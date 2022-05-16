2023 NFL Draft Watch: Cornerback Big Board Rankings

NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella lists his top 50 draft-eligible cornerback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft to be held in Kansas City.

Our positional big board preview continues, as we examine the top draft-eligible cornerback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the constant barrage of talent that the Georgia and Alabama football factories churn out, it’s no surprise that Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks sit atop the rankings. This draft class is also expected to feature some sneaky good slot cornerbacks such as Garrett Williams of Syracuse. The older generation of fans may recognize some of the familiar names on the list, including Joey Porter Jr of Penn State and Al Blades Jr. of Miami, who carry NFL bloodlines.

2023 NFL Draft Eligible Cornerback Prospects

1. Kelee Ringo, Georgia, rSo, 6-2, 205

2. Eli Ricks, Alabama, Jr, 6-2, 196

3. Garrett Williams, Syracuse, rSo, 5-10, 186

4. Clark Phillips II, Utah, So, 5-9, 182

5. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn, Sr, 6-0, 177

6. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, Jr, 6-0, 180

7. Tony Grimes, North Carolina, Jr, 6-1, 195

8. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State, rJr, 6-2, 195

9. Cam Smith, South Carolina, rJr, 6-1, 187

10. Cameron Brown, Ohio State, Sr, 6-0, 190

11. Mekhi Garner, LSU, rSr, 6-2, 215

12. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford, Sr, 6-1, 186

13. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, Sr, 5-9, 177

14. Cam Hart, Notre Dame, Sr, 6-3, 207

15. Malachi Moore, Alabama, Jr, 6-0, 190

16. Sheridan Jones, Clemson, Sr, 6-0, 180

17. Justin Ford, Montana, rSr, 6-1, 190

18. Riley Moss Iowa, rSr, 6-0, 191

19. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana, Sr, 5-10, 182

20. Sevyn Banks, Ohio State, Sr, 6-0, 200

21. Al Blades Jr., Miami, rJr, 6-1, 188

22. Azizi Hearns, UCLA, rSr, 6-0, 202

23. Latavious Brini, Arkansas, rSr, 6-2, 211

24. Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State, Sr, 6-2, 191

25. Noah Daniels, TCU, rSr, 6-0, 194

26. Steven Gilmore, Marshall, Sr, 5-10, 169

27. David Spaulding, South Carolina, rJr, 6-1, 195

28. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, rJr, 6-0, 202

29. DJ Graham, Oklahoma, Jr, 6-0, 190

30. Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M, Jr, 6-2, 205

31. Arquon Bush, Cincinnati, rSr, 6-0, 190

32. Tobias Harris, West Texas A&M, Jr, 5-9, 180

33. Josh DeBerry, Boston College, Sr, 5-11, 180

34. Darius Rush, South Carolina, rSr, 6-2, 196

35. Montrae Braswell, Missouri State, rJr, 6-0, 190

36. Teja Young, FAU, rJr, 5-11, 190

37. Isheem Young, Mississippi, Jr, 5-10, 200

38. Clarence Lewis, Notre Dame, Jr, 6-0, 193

39. Elijah Jones, Boston College, rSr, 6-2, 176

40. Armani Chatman, Virginia Tech, rJr, 6-0, 205

41. Darion McKenzie, Merrimack, gSr, 6-1, 200

42. Jordan Jones, Rhode Island, Sr, 6-0, 170

43. Mekhi Blackmon, USC, gSr, 6-0, 175

44. AJ Hampton Jr., Northwestern, rSr, 5-11, 180

45. Chandler Jones, Louisville, Sr, 5-10, 186

46. Myles Jones, Texas A&M, gSr, 6-3, 185

47. Jermal Martin, Cal-Poly, Jr, 5-11, 170

48. Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern, rJr, 6-0, 195

49. Tyler Baker Williams, North Carolina State, rSr, 6-0, 205

50. BJ Bohler, Florida A&M, rSr, 5-9, 180

*Be sure to check back frequently for year-round coverage of the NFL Draft, bringing you the names you need to know first since 2002! Follow us @NFLDraftBible

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT