2023 NFL Draft: Week 9 Stock Report

Is it safe to call this the year of the tight end? It seems like in every other game, we get to see an outstanding tight-end prospect. Whether it’s the two players everyone talked about before the season, Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers, or a new standout like Dalton Kincaid.

This week saw Bowers from Georgia devour the Florida defense with a massive performance. Bowers had a whopping 154 yards and a touchdown on only five catches, looking unstoppable. Bowers even showed earlier this year that he has some skill running the ball too. No matter how you look at it, just put the ball in his hands, and something amazing will happen.

Notre Dame’s Meyer only had 54 receiving yards on three catches, but those were crucial yards. Every time he caught the ball, it seemed to be an extremely important catch. He has played that role all season long, though; he is simply a clutch player. Outside of his receiving skills, Meyer is a beast blocker. His blocking was the biggest contribution against Syracuse because he sealed running lanes, used his power to keep holes open, and allowed the running back to go through them. That was the difference maker in a back-and-forth game because it allowed Notre Dame to extend drives and win the game.

Dalton Kincaid, out of Utah, also led his team in receiving and displayed exceptional leadership in a tough win over Washington State. He had seven receptions for 56 and a touchdown. Though he was injured in the fourth quarter, he kept the offense on track with a backup quarterback in the game. His presence on the field kept everyone calm and under control, which is vital because having a backup signal caller in the game can quickly throw a wrench in your plans.

Each of these tight ends are complete players too. They are all outstanding receivers, which is mostly what we grade on, but their blocking ability makes all of them can’t miss prospects. They aren’t only great run blockers but also understand the importance of chipping pass rushers when running routes, which is a lost art these days.