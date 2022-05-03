2023 NFL Draft: Two Potential Risers

The 2022 draft is officially over, and with that, it is time to shift gears to the 2023 class. It looks a lot stronger than its predecessor, with several players who can rise to first-round status. Here are two players to keep an eye on for next fall:

Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (FL):

After a D’Eriq King injury, the Hurricanes turned to second-year player Tyler Van Dyke last season. All he did was have six straight 300+ passing games to end the season, with top 25 wins against Pitt and North Carolina State. His tape backed up those stellar performances, as he has superior accuracy and touch on his passes. Van Dyke can make any throw and has the makings to be a top-tier NFL quarterback. He should be a Heisman finalist next season, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him lead the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff. He is a top-five talent based on last year’s film and should be in the mix to be the first pick next season.

Patrick Paul OT Houston:

The Cougars have been putting out several NFL prospects as of late, including Payton Turner in the first round and Logan Hall in the second in consecutive years. They should keep their streak of top 50 draft picks next year with left tackle Patrick Paul. He has incredible size to go along with elite athleticism. Paul’s brother Chris ran sub 4.90 and tested off the charts at the combine, and Patrick should put together elite times. He checks every box teams look for in a first-round tackle, and his tape backs it up. Paul has sound technique and rarely allows pressures. He also improved throughout the season, which means he could take another leap this upcoming fall. Expect Paul to go higher than Turner and Hall next April.

