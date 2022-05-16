2023 NFL Draft Watch: Safety Big Board Rankings
It has been two weeks since the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. While every organization is still feeling their oats from the most recent draft class, NFL evaluators have turned the page onto the 2023 NFL Draft cycle.
Here’s a first glimpse at the NFL Draft Bible big board rankings for 2023 draft-eligible safety prospects. The list is dominated by SEC players but keep an eye on Brandon Jospeh, who changed zip codes from Northwestern to Notre Dame, which could help to elevate his profile. One player who could drastically rise up boards is Beejay Williamson of Louisiana Tech, who owns tremendous ball hawk instincts.
2023 NFL Draft Eligible Safety Prospects
1. Jordan Battle, Alabama, Sr, 6-2, 210
2. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, Jr, 6-3, 190
3. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame, Sr, 6-1, 192
4. Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, rJr, 5-10, 200
5. Demani Richardson, Texas A&M, Sr, 6-0, 215
6. Christopher Smith, Georgia, rSr, 5-11, 190
7. Tykee Smith, Georgia, Sr, 5-10, 198
8. Trey Dean III, Florida, rSr, 6-2, 200
9. Rashad Torrence II, Florida, Jr, 6-0, 205
10. Brian Branch, Alabama, Jr, 5-11, 190
11. Avery Young, Rutgers, Sr, 6-0, 205
12. Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State, Jr, 6-1, 205
13. Jammie Robinson, Florida State, rJr, 5-11, 203
14. Marcus Hooker, Transfer Portal, rSr, 5-11, 200
15. Beejay Williamson, Louisiana Tech, rJr, 6-0, 185
16. DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama, Sr, 6-1, 208
17. Kenderick Duncan, Louisville, rSr, 6-2, 206
18. Key Lawrence, Oklahoma, Jr, 5-10, 196
19. Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas, rJr, 6-0, 205
20. Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State, rSr, 5-11, 204
21. Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, rSr, 6-0, 205
22. Josh Proctor, Ohio State, rSr, 6-1, 205
23. Rashad Wisdom, UTSA, Jr, 6-1, 205
24. Xavier Henderson, Michigan State, rSr, 6-0, 210
25. Storm Duck, North Carolina, Jr, 6-1, 205
26. Jalen Green, Mississippi State, rSr, 6-0, 200
27. Ja'von Hicks, Cincinnati, rSr, 6-1, 200
28. AJ Finley, Mississippi, Sr, 6-2, 210
29. JL Skinner, Boise State, Sr, 6-4, 220
30. Pat Fields, Stanford, rSr, 5-11, 204
31. RJ Roderick, South Carolina, rSr, 6-0, 207
32. Daniel Scott, California, gSr, 6-2, 215
33. William Poole, Georgia, gSr, 6-0, 190
34. Christian Izien, Rutgers, rSr, 5-10, 200
35. Latavious Brini, Arkansas, rSr, 6-2, 211
36. Otis Reese, Mississippi, rSr, 6-3, 215
37. Drake Cheatum, Prairie View A&M, rJr, 5-11, 185
38. Sydney Brown, Illinois, rSr, 5-10, 205
39. Nasir Peoples, Virginia Tech, rSr, 6-0, 202
40. Gilbert Frierson, Miami, rJr, 6-0, 210
41. Isheem Young, Mississippi, rJr, 5-10, 215
42. Divaad Wilson, UCF, rSr, 6-0, 195
43. Devonni Reed, South Carolina, gSr, 5-11, 200
44. Clayborne Fields III, Marist, rSr, 5-11, 190
45. John Torchio, Wisconsin, rSr, 6-1, 210
46. Damar'ren Mitchell, Colorado Mesa, rSr, 5-11, 190
47. Steve Stephens, Oregon, rSr, 5-11, 197
48. Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State, rSr, 6-0, 215
49. Isaiah Lewis, Colorado, gSr, 6-0, 205
50. Esaias Guthrie, Delaware State, rSo, 6-2, 175
