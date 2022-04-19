2023 NFL Draft: Three Prospects Poised To Rise

The NFL draft is less than two weeks away, so it is time to take a look at some of the top players for the 2023 NFL Draft class. Here are a few potential risers to keep an eye on next season.

The NFL draft is less than two weeks away, so it is time to look at some of the top players for the 2023 NFL Draft class. Here are a few potential risers to keep an eye on next season.

Graham Barton OT Duke

The first thing that stands out on Barton’s film is his ability in pass protection. He does a great job of mirroring defensive ends and preventing them from winning the outside track. His foot quickness and balance were also extremely impressive for a sophomore. Barton excels at reach blocking and latching onto defenders at the 2nd level as a run blocker. With added play strength as he gets older, Barton has the traits to become a high-level run blocker in the NFL. With more experience and physical strength, Barton has the chance to hear his name called very early if he declares for the 2023 draft.

BJ Ojulari DE LSU

Dating back to his freshman season, it was easy to see that Ojulari was a first-round caliber prospect. He has incredible bend and ankle flexion to dip under offensive tackles and get to the quarterback. His length also allows him to win using a bull rush and easily convert speed to power. Ojulari’s motor constantly runs hot, something teams will really value at the next level. Ojulari already has 78 pressures through two seasons, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him lead the nation in that category next season. He is one of the most gifted pass rushers to come out in recent memory.

Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech

The NFL values size and length along the defensive line, and Wilson has that…and then some. He is a physical freak with a really good first step. When Wilson can convert speed to power, he can push the pocket and get to the quarterback. Wilson’s versatility will also be coveted, as he can play as a transitional defensive end, 3-4 defensive end and 3-tech defensive tackle. His best position might be at 3-tech, where his power and length will be really hard for defenders to stop. Wilson’s upside is through the roof, making him a player to keep an eye on for next season.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes