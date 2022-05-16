2023 NFL Draft Watch: Safety Big Board Rankings

It has been two weeks since the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. While every organization is still feeling their oats from the most recent draft class, NFL evaluators have turned the page onto the 2023 NFL Draft cycle.

Here’s a first glimpse at the NFL Draft Bible big board rankings for 2023 draft-eligible safety prospects. The list is dominated by SEC players but keep an eye on Brandon Jospeh, who changed zip codes from Northwestern to Notre Dame, which could help to elevate his profile. One player who could drastically rise up boards is Beejay Williamson of Louisiana Tech, who owns tremendous ball hawk instincts.

2023 NFL Draft Eligible Safety Prospects

1. Jordan Battle, Alabama, Sr, 6-2, 210

2. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, Jr, 6-3, 190

3. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame, Sr, 6-1, 192

4. Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, rJr, 5-10, 200

5. Demani Richardson, Texas A&M, Sr, 6-0, 215

6. Christopher Smith, Georgia, rSr, 5-11, 190

7. Tykee Smith, Georgia, Sr, 5-10, 198

8. Trey Dean III, Florida, rSr, 6-2, 200

9. Rashad Torrence II, Florida, Jr, 6-0, 205

10. Brian Branch, Alabama, Jr, 5-11, 190

11. Avery Young, Rutgers, Sr, 6-0, 205

12. Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State, Jr, 6-1, 205

13. Jammie Robinson, Florida State, rJr, 5-11, 203

14. Marcus Hooker, Transfer Portal, rSr, 5-11, 200

15. Beejay Williamson, Louisiana Tech, rJr, 6-0, 185

16. DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama, Sr, 6-1, 208

17. Kenderick Duncan, Louisville, rSr, 6-2, 206

18. Key Lawrence, Oklahoma, Jr, 5-10, 196

19. Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas, rJr, 6-0, 205

20. Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State, rSr, 5-11, 204

21. Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, rSr, 6-0, 205

22. Josh Proctor, Ohio State, rSr, 6-1, 205

23. Rashad Wisdom, UTSA, Jr, 6-1, 205

24. Xavier Henderson, Michigan State, rSr, 6-0, 210

25. Storm Duck, North Carolina, Jr, 6-1, 205

26. Jalen Green, Mississippi State, rSr, 6-0, 200

27. Ja'von Hicks, Cincinnati, rSr, 6-1, 200

28. AJ Finley, Mississippi, Sr, 6-2, 210

29. JL Skinner, Boise State, Sr, 6-4, 220

30. Pat Fields, Stanford, rSr, 5-11, 204

31. RJ Roderick, South Carolina, rSr, 6-0, 207

32. Daniel Scott, California, gSr, 6-2, 215

33. William Poole, Georgia, gSr, 6-0, 190

34. Christian Izien, Rutgers, rSr, 5-10, 200

35. Latavious Brini, Arkansas, rSr, 6-2, 211

36. Otis Reese, Mississippi, rSr, 6-3, 215

37. Drake Cheatum, Prairie View A&M, rJr, 5-11, 185

38. Sydney Brown, Illinois, rSr, 5-10, 205

39. Nasir Peoples, Virginia Tech, rSr, 6-0, 202

40. Gilbert Frierson, Miami, rJr, 6-0, 210

41. Isheem Young, Mississippi, rJr, 5-10, 215

42. Divaad Wilson, UCF, rSr, 6-0, 195

43. Devonni Reed, South Carolina, gSr, 5-11, 200

44. Clayborne Fields III, Marist, rSr, 5-11, 190

45. John Torchio, Wisconsin, rSr, 6-1, 210

46. Damar'ren Mitchell, Colorado Mesa, rSr, 5-11, 190

47. Steve Stephens, Oregon, rSr, 5-11, 197

48. Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State, rSr, 6-0, 215

49. Isaiah Lewis, Colorado, gSr, 6-0, 205

50. Esaias Guthrie, Delaware State, rSo, 6-2, 175

