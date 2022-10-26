2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: A Razorbacks LB on a Meteoric Rise

Coming into the season, I was high on Sanders, who flashed a lot of upside at Alabama, but he’s taken his game to another level in a full-time role at Arkansas.

He was a traditional pass rusher at Alabama, but Arkansas has used him in many ways. He can rush the passer, but Sanders has also been used as a stack linebacker, where his speed, explosiveness and instincts have stood out.

Sanders has been the definition of a playmaker who works well in space and can come downhill fast to make plays near the line of scrimmage. Expect Sanders to test off the charts at the combine and check every box regarding his measurables. The thing that stands out the most in Sanders’ film is his motor.

For such a naturally talented player, Sanders plays through the whistle, leading to impact plays for the Razorbacks. Sanders is the complete package as a linebacker and is only scratching the surface of what he can be at the next level.

With a good pre-draft process, Sanders could be the first linebacker off the board next April.