2023 NFL Draft Watch: Cornerback Big Board Rankings
Our positional big board preview continues, as we examine the top draft-eligible cornerback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.
With the constant barrage of talent that the Georgia and Alabama football factories churn out, it’s no surprise that Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks sit atop the rankings. This draft class is also expected to feature some sneaky good slot cornerbacks such as Garrett Williams of Syracuse. The older generation of fans may recognize some of the familiar names on the list, including Joey Porter Jr of Penn State and Al Blades Jr. of Miami, who carry NFL bloodlines.
2023 NFL Draft Eligible Cornerback Prospects
1. Kelee Ringo, Georgia, rSo, 6-2, 205
2. Eli Ricks, Alabama, Jr, 6-2, 196
3. Garrett Williams, Syracuse, rSo, 5-10, 186
4. Clark Phillips II, Utah, So, 5-9, 182
5. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn, Sr, 6-0, 177
6. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, Jr, 6-0, 180
7. Tony Grimes, North Carolina, Jr, 6-1, 195
8. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State, rJr, 6-2, 195
9. Cam Smith, South Carolina, rJr, 6-1, 187
10. Cameron Brown, Ohio State, Sr, 6-0, 190
11. Mekhi Garner, LSU, rSr, 6-2, 215
12. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford, Sr, 6-1, 186
13. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, Sr, 5-9, 177
14. Cam Hart, Notre Dame, Sr, 6-3, 207
15. Malachi Moore, Alabama, Jr, 6-0, 190
16. Sheridan Jones, Clemson, Sr, 6-0, 180
17. Justin Ford, Montana, rSr, 6-1, 190
18. Riley Moss Iowa, rSr, 6-0, 191
19. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana, Sr, 5-10, 182
20. Sevyn Banks, Ohio State, Sr, 6-0, 200
21. Al Blades Jr., Miami, rJr, 6-1, 188
22. Azizi Hearns, UCLA, rSr, 6-0, 202
23. Latavious Brini, Arkansas, rSr, 6-2, 211
24. Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State, Sr, 6-2, 191
25. Noah Daniels, TCU, rSr, 6-0, 194
26. Steven Gilmore, Marshall, Sr, 5-10, 169
27. David Spaulding, South Carolina, rJr, 6-1, 195
28. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, rJr, 6-0, 202
29. DJ Graham, Oklahoma, Jr, 6-0, 190
30. Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M, Jr, 6-2, 205
31. Arquon Bush, Cincinnati, rSr, 6-0, 190
32. Tobias Harris, West Texas A&M, Jr, 5-9, 180
33. Josh DeBerry, Boston College, Sr, 5-11, 180
34. Darius Rush, South Carolina, rSr, 6-2, 196
35. Montrae Braswell, Missouri State, rJr, 6-0, 190
36. Teja Young, FAU, rJr, 5-11, 190
37. Isheem Young, Mississippi, Jr, 5-10, 200
38. Clarence Lewis, Notre Dame, Jr, 6-0, 193
39. Elijah Jones, Boston College, rSr, 6-2, 176
40. Armani Chatman, Virginia Tech, rJr, 6-0, 205
41. Darion McKenzie, Merrimack, gSr, 6-1, 200
42. Jordan Jones, Rhode Island, Sr, 6-0, 170
43. Mekhi Blackmon, USC, gSr, 6-0, 175
44. AJ Hampton Jr., Northwestern, rSr, 5-11, 180
45. Chandler Jones, Louisville, Sr, 5-10, 186
46. Myles Jones, Texas A&M, gSr, 6-3, 185
47. Jermal Martin, Cal-Poly, Jr, 5-11, 170
48. Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern, rJr, 6-0, 195
49. Tyler Baker Williams, North Carolina State, rSr, 6-0, 205
50. BJ Bohler, Florida A&M, rSr, 5-9, 180
