2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: A Standout Wide Receiver Going Under the Radar

NFL teams are going to love Daniels' versatility. He'll have the ability to play either tackle spot or kick inside to guard. Daniels is a great athlete with good technique and foot quickness to win reps in pass protection. In the run game, Daniels is excellent working in space and at the second level. He has natural grip strength to sustain blocks and seal off defenders to create holes for ball carriers to run through. Consistency has defined Daniels's film on over 2,000 career snaps. Daniels will rise throughout the process and should be a favorite of offensive line coaches. He has the makeup of a long-term starter at the next level.