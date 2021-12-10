All-Star Circuit: 2021 FCS Bowl | Daytona Beach, FL
One player to keep an eye on includes tall, strong-armed Merrimack quarterback Westin Elliott, who transferred from Louisiana Tech and passed for nearly 3,000 yards, along with 30 touchdowns this past season. A pair of his NEC counterparts at the wide receiver position is also worth noting, including TyShaun James of Central Connecticut State and Cyrus Holder of Duquesne. Both players have the size and skill-set to be viewed as potential tight end conversion prospects. One notable defender is Butler defensive back Devin Aguilar, an incredible athlete, who constantly shows up around the football, plays physical and is a dangerous weapon in the return game. Check back for our game recap!
Be sure to keep it locked to the NFL Draft Bible for exclusive coverage of the NFL Draft all-star circuit. Bringing you the names you need to know first, since 2002! You can watch the live broadcast of the FCS Bowl on their Facebook page, here. (Source: FCS Bowl)
National Team (Blue) – Head Coach Jim Collins
# | Name | School | Position | Height | Weight
1. Kobe Miranda, American International, WR, 6'0, 200
2. Tyshaun James, Central Connecticut State University, WR, 6’3, 215
3. Justin Olibrice, Central State University, WR, 5'11, 197
4. Cyrus Holder, Duquesne University, WR, 6’4, 205
5. Javon Tyrek Hayes, Fairmont State University, WR, 5'11, 185
6. Ryan McDaniel, North Carolina Central University, WR, 6'2, 210
7. Cameron Saunders, University of Central Missouri, WR, 6’1, 195
8. Devin Heckstall, UVA Wise, WR, 6’6, 210
9. Noah Ellison, North Carolina Central University, WR/DB, 6’2, 215
10. Balewa Byrd, Morehead State University, WR/KR, 5'11, 190
11. Caleb Eagans, East Texas Baptist University, WR/KR/PR, 5'9, 181
12. Samuel Flowers University Of Northern Colorado WR/KR/PR 5'11 190
13. Matthew Mattingly Western Illinois University WR/KR/PR 6’0 195
14. Cameron “Taz” Richardson Shaw University WR/PR 6’0 205
15. Shannon Patrick Bethune-Cookman University QB 6’1 205
16. Evan Ernst Ohio Dominican University QB 6'2 205
17. Jack Allison West Liberty University QB 6'4 195
18. Caleb Thomas Graceland University WR/PR/KR 5’10 185
19. Dio Williams Arkansas Tech University CB 6’2 200
20. Joshua Flowers Winston Salem State University CB 6’2 195
21. Nazir Streater Indiana University of PA CB/S 5’9 190
22. Caleb Holden Merrimack College CB/S 5'10 180
23. Alex Anschutz Hillsdale College DB 6'1 220
24. William Morgan Mississippi Valley State University DB 5’11 176
25. Nicholas Harper Jr. Tennessee State University DB 5'10 183
26. Paul Reeves University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff DB 5’9 195
27. Chase Rosenthal Bridgewater College DB/CB 6'1 195
28. Josiah McDermit Concordia University Wisconsin DB/CB 6'2 220
29. Tavin Harville Robert Morris University DB/CB 6’1 195
30. Nicholas White Grandview University DB/FS 5’11 195
31. Justin Julien Saint Mary's University DB/KR/PR 5'9 180
32. Charles Turner-Cox Bluefield University DB/OLB 6’3 215
33. Donovan Duvernay Northwestern State DB/S 5'9 190
34. Tyler Jones Virginia Union University DB/S 6’2 205
35. Kwadir Delgado-McIntyre Southern Connecticut State University DB/S/CB 5’7 170
36. Brian Adkins University of Central Missouri KR/DB 6’1 210
37. Danny Gilbert Jr Bethany WV College FB/FS/CB 5’9 180
