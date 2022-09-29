Skip to main content
2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Highlighting Small School Products

There is plenty of talent outside of the Power 5 schools for the NFL Draft. Here are three of the players to keep your eyes on.

Every week, I’ll be taking a look at some of the top prospects, risers and breakout players to determine how they’ve done so far this season. With early film coming in and some big-time matchups ahead, this is a good way to gauge how players are doing. Here is Scouting the Nation.

WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

TRT-L-StetsonPUFB-0925-03

This past April, the Packers took FCS receiver, Christian Watson, with the 34th pick. Iosivas has the athleticism and upside to go extremely high too. Last season, he flashed consistently on film, but this year, Iosivas has been the best wideout at the FCS level. His tape has been littered with highlight reel plays, as Iosivas has been a jump ball machine. His athleticism has been on display after the catch, and Iosivas is showing he can be a real threat if he’s manufactured touches at the next level. Expect Iosivas to be the top tester in every category at the combine. It is hard to find a bigger riser than Iosivas at wide receiver so far this season.

OT Marcus Bryant, SMU

download

The AAC produced a first-round left tackle in Tyler Smith, and Bryant has the talent to reach those same heights. He is a massive left tackle with extremely impressive athleticism on film. He stepped up in a big way against Maryland and TCU this season, dominating in pass protection. It is hard to find players with the traits of Bryant, whose potential is through the roof. He might be under the radar now, but Bryant is a legit prospect and looks like an NFL starting left tackle with how he’s played this season.

CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

download-1

An LSU transfer, McGlothern has quickly become the top cornerback on the Razorbacks roster. It starts with his NFL size and length. He looks the part on tape and backs it up with playmaking ability. McGlothern already has two interceptions, displaying natural ball skills and instincts. He has fluid hips and the foot speed to stay with wideouts downfield. Right now, McGlothern is proving to be an elite cover cornerback who also isn’t afraid to make plays in the run game. McGlothern is the complete package and will be one of the first cornerbacks drafted if he elects to come out. He has that kind of talent.

