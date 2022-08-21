2023 NFL Draft: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears Has Early-Round Potential

The thought of being a nationally recognized prospect is more than flattering for Tulane running back Tyjae Spears.

It’s not because he doesn’t have the talent to become an early-round draft pick, which he absolutely does. Spears is an explosive, speedy and physical runner with the ability to do serious damage when he’s healthy. There’s been not a single single season in his career in which he has averaged fewer than six yards per carry.

But he’s most recognized around Tulane by his incredibly humble nature that’s driven him to the top and appealed to so many of his teammates.

“It makes me smile, what you just told me right now (on catching national attention),” Spears said. “But honestly, I don’t feed into that. You know, I come out here and work with my head down every day. Honestly, I’m off social media right now and I don’t really look into all those things.”

Spears has dealt with injury issues, but is easily one of the biggest highlights of Tulane’s team, finishing out the 2021 season with 129 carries for 863 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The Ponchatoula, La., native comes from a difficult background that he feels like he’s come a long way from. That’s something that drives him and is a reason for his head-down, actions-first mentality.

“I was just telling someone this yesterday, because I’m from the hood,” Spears said. “One wrong mistake, and I’m gonna go back to it. So that’s how I’d be thinking every day. So I can’t get complacent because as soon as I get complacent, I’ll be back in the streets again. I don’t want that for myself. I don’t want that for my family. I’ve got a perfect opportunity right now. I gotta take it. I’ve gotta take full advantage.”

With what he’s shown on the field in New Orleans, this is a player who is respected by those around him and analysts alike. There’s a lot to like in the tape and the tangibles, but what’s beyond that is just as important. If not more important.

“(I feel like my teammates perceive me as) a true leader,” Spears said. “They know I’m a good person, because that’s all I try to be . . . a person they can relate to, a person they can talk to. I tell anybody man, you need something, hit me up. I don’t care if it’s 1 o’clock in the morning. I’m coming, you know.”

When asked about which running backs he admires and looks to, Spears doesn’t reference the all-time NFL greats or even who is lighting up the stats sheet across the NFL or college football. He names off his teammates in what’s a deep running back room at Tulane.

“It’s crazy. Iverson Celestine, Cam Carroll, Shaadie Clayton, Levi Williams, Makhi Hughes, Josh Coltrin, George Arata, Lucas Barisas, Charles Schibler, Tate Jernigan,” Spears said. “Only reason I say that is because it’s those dudes who push me and really come out here every day. I watch them work, and nobody is better than them.”

There’s no question that Spears is a positive person. If you take one step on the Tulane practice field, you’ll see the amount of positive energy and determination he brings to the players around him.

But that doesn’t change the fact he’s been through a lot. And it’s helped him grow as both a player and a person.

Spears suffered an ACL injury in 2020 that set him back and kept him from achieving his full ceiling. That’s a turning point that he mentions when asked about some of the most memorable and trying moments of his football career.

“First five games, I was down. I was ready to quit. I was ready to give up on myself, ready to give up on everybody around me,” Spears admitted. “It was like a never-ending road. I stayed steady and faced trial after trial after trial. I actually looked back, and last year for our camp around this time I still had a bad limp.”

Trying to bounce back wasn’t all negative, though, and Spears learned a lot about himself.

“Leading up to that, I finally got my shot in Houston, and made the most of it,” Spears said. “And the Cincinnati game. I was so scared before that game because that was probably one of the biggest games in my life. They were ranked No. 2 at the time. I got going and I was one of the first running backs to have 100 yards rushing on them and it was in that moment that I knew that if I put my mind to it, I can do it. And that showed me not to doubt myself.”

The self-confidence only grew from there.

He said, “My dad let me know, every day, don’t doubt yourself. No, he actually told me the other day whenever you’re down, look in the mirror and say, 'I’m that dude. Nobody can stop me.'”

One of Spears’ best moments came in a 33-28 loss to Memphis. Spears was the star of the show and put the Green Wave in the best possible position to get a victory despite some other struggles, carrying the ball 30 times for 264 yards with two touchdowns.

Spears by far led the rushing attack as Tulane outran Memphis, 305-56 in yards on the ground. His total rushing yards were the fourth-most in school history in just a single game behind the great Matt Forte who holds all three top spots – including the 2007 contest against Memphis.

“Yeah, I’m coming back,” Spears told Corey Gloor and Madeleine Hudak of Tulane Football following the standout appearance. “We’re going for the championship next year. I’m coming back.”

Spears is a member of a Green Wave team that achieved only a 2-10 overall record last year, but they’re hungry for more and have a good coaching staff and solid pieces to bounce back this season.

“Everybody is trying to win,” Spears said.

Throughout fall camp, the offensive line has shown immense improvement, in addition to other position groups that should help the offense roll under the hands of quarterback Michael Pratt, who could be one of the best in the nation at his position despite not receiving adequate national attention.

“The offensive line is doing amazing right now, pass protection, run blocking, they’re doing amazing,” Spears said. “Communication is outstanding. Once we lock in and we all get on the same level, the sky’s the limit.”

The positive vibe is apparent not only when the team is out practicing together, but in the meeting rooms and everywhere else.

“Today, they brought us in for a meeting together . . . I’m giving you the inside view,” Spears said. “They said look, man, we should have dominated the defense and guess what we did, we dominated the defense today. That goes to show you, we all are striving towards one goal. Anybody can fall off the path here and now, but as long as you get back on the path, once we set our mind to what we want, we really lock in and we really work together.”

The future is bright for Spears as Tulane prepares to open the season against UMass on Sept. 3 in Yulman Stadium at 6 p.m. CT.

