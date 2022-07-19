2023 NFL Draft Watch: 5 Running Backs Handed Keys To Backfield

The Georgia Bulldogs' history with elite-level Running Backs is out of this world. So it seems fitting to start with the next man set to burst onto the scene in Athens.

McIntosh has been with the Bulldogs for three years now. He'll head into the 2022 season, ready for a primary role. The senior Running Back has had to be patient, working behind Zamir White and James Cook in the 2021 campaign. Those guys are both suiting up on Sundays, leaving their 270+ combined carries and 18 rushing touchdowns last year up for grabs.

McIntosh worked as the third option in the run game but played a more significant role as a pass-catcher. James Cook had 27 receptions, but Kenny McIntosh was close behind with 22 of his own. He's able to create separation out of the backfield and has some remarkably impressive hands. Once he picks up the football, his juke-ability and twitchy play style serves him well. He'll continue to pick up targets in the passing game, where he can do some of his best work. This season is about displaying what he can do as a true ball carrier between the tackles as he builds a resume for the pro scouts.

Look for the Senior's ability to change direction in a split second, making the first man miss at the line of scrimmage. He's got a strong burst step that allows him to hit the gap fast. On tape, that often causes an oncoming linebacker to resort to throwing out an arm tackle in the hope of slowing him down. At six-foot-one, he plays fast, shifty, and can glide through small gaps to create positive gains. College football fans should look forward to Kenny McIntosh getting a full season of work.