too (albeit projected to go in the middle-to-late rounds at this point). In particular, Torrence is going to be fun to watch; he just transferred to Florida from Louisiana-Lafayette, where he was a highly decorated offensive lineman. He has already earned rave reviews as a teammate and appears to be fitting in well with the Gators.