38. Jaquaun Davidson Wheeling University QB/WR 6'3 215
39. Daniel Adeboboye Bryant University RB 5'10 222
40. Jerkoya Patton Limestone University RB 5'10 205
41. Joshua Pierre-charles Nichols College RB 5’9 200
42. Lyndemian Brooks Prairie View A&M University RB 5'8 170
43. Lorine Parker Southeastern University RB 5'11 220
44. Bernard McCall Livingstone College TE 6’3 240
45. Justin Kasuboski University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh TE 6'4 255
46. Jaysen Thompson American International College LB 6'3 235
47. Justin McIntire Charleston Southern University LB 5'11 205
48. Dalton Smerchek Concordia University St. Paul LB 5’11 210
49. Derrick Mayweather Florida A&M University LB 6'0 240
50. Dauson Dales Ohio Dominican University LB/ILB 5'11 230
51. Kwasi Addo-Baffour Jr. Utica College LB/ILB/OLB 5'9 230
52. Joe Beckett Wofford College LB/ILB/OLB 6'1 235
53. Dante Capozzoli Kean University LB/MLB 5'9 ½ 211
54. Jaylin Swan Illinois College DL 6'3 245
55. Nicholas Terry Alabama State LB/OLB 6’4 240
56. Jalen Powe Western Illinois University LB/OLB 5'11 210
57. Daniel Anige Fairmont State University LB/OLB/S 6’2 210
58. Terrence Ames Jr The Virginia University of Lynchburg OL 6’0 316
59. Robert Kraklow Concordia University St. Paul OL 6’4 320
60. Kurtis Huff Tennessee Tech OL 6’2 300
61. Roland Caldera Sul Ross /Incarnate Word OL/OC/OG 6’2 295
62. Steven Taylor Southern Arkansas University OL/OG/OC 6'2 298
63. Jamarquis Reeves Bethune-Cookman University DE 6'3 265
67. David Brown American International College OL/OT 6’4 275
71. Andrew Trainer William & Mary OL/OT/OG 6’8 320
74. Benjamin Niesner Valparaiso University P 6'0 203
75. Wendell Bing Benedict College DL 6’3 310
77. Jeremiah Caine Mississippi Valley State University DL 6’2 ½ 305
80. Devin Smith Cortland State University DL/DE/LB 6'3 260
81. Luke Barnes Alabama State University LS 6’0 220
90. Luke Samperi Bryant University K 6’1 204
91. Tony Bowman Bethune-Cookman University DL 6'3 240
92. Cole Jenkins Buffalo State College LS 6’1 240
93 Bernard Brown Savannah State University DE 6'5 260
94. Jamal Holloway Central State University DE 6'3 255
96. Chrishon Frazier Texas Southern University DE 6’3 235
98. Khalil Patterson Methodist University DE/OLB 5'11 210
99. Ikenna Onwuasoanya Colorado State University Pueblo DL 6’2 291
American Team Red – Head Coach Preston McKnight
# | Name | School | Position | Height | Weight
1. Malik Honeycutt, Murray State University, WR, 5’11, 185
2. Charles "Trey" Gross Delaware State University WR 6'4 210
3. Aakiel Greer St. Augustine University WR 6'4 195
4. Jon Cole Arizona Christian University WR 5'10 176
5. Dionte Sykes Colorado State University-Pueblo WR 6’4 218
6. Alexander Stevens Upper Iowa University WR 6’1 205
7. Daniel Bender Western Illinois University WR/KR 5'7 175
8. Dontae Crow Campbell University WR/KR 5'8 180
9. Mitchell Adrian College of St. Scholastica WR/KR 5'8 170
10. Jake Parker Howard Payne University WR/KR/PR 6'0 205
11. Jaiden Reavis Virginia Union WR/KR/PR 5’9 175
12. Lionell McConnell Colorado Mesa University WR/KR/PR 6' 196
13. Kahliq Muhammad Clarion University WR/PR 5’10 185
14. Justin Manyweather Eastern New Mexico University WR/PR 5'10 170
15. Westin Elliott Merrimack College QB 6’5 215
16. Jack Sheehan Roosevelt University QB 6'1 215
18. Brody Hahn Ohio Northern University QB 6'2 200
19. Dwight N. Blakey Colorado Mesa University WR/PR/KR 5’9 190
