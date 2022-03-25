Baltimore Ravens: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Tracking the Baltimore Ravens' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
2021 Record: 8-9 (Fourth Place, AFC North)
Base Defense: 3-4
TEAM NEEDS:
- OLB
- LT
- CB
- ILB
- DT
- NT
- OC
- LG
- WR
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: OT Morgan Moses (Jets), S Marcus Williams (Saints), DT Michael Pierce (Vikings)
2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS
S Tony Jefferson, FB Patrick Ricard, QB Tyler Huntley, DT Aaron Crawford, RB Ty'Son Williams
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: CB Anthony Averett (Raiders)
RETIRED: OT Alejandro Villanueva
Released CB Tavon Young.
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 – No. 14
Round 2 – No. 45
Round 3 – No. 76
Round 3 – No. 100 (compensatory)
Round 4 – No. 110 (from NY Giants)
Round 4 – No. 119
Round 4 – No. 128 (from Arizona)
Round 4 – No. 139 (compensatory)
Round 4 – No. 141 (compensatory)
Round 6 – No. 196 (from Miami)