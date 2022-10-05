2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: A Standout Wide Receiver Going Under the Radar
With this week in Scouting the Nation, we are taking a look at a standout wide receiver, a linebacker with a lot of upside and one of the most consistent offensive linemen in the country.
WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
The first thing that stands out on Wicks’ film is how easy it is for him to get open. He is a phenomenal route runner who has an excellent release package. He shows foot quickness, fluid hips and a good understanding of attacking leverages. Cornerbacks really struggle to stay with Wicks on film. His length is fantastic for his size and Wicks is a well-built receiver. It’s a talented receiver class but Wicks has the makings to be a first-round pick and start in the league for a decade.
LB Jordan Magee, Temple
A perfect modern-day run and chase linebacker, Magee has three down starting potential at the next level. He is an unbelievable athlete who is going to test off the charts at the combine. There is high-level coverage upside with him. Magee has sideline-to-sideline range and the quick twitch to come downhill and make a tackle. Magee has been great as a blitzer, recording three sacks already on the season. His speed, natural movement skills and instincts will be hard to pass up on if Magee declares.
OL Braeden Daniels, Utah
NFL teams are going to love Daniels' versatility. He'll have the ability to play either tackle spot or kick inside to guard. Daniels is a great athlete with good technique and foot quickness to win reps in pass protection. In the run game, Daniels is excellent working in space and at the second level. He has natural grip strength to sustain blocks and seal off defenders to create holes for ball carriers to run through. Consistency has defined Daniels's film on over 2,000 career snaps. Daniels will rise throughout the process and should be a favorite of offensive line coaches. He has the makeup of a long-term starter at the next level.
