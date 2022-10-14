2023 NFL Draft: Interview with QB Stetson Bennett, Georiga

There have been very few quarterbacks who have led their team to a national championship and then been doubted or low in the position rankings the following year.

But that’s exactly what happened to Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett after he guided the Bulldogs at the helm to a 33-18 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the title game.

Bennett did have some decision-making errors throughout the postseason that Kirby Smart referred to as “boneheaded mistakes” that he needed to correct, but he also had some bright spots through the air and certainly brought a positive element with his ability to move in the pocket and use his legs both to extend plays and make things happen on his own.

“It wasn’t my best game, but it wasn’t awful,” Bennett told me of his personal performance when I spoke with him at the Manning Passing Academy.

“But in the fourth quarter when we needed it, we turned it on. Just looking to carry on all of the momentum from last year to this year. Not losing too many people on the offensive side of the ball. Just building that repertoire and building that connection that helps the offense run so much better.”

Bennett specified what he was looking to work on within his own game as he takes the next step in his career, which has taken a turn for the positive. He quickly emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate after throwing for five touchdowns and zero interceptions through the first three games of this season.

“My footwork in the pocket is my big focus,” Bennett said. “My consistency in my drops. And then just the timing with the wideouts on timing routes is another thing I’ve really put a lot of work into.”

Bennett says his pre-snap responsibilities, what he can do at the line of scrimmage have expanded this season and that comes down to some of the success he’s had and a solid relationship with offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“I’ve got a lot more freedom this year than I did last year with changing calls,” Bennett said. “I’ve always done mic points and run to run and stuff it opens up more, pass checks and a bunch of different things. We’ll know specifically, come game week.”

He’s now completed 69.3% (on track for single-season career high) of his passes for 1,744 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also accounts for five of Georgia’s rushing scores (single-season career high). Bennett hasn’t thrown a touchdown in three consecutive games, but has done what is needed of him when it matters the most despite not being the player accounting for the score through the air as of late.

Bennett has shown mental progression this year, the dividends of getting more reps after starting the season as QB1 as opposed to last year, and has looked particularly solid on anticipatory throws with some good moments on the deep ball as well after previously being knocked as a player who wasn’t explosive enough through the air.

And it should be noted how much using his legs has come in handy for the Bulldogs moving the chains and getting to the end-zone, as was on display in his 64-yard touchdown run in last week’s 42-10 win over the Auburn Tigers.

Some of his lack of production in regards to passing touchdowns recently could come down to injury issues, as head coach Kirby Smart clarified earlier this week in his Monday press conference.

It hasn’t been anything significant, but Bennett has been playing banged up.

"Stetson has been good," Smart said. "He was dinged up after the Missouri game, in terms of, he took some shots in that game. Got knocked down a couple of times. His shoulder has been bothering him. But there has not been a large limitation or anything. He has not missed practice time. So he has been good in regards to that."

It will be interesting to see how Bennett continues to grow while some still tab him with the “game manager” label and as he has a chance to keep his Heisman hopes alive with an upcoming contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

For Bennett, the mentality of both himself and the team this season has been strong and indifferent to the outside talk.

“I’d say determined, I guess. Try to come up with a better word, but we’re just determined to go out and do it again,” Bennett said ahead of the season.

And it’s easy to get the sense that he’s got a bit of a chip on his shoulder. As he’s faced so many times, he knows there are and will continue to be doubters.

“There will be people that say like they do every year “they lost those guys and they lost those guys” or that “they’re not going to be that” so we’re determined to go out there and say ‘yeah, we love those guys. We’re who we were last year because of those guys.’ But we have this whole year since they’ve left to develop those new guys and do something special.”

There are still mixed opinions surrounding just how high Bennett’s draft stock will soar and how well he will ultimately translate to the NFL, but there is no question that Bennett has far and away exceeded the expectations and will have a chance to go on to the next level in some capacity.

The back half of the season will tell the rest of this story, but things are looking up for a player who started his college career as a walk-on.