Baltimore Ravens: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Baltimore Ravens: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the Baltimore Ravens' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

Tracking the Baltimore Ravens' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

2021 Record: 8-9 (Fourth Place, AFC North)

Base Defense: 3-4

TEAM NEEDS:

  • OLB
  • LT
  • CB
  • ILB
  • DT
  • NT
  • OC
  • LG
  • WR

2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: OT Morgan Moses (Jets), S Marcus Williams (Saints), DT Michael Pierce (Vikings)

2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS

S Tony Jefferson, FB Patrick Ricard, QB Tyler Huntley, DT Aaron Crawford, RB Ty'Son Williams

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: CB Anthony Averett (Raiders)

RETIRED: OT Alejandro Villanueva

Released CB Tavon Young.

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 – No. 14

Round 2 – No. 45

Round 3 – No. 76

Round 3 – No. 100 (compensatory)

Round 4 – No. 110 (from NY Giants)

Round 4 – No. 119

Round 4 – No. 128 (from Arizona)

Round 4 – No. 139 (compensatory)

Round 4 – No. 141 (compensatory)

Round 6 – No. 196 (from Miami)

