All-Star Circuit: 2021 FCS Bowl | Daytona Beach, FL

One player to keep an eye on includes tall, strong-armed Merrimack quarterback Westin Elliott, who transferred from Louisiana Tech and passed for nearly 3,000 yards, along with 30 touchdowns this past season. A pair of his NEC counterparts at the wide receiver position is also worth noting, including TyShaun James of Central Connecticut State and Cyrus Holder of Duquesne. Both players have the size and skill-set to be viewed as potential tight end conversion prospects. One notable defender is Butler defensive back Devin Aguilar, an incredible athlete, who constantly shows up around the football, plays physical and is a dangerous weapon in the return game. Check back for our game recap!

Be sure to keep it locked to the NFL Draft Bible for exclusive coverage of the NFL Draft all-star circuit. Bringing you the names you need to know first, since 2002! You can watch the live broadcast of the FCS Bowl on their Facebook page, here. (Source: FCS Bowl)

National Team (Blue) – Head Coach Jim Collins

# | Name | School | Position | Height | Weight

1. Kobe Miranda, American International, WR, 6'0, 200

2. Tyshaun James, Central Connecticut State University, WR, 6’3, 215

3. Justin Olibrice, Central State University, WR, 5'11, 197

4. Cyrus Holder, Duquesne University, WR, 6’4, 205

5. Javon Tyrek Hayes, Fairmont State University, WR, 5'11, 185

6. Ryan McDaniel, North Carolina Central University, WR, 6'2, 210

7. Cameron Saunders, University of Central Missouri, WR, 6’1, 195

8. Devin Heckstall, UVA Wise, WR, 6’6, 210

9. Noah Ellison, North Carolina Central University, WR/DB, 6’2, 215

10. Balewa Byrd, Morehead State University, WR/KR, 5'11, 190

11. Caleb Eagans, East Texas Baptist University, WR/KR/PR, 5'9, 181

12. Samuel Flowers University Of Northern Colorado WR/KR/PR 5'11 190

13. Matthew Mattingly Western Illinois University WR/KR/PR 6’0 195

14. Cameron “Taz” Richardson Shaw University WR/PR 6’0 205

15. Shannon Patrick Bethune-Cookman University QB 6’1 205

16. Evan Ernst Ohio Dominican University QB 6'2 205

17. Jack Allison West Liberty University QB 6'4 195

18. Caleb Thomas Graceland University WR/PR/KR 5’10 185

19. Dio Williams Arkansas Tech University CB 6’2 200

20. Joshua Flowers Winston Salem State University CB 6’2 195

21. Nazir Streater Indiana University of PA CB/S 5’9 190

22. Caleb Holden Merrimack College CB/S 5'10 180

23. Alex Anschutz Hillsdale College DB 6'1 220

24. William Morgan Mississippi Valley State University DB 5’11 176

25. Nicholas Harper Jr. Tennessee State University DB 5'10 183

26. Paul Reeves University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff DB 5’9 195

27. Chase Rosenthal Bridgewater College DB/CB 6'1 195

28. Josiah McDermit Concordia University Wisconsin DB/CB 6'2 220

29. Tavin Harville Robert Morris University DB/CB 6’1 195

30. Nicholas White Grandview University DB/FS 5’11 195

31. Justin Julien Saint Mary's University DB/KR/PR 5'9 180

32. Charles Turner-Cox Bluefield University DB/OLB 6’3 215

33. Donovan Duvernay Northwestern State DB/S 5'9 190

34. Tyler Jones Virginia Union University DB/S 6’2 205

35. Kwadir Delgado-McIntyre Southern Connecticut State University DB/S/CB 5’7 170

36. Brian Adkins University of Central Missouri KR/DB 6’1 210

37. Danny Gilbert Jr Bethany WV College FB/FS/CB 5’9 180

38. Jaquaun Davidson Wheeling University QB/WR 6'3 215

