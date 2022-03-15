2023 NFL Draft: Three Prospects Who Will Rise

With spring ball in full swing for a number of teams, it is never too early to look ahead to next year's draft. Here are three players who have the talent to be big-time risers this upcoming fall.

Layden Robinson, G, Texas A&M

The Aggies had one of the youngest offensive lines in the nation last season, yet they were very impressive. A huge part of that was the play of Robinson on the right side. He was elite in pass protection, giving up only nine pressures and no sacks in his first season as a starter. Robinson does a great job of anchoring down to prevent defenders from bull-rushing him, while he also has good hand placement in overall technique. In the run game, Robinson is a bully with fantastic play strength. The upside is evident on Robinson’s film and he stood out at such a young age in the SEC. If he takes the next step with more experience as a fourth-year player, Robinson could be the first guard drafted in the 2023 class.

Jordan Addison, WR, Pittsburgh

The Biletnikoff winner from this past season, Addison took college football by storm as a sophomore. He is without star quarterback Kenny Pickett for the 2022 campaign, but with his route running and tracking ability, Addison should pick up where he left off last season. Addison is always open and should be new quarterback Kedon Slovis’ go-to target. With another year of elite production, Addison has the makings to be one of the first players drafted and a potential top-10 pick.

Robert Scott Jr., T, Florida State

A two-year starter at Florida State, Scott has improved a lot over the course of his career. Scott has the size and movement skills to stay at left tackle. Teams will love his versatility, though, as he has also played right tackle. When at his best, Scott looks like an All-America candidate and with more experience next season, it is possible he reaches that level of play. In pass protection, Scott has very good balance, foot speed and recovers well. If he plays like he did down the stretch in 2021, Scott has a chance to end up as a first-round pick.

