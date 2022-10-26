Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: A Razorbacks LB on a Meteoric Rise

We are scouting the entire nation for players that will be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. Who are this week's players that have the spotlight shined on them?

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Sanders

Coming into the season, I was high on Sanders, who flashed a lot of upside at Alabama, but he’s taken his game to another level in a full-time role at Arkansas. 

He was a traditional pass rusher at Alabama, but Arkansas has used him in many ways. He can rush the passer, but Sanders has also been used as a stack linebacker, where his speed, explosiveness and instincts have stood out. 

Sanders has been the definition of a playmaker who works well in space and can come downhill fast to make plays near the line of scrimmage. Expect Sanders to test off the charts at the combine and check every box regarding his measurables. The thing that stands out the most in Sanders’ film is his motor. 

For such a naturally talented player, Sanders plays through the whistle, leading to impact plays for the Razorbacks. Sanders is the complete package as a linebacker and is only scratching the surface of what he can be at the next level. 

With a good pre-draft process, Sanders could be the first linebacker off the board next April.

OT Anthony Belton, NC State

Belton

One of the more under-the-radar players in the country, Belton has the tools to be a starting left tackle in the NFL. 

For a 330-pound tackle, Belton carries his weight well. He displays impressive foot quickness to mirror in pass protection and plays with excellent pad level. Belton uses his long arms to keep defenders outside the pocket and has flashed immense upside in pass protection. 

As a run blocker, Belton shows off natural power and grip strength. For a first-year starter taking over for Ikem Ekwonu, Belton has been very good. In a weaker tackle class, Belton has the tools teams will bet on early in the draft.

OG Zak Zinter, Michigan

Zinter

Right now, it looks like Michigan will win the Joe Moore award again, and Zinter is their top offensive lineman. The best way to describe Zinter’s film is consistent. 

The multi-year starter is stout in pass protection, with great technique, a strong initial punch and play strength to keep rushers in front of him. Zinter has very good short-area quickness and uses his length to keep defenders in front of him. 

In the run game, Zinter keeps his hands in tight and can sustain blocks. On the move, Zinter plays with control and a high football IQ to find defenders and latch onto them. 

With his experience, NFL frame and play strength, Zinter projects as a day-one starter in the NFL. He is going to start in the NFL for a very long time.

Arkansas Razorbacks
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Michigan Wolverines