39. Daniel Adeboboye Bryant University RB 5'10 222

40. Jerkoya Patton Limestone University RB 5'10 205

41. Joshua Pierre-charles Nichols College RB 5’9 200

42. Lyndemian Brooks Prairie View A&M University RB 5'8 170

43. Lorine Parker Southeastern University RB 5'11 220

44. Bernard McCall Livingstone College TE 6’3 240

45. Justin Kasuboski University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh TE 6'4 255

46. Jaysen Thompson American International College LB 6'3 235

47. Justin McIntire Charleston Southern University LB 5'11 205

48. Dalton Smerchek Concordia University St. Paul LB 5’11 210

49. Derrick Mayweather Florida A&M University LB 6'0 240

50. Dauson Dales Ohio Dominican University LB/ILB 5'11 230

51. Kwasi Addo-Baffour Jr. Utica College LB/ILB/OLB 5'9 230

52. Joe Beckett Wofford College LB/ILB/OLB 6'1 235

53. Dante Capozzoli Kean University LB/MLB 5'9 ½ 211

54. Jaylin Swan Illinois College DL 6'3 245

55. Nicholas Terry Alabama State LB/OLB 6’4 240

56. Jalen Powe Western Illinois University LB/OLB 5'11 210

57. Daniel Anige Fairmont State University LB/OLB/S 6’2 210

58. Terrence Ames Jr The Virginia University of Lynchburg OL 6’0 316

59. Robert Kraklow Concordia University St. Paul OL 6’4 320

60. Kurtis Huff Tennessee Tech OL 6’2 300

61. Roland Caldera Sul Ross /Incarnate Word OL/OC/OG 6’2 295

62. Steven Taylor Southern Arkansas University OL/OG/OC 6'2 298

63. Jamarquis Reeves Bethune-Cookman University DE 6'3 265

67. David Brown American International College OL/OT 6’4 275

71. Andrew Trainer William & Mary OL/OT/OG 6’8 320

74. Benjamin Niesner Valparaiso University P 6'0 203

75. Wendell Bing Benedict College DL 6’3 310

77. Jeremiah Caine Mississippi Valley State University DL 6’2 ½ 305

80. Devin Smith Cortland State University DL/DE/LB 6'3 260

81. Luke Barnes Alabama State University LS 6’0 220

90. Luke Samperi Bryant University K 6’1 204

91. Tony Bowman Bethune-Cookman University DL 6'3 240

92. Cole Jenkins Buffalo State College LS 6’1 240

93 Bernard Brown Savannah State University DE 6'5 260

94. Jamal Holloway Central State University DE 6'3 255

96. Chrishon Frazier Texas Southern University DE 6’3 235

98. Khalil Patterson Methodist University DE/OLB 5'11 210

99. Ikenna Onwuasoanya Colorado State University Pueblo DL 6’2 291

American Team Red – Head Coach Preston McKnight

# | Name | School | Position | Height | Weight

1. Malik Honeycutt, Murray State University, WR, 5’11, 185

2. Charles "Trey" Gross Delaware State University WR 6'4 210

3. Aakiel Greer St. Augustine University WR 6'4 195

4. Jon Cole Arizona Christian University WR 5'10 176

5. Dionte Sykes Colorado State University-Pueblo WR 6’4 218

6. Alexander Stevens Upper Iowa University WR 6’1 205

7. Daniel Bender Western Illinois University WR/KR 5'7 175

8. Dontae Crow Campbell University WR/KR 5'8 180

9. Mitchell Adrian College of St. Scholastica WR/KR 5'8 170

10. Jake Parker Howard Payne University WR/KR/PR 6'0 205

11. Jaiden Reavis Virginia Union WR/KR/PR 5’9 175

12. Lionell McConnell Colorado Mesa University WR/KR/PR 6' 196

13. Kahliq Muhammad Clarion University WR/PR 5’10 185

14. Justin Manyweather Eastern New Mexico University WR/PR 5'10 170

15. Westin Elliott Merrimack College QB 6’5 215

16. Jack Sheehan Roosevelt University QB 6'1 215

18. Brody Hahn Ohio Northern University QB 6'2 200

19. Dwight N. Blakey Colorado Mesa University WR/PR/KR 5’9 190