20. Jordan Barnes Elizabeth City State University WR/TE/KR 6'2 213
21. Jerry Cantave William Jewell College CB 6’3 192
23. ShawnTrez Spates Western Illinois University CB/S 5’10 190
24. Kareem Gaulden North Carolina Central CB/S 6'1 200
25. Damian Francis Texas Wesleyan University CB/S 6’2 198
26. Keonte Daniels Mississippi Valley State University DB 5'9 180
27. Solomon Brooks The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff DB 6'0 195
28. Michael Hawkins University Of San Diego DB 6’0 200
29. Levi Wiggins Campbell University DB 5’9 195
30. Devin Aguilar Butler University DB/CB 5'11 180
31. Dominique Shelton Northwest Missouri State DB/CB 5’10 196
32. Ahmad Lyons Wagner College DB/FC 5'9 180
33. Matthew Stephenson Colorado State University-Pueblo DB/KR/PR 5”9 172
34. Zaire Jones Youngstown State University DB/S 6'0 205
35. Joshua Murray Texas Southern University DB/S 6'0 185
36. Kyaire Bynum Carson Newman University DB/S 6’1 220
37. Jack Leius Minnesota State University Mankato DB/S 6’0 200
38. Aaron Adu Western Illinois University DB/S/CB 5’10 195
40. Marcus Wilson Salisbury University FB/HB 5'11 242
41. Samad Davila American International College RB 6'0 210
42. Michael Roots Colorado State University Pueblo RB 5’9 210
43. Shane Noel East Texas Baptist University RB 5'11 220
44. Ted Kubongo University of British Columbia RB 6'0 215
45. Alvastia Mckeller Northwest Missouri State University RB 5'9 220
46. Quentin Chaplin North Carolina Central University TE 6’4 250
47. Preston Guerra Colorado State University- Pueblo TE 6'2 246
48. Tristan Connell Southeastern University K 6'5 213
49. Tanner Schmidt Saint Francis University Red Flash LS 6'3 240
50. Jonah Paulsgrove Southeastern University P 6’5 225
51. Marvin Terry Delta State University LB 6'2 245
52. Patrick Howell Colorado State University-Pueblo LB 6’1 230
53. DaMarcus Wimbush Bluefield University LB/ILB 5’11 232
54. Jayden Emberton-Gaines Seton Hill University LB 6'0 203
55. Nigel Peele Fayetteville State University LB/MLB 6’1 235
56. Luckandre Vassor Campbellsville University LB/MLB 6’1 245
57. Steffon Canady Brevard College LB/OLB 6’1 225
58. Joshua Taylor Mississippi Valley Sate University OL 6'4 300
59. Landin Mitchell Wayne State University OL 6’4 295
60. Justin Calderon Chadron State OL 6'4 317
61. Michael Davis Morehead State University OL/LG 6’4 315
62. Shawn Page Merrimack College OL/OC/OG/OT 6'3 305
63. Untareo Johnson Bethune-Cookman University LB 6'1 240
67. Jacob Vance Murray State University OL/OG/OT 6'4 315
71. Jake Dixon Duquesne University OL/OT 6'6 290
74. Kyle Schreader Buffalo State College OL/OT/OC 6'2 300
75. Chima Dunga University of Central Missouri DL/NG 6'1 305
77. James Ubaike Eastern Illinois University DL 6'5 300
80. Dustin Rock Castleton University DL 6'2 295
81. Roland Walder Eastern Kentucky University DE/OLB 6’3 250
88. Isiah Tolbert American international College DL 5’11 260
90. Nick Noethe University of Wisconsin Oshkosh LB/OLB 6’1 205
91. Marvin Maddox California University of PA LB/OLB/DE 6’3 255
92. Ryan McIntyre Tusculum University LB/S 5'10 195
93. Zane Samuel Delta State University DE 6'3 250
94. Dejon Walden Shorter University DE 6’1 250
95. Christopher Rice Castleton University DE 6’5 245
96. Kailon Davis Arkansas Pine Bluff DE 6'3 255
98. Rondre Knowles University Virginia-Wise DL 6’1 305
99. Michael Badejo Texas Southern University DL/OLB 6'3 250
