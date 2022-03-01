2023 NFL Draft: Three Prospects Poised to Rise Next Season

It is never too early to take a look at next year's draft class. Here are three prospects who have the talent and makeup to be first-round picks in April 2023.

Top 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

Dawand Jones, T, Ohio State: There has been a growing trend with teams drafting 360-pound freak athletes in the first round. Evan Neal from Alabama should continue that trend and expect Jones to be drafted extremely high next year. The fourth-year senior took over at right tackle this past season and was one of the best offensive linemen in the nation. He moves like he’s 315 pounds and is extremely powerful. With another year of experience and overall refinement, it is very possible Jones is the first tackle off the board.

Donovan Smith, QB, Texas Tech: If there is a dark-horse first-round candidate at quarterback next season, it’s Smith. He is 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, with a rocket for an arm. Smith has speed too and is excellent when he’s forced to create outside of the pocket. Texas Tech has a very solid receiving corps returning and with the flashes Smith put together in four starts, it isn’t out of the question he’ll be in the running for the Heisman. The tools are all there for him to be a first-round pick; Smith just needs to produce over a 12-game span next season.

JL Skinner, S, Boise State: The safety class for the 2023 draft is wide open. There isn't a clear-cut top player, but if Skinner takes that next step this fall, he could easily be the first safety drafted. Skinner has an incredible blend of size and athleticism, with instincts that jump off his tape. He doesn't miss tackles and will be an impact player in the run game. Skinner will check every box and has a tremendous amount of upside. Everything is there for him to be one of the top defenders in next year's draft and a first-round pick.