20. Jordan Barnes Elizabeth City State University WR/TE/KR 6'2 213

21. Jerry Cantave William Jewell College CB 6’3 192

23. ShawnTrez Spates Western Illinois University CB/S 5’10 190

24. Kareem Gaulden North Carolina Central CB/S 6'1 200

25. Damian Francis Texas Wesleyan University CB/S 6’2 198

26. Keonte Daniels Mississippi Valley State University DB 5'9 180

27. Solomon Brooks The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff DB 6'0 195

28. Michael Hawkins University Of San Diego DB 6’0 200

29. Levi Wiggins Campbell University DB 5’9 195

30. Devin Aguilar Butler University DB/CB 5'11 180

31. Dominique Shelton Northwest Missouri State DB/CB 5’10 196

32. Ahmad Lyons Wagner College DB/FC 5'9 180

33. Matthew Stephenson Colorado State University-Pueblo DB/KR/PR 5”9 172

34. Zaire Jones Youngstown State University DB/S 6'0 205

35. Joshua Murray Texas Southern University DB/S 6'0 185

36. Kyaire Bynum Carson Newman University DB/S 6’1 220

37. Jack Leius Minnesota State University Mankato DB/S 6’0 200

38. Aaron Adu Western Illinois University DB/S/CB 5’10 195

40. Marcus Wilson Salisbury University FB/HB 5'11 242

41. Samad Davila American International College RB 6'0 210

42. Michael Roots Colorado State University Pueblo RB 5’9 210

43. Shane Noel East Texas Baptist University RB 5'11 220

44. Ted Kubongo University of British Columbia RB 6'0 215

45. Alvastia Mckeller Northwest Missouri State University RB 5'9 220

46. Quentin Chaplin North Carolina Central University TE 6’4 250

47. Preston Guerra Colorado State University- Pueblo TE 6'2 246

48. Tristan Connell Southeastern University K 6'5 213

49. Tanner Schmidt Saint Francis University Red Flash LS 6'3 240

50. Jonah Paulsgrove Southeastern University P 6’5 225

51. Marvin Terry Delta State University LB 6'2 245

52. Patrick Howell Colorado State University-Pueblo LB 6’1 230

53. DaMarcus Wimbush Bluefield University LB/ILB 5’11 232

54. Jayden Emberton-Gaines Seton Hill University LB 6'0 203

55. Nigel Peele Fayetteville State University LB/MLB 6’1 235

56. Luckandre Vassor Campbellsville University LB/MLB 6’1 245

57. Steffon Canady Brevard College LB/OLB 6’1 225

58. Joshua Taylor Mississippi Valley Sate University OL 6'4 300

59. Landin Mitchell Wayne State University OL 6’4 295

60. Justin Calderon Chadron State OL 6'4 317

61. Michael Davis Morehead State University OL/LG 6’4 315

62. Shawn Page Merrimack College OL/OC/OG/OT 6'3 305

63. Untareo Johnson Bethune-Cookman University LB 6'1 240

67. Jacob Vance Murray State University OL/OG/OT 6'4 315

71. Jake Dixon Duquesne University OL/OT 6'6 290

74. Kyle Schreader Buffalo State College OL/OT/OC 6'2 300

75. Chima Dunga University of Central Missouri DL/NG 6'1 305

77. James Ubaike Eastern Illinois University DL 6'5 300

80. Dustin Rock Castleton University DL 6'2 295

81. Roland Walder Eastern Kentucky University DE/OLB 6’3 250

88. Isiah Tolbert American international College DL 5’11 260

90. Nick Noethe University of Wisconsin Oshkosh LB/OLB 6’1 205

91. Marvin Maddox California University of PA LB/OLB/DE 6’3 255

92. Ryan McIntyre Tusculum University LB/S 5'10 195

93. Zane Samuel Delta State University DE 6'3 250

94. Dejon Walden Shorter University DE 6’1 250

95. Christopher Rice Castleton University DE 6’5 245

96. Kailon Davis Arkansas Pine Bluff DE 6'3 255

98. Rondre Knowles University Virginia-Wise DL 6’1 305

99. Michael Badejo Texas Southern University DL/OLB 6'3 250

