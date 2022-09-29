2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Highlighting Small School Products

This past April, the Packers took FCS receiver, Christian Watson, with the 34th pick. Iosivas has the athleticism and upside to go extremely high too. Last season, he flashed consistently on film, but this year, Iosivas has been the best wideout at the FCS level. His tape has been littered with highlight reel plays, as Iosivas has been a jump ball machine. His athleticism has been on display after the catch, and Iosivas is showing he can be a real threat if he’s manufactured touches at the next level. Expect Iosivas to be the top tester in every category at the combine. It is hard to find a bigger riser than Iosivas at wide receiver so far this season.