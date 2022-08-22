Of course, we all know that Georgia had a historically great defense that led them to a National Championship, leading to a record amount of first-round picks in this previous draft. That level of dominance also comes with the notion that anyone left from that team is the best at their position. That is the case with Ringo, and when you look at measurements and test numbers, you might get excited. Then you turn on the game films, and your perception will change slightly. Athletically Ringo can match up with anyone. The mental side of the game is a different story, however. At times he looks completely lost in coverage, and shifty receivers always seem to be a step ahead of him. He plays a very physical brand of football, though, so even in times where he gets beat, he can close on a man and jar the ball loose. You can get away with that in college because of the differences in your opponent's abilities. That will not work in the NFL, though, because every player you face will be at your level or even better. What does that mean? It means that the step or two you could recover from in college will be your downfall in the NFL. It will be imperative for Ringo to show teams that he can improve his knowledge of coverage and will put in the work to become a better cover corner. If he does that, he will no doubt be a first-round prospect, he just hasn't gotten to that level, and it's yet to be seen if he can get there.