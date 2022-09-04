Welcome back college football, it’s so lovely to see you again. This is the first week with a full slate of games and my goodness it started with a bang. We got to see the first “Backyard Brawl” in eleven years come down to the wire and in a very hard-hitting game. Not to mention a plethora of teams looking for continued success, even though they have a lot of turnover on their roster, as well as teams like USC that have gone through total makeovers. Though most of the week's outcomes did not come as a surprise, there are always those games that definitely didn’t go how thought they would. With such an action-packed Labor Day Weekend, this week’s stock report will be in two parts. Today we focus on Thursday and Friday, so who are the players with rising stock forecasts and whose stock is on the decline?

On The Rise QB Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State: Though it wasn’t the prettiest game you will ever see getting into a shootout with Central Michigan, Spencer Sanders was fantastic, slinging the ball all over the field and leading his team to victory. Not only did he throw for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns and a 68 percent completion percentage, but he was also the Cowboy's second-leading rusher with 57 yards and another 2 touchdowns. This is a player who has improved every season and it is a very good sign for his team that he started out so hot. Could this finally be the year that Oklahoma State finishes the job to be Big12 Champions? Well, the opportunity is right in front of them with the way things look now, and with Sanders playing like this, they could be a very hard team to beat. CB Joey Porter Jr, Penn State: This is a player whose stock was already very high coming into this season as the widely thought of top cornerback in this class and he did not disappoint. Porter led the Penn State defense with 8 tackles, he also had 3 pass deflections and a fumble recovery. What doesn’t show on a stat sheet however is the job he did in coverage. Porter locked down Purdue’s receivers all night and kept Aidan O’Connell to a single touchdown. Though Purdue’s coaching decisions ultimately cost them the game, Porter and the rest of the Nittany Lion's defense made it extremely difficult for the Purdue offense to get anything going for most of the game. LB Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State: It’s safe to say that when it comes to the players picked most for the most dangerous pass rusher in the country Jacoby Windmon wasn’t talked about much, that will not be the case after his performance this week. Windmon absolutely destroyed the Western Michigan offensive line, racking up 7 tackles and 4 sacks. He isn’t the biggest pass rusher, but he brings a relentless motor and has an abundance of athleticism. He showed great hip flexibility and the ability to dip under opposing linemen, while never losing a step. Michigan State is trying to build off the success of last season and their defense will be very important for that, so having that type of game-changing pass rusher is key. It will be vital to see this effort continued against better offensive lines, but he has the skill set and a vast array of moves for consistent performances. QB Riley Leonard, Duke: Going into his first season as starting quarterback for Duke, Leonard wanted to make a good first impression, and did he ever. Though shutting out Temple was a full team effort, Leonard looked like a true star quarterback. He threw for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns, all while maintaining an 80 percent completion rate, which is tremendous. He was also the Blue Devil’s leading rusher with 64 yards. That isn’t a great team statistic, but adding the rush yards to an already outstanding performance is a big statement. Leonard will have to show he can continue this level of play against the great ACC defenses, but he is also in a great position to make his own name known nationally and raise Duke’s presence in the conference.