2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: A B1G Linebacker on the Rise
In this week’s edition of Scouting the Nation, I’m highlighting a lockdown Michigan cornerback, the top offensive tackle in the SEC and a linebacker who is on the rise.
CB DJ Turner, Michigan
2021 was Turner's first season as a starter and he showed NFL ability every week. This season, Turner has taken another leap, displaying first-round ability on the field. He has elite long speed, paired with fantastic man coverage skills. Turner is an extremely fluid and stays in receivers' hip pockets with ease. He will have inside-outside versatility at the next level, with the upside to travel with teams number one wideouts. Midway through this season, Turner has been elite, making him not only a candidate to go in the first round but a player who could be the top cornerbacks in the draft. The natural ability and tape Turner has produced are hard to find.
OT Tyler Steen, Alabama
Taking over for Evan Neal at left tackle for the Crimson Tide, Steen has been the best offensive tackle in the SEC. His foot quickness and overall movement skills in pass protection have stood out on film. Steen is agile, plays with good knee bend and takes great angles, which has led to him giving up zero sacks or quarterback hits this season. For everything Steen excels at in pass protection, he might be an even better run blocker. Steen is phenomenal on the move, with impressive mobility and grip strength. He latches onto defenders and consistently finishes reps. In the run game, Steen plays with control and balance and is a huge reason running back Jahmyr Gibbs has had a lot of success this season. Steen projects as a decade-long starter at the next level.
LB Steele Chambers, Ohio State
A class run and chase WILL linebacker at the next level; Chambers is going to be a really good pro. Chambers is a former running back who is breaking out this season. He has excellent speed, with the instincts to come downhill and make plays near the line of scrimmage. His athleticism and movement skills are great in coverage, making him someone who can cover running backs and tight ends at the next level. For such a younger player, who made a position change, Chambers is only scratching the surface of what he can become. His athleticism, instincts and upside will be coveted by teams early in the draft.
