Best Players Available for the rest of the 2021 NFL Draft

Here is a list of the best players that are available in the 2021 NFL Draft for day two and three.

Day one of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, but it doesn't stop there. Plenty of talented prospects are still available to be drafted in the next six rounds of the draft. Wondering who your team could be looking to draft? Here is a list of the top players that are left in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Why is Azeez Ojulari still available in the second day of the 2021 NFL Draft?

1 Azeez Ojulari OLB/DE Georgia 6-2 249

2 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU 6-3 200

3 Levi Onwuzurike DT Washington 6-3 290

4 Rondale Moore WR Purdue 5-7 180

5 Trevon Moehrig S TCU 6-2 205

6 Kelvin Joseph CB Kentucky/LSU 6-1 197

7 Ifeatu Melifonwu CB Syracuse 6-2 205

8 Asante Samuel Jr. DB Florida State 5-9 194

9 Nick Bolton LB Missouri 6-0 232

10 Richie Grant FS Central Florida 6-0 200

11 Dillon Radunz OT North Dakota State 6-6 301

12 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia 6-1 193

13 Javonte Williams RB North Carolina 5-9 212

14 Christian Barmore DT Alabama 6-4 310

15 Landon Dickerson OC Alabama 6-6 326

16 Dyami Brown WR North Carolina 6-1 189

17 Carlos Basham DE Wake Forest 6-3 281

18 Samuel Cosmi OT Texas 6-6 314

19 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma 6-4 302

20 Jabril Cox LB LSU/North Dakota State 6-3 233

21 Davis Mills QB Stanford 6-4 217

22 Spencer Brown OT Northern Iowa 5-11 220

23 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss 5-9 185

24 Liam Eichenberg OL Notre Dame 6-5 305

25 Elijah Molden DB Washington 5-9 190

26 Ben Cleveland OL Georgia 6-6 354

27 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State 6-5 251

28 Quinn Meinerz OL Wisconsin-Whitewater 6-3 320

29 Tommy Tremble TE Notre Dame 6-3 248

30 Kyle Trask QB Florida 6-4 240

31 Jalen Mayfield OT Michigan 6-5 320

32 Michael Carter RB North Carolina 5-8 201

33 Jevon Holland DB Oregon 6-1 200

34 Baron Browning LB Ohio State 6-3 241

35 Aaron Robinson CB Central Florida/Alabama 5-11 190

36 Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M 6-2 205

37 D'Wayne Eskridge WR Western Michigan 5-9 190

38 Cameron Sample DL Tulane 6-3 274

39 James Hudson OT Cincinnati 6-4 302

40 Wyatt Davis OG Ohio State 6-3 313

41 Jamar Johnson S Indiana 6-0 197

42 Milton Williams DE Louisiana Tech 6-3 278

43 Hunter Long TE Boston College 6-5 254

44 Jay Tufele DT USC 6-2 310

45 Trey Smith OG Tennessee 6-5 331

46 Quincy Roche DE/LB Miami/Temple 6-3 243

47 Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State 5-11 193

48 Kenneth Gainwell RB Memphis 5-9 201

49 D'Ante Smith OT East Carolina 6-5 294

50 Joseph Ossai OLB/DE Texas 6-4 256

51 Alim McNeill DT North Carolina State 6-2 320

52 Osa Odighizuwa DL UCLA 6-2 280

53 JaCoby Stevens S/LB LSU 6-1 216

54 Camryn Bynum CB California 6-0 196

55 Rashad Weaver DE Pittsburgh 6-3 259

56 Shaun Wade DB Ohio State 6-0 194

57 Nico Collins WR Michigan 6-4 215

58 Brady Christensen OT BYU 6-5 300

59 Ronnie Perkins OLB/DE Oklahoma 6-2 253

60 Divine Deablo SS Virginia Tech 6-3 226

61 Amari Rodgers WR Clemson 5-10 212

62 Pete Werner LB Ohio State 6-2 242

63 Tyler Shelvin DT LSU 6-2 346

64 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford 6-1 198

65 Chazz Surratt ILB North Carolina 6-2 229

66 Elerson Smith DE Northern Iowa 6-6 262

67 Chatarius 'Tutu' Atwell WR Louisville 5-9 165

68 Walker Little OT Stanford 6-7 313

69 Chris Rumph II OLB/DE Duke 6-3 235

70 Bryan Mills CB North Carolina Central 6-1 180

71 Josh Palmer WR Tennessee 6-1 210

72 Daviyon Nixon DT Iowa 6-2 305

73 Josh Imatorbhebhe WR Illinois 6-1 218

74 Tyree Gillespie SS Missouri 6-0 207

75 Marvin Wilson DT Florida State 6-3 319

76 Trey Sermon RB Ohio State 6-0 213

77 James Wiggins FS Cincinnati 6-0 205

78 Jimmy Morrissey C Pittsburgh 6-3 303

79 Andre Cisco FS Syracuse 6-0 209

80 Bobby Brown III DT Texas A&M 6-3 325

81 Aaron Banks OG Notre Dame 6-5 338

82 Marco Wilson CB Florida 6-0 191

83 Tommy Doyle OT Miami (OH) 6-7 326

84 Hamsah Nasirildeen SS Florida State 6-3 213

85 Jaret Patterson RB Buffalo 5-6 195

86 David Moore OG Grambling 6-1 190

87 Demetric Felton RB UCLA 5-9 189

88 Josh Myers OG Ohio State 6-4 312

89 Tommy Togiai DT Ohio State 6-2 300

90 Caden Sterns FS Texas 6-0 202

91 Austin Watkins WR UAB 6-1 207

92 Dan Moore OT Texas A&M 6-5 309

93 Jordan Smith DE UAB 6-6 255

94 Khalil Herbert RB Virginia Tech 5-9 210

95 Garret Wallow ILB TCU 6-2 230

96 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC 5-11 197

97 Jamie Newman QB Georgia 6-3 235

98 Jackson Carman OG Clemson 6-5 317

99 Seth Williams WR Auburn 6-3 211

100 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. OLB Oregon State 6-3 254

101 Brevin Jordan TE Miami (FL) 6-3 247

102 Kary Vincent CB LSU 5-10 189

103 Dez Fitzpatrick WR Louisville 6-2 202

104 Talanoa Hufanga SS USC 6-1 215

105 Justin Hilliard OLB Ohio State 6-1 227

106 Deonte Brown OG Alabama 6-3 364

107 Robert Rochell CB Central Arkansas 6-0 193

108 Tre' McKitty TE Georgia 6-4 247

109 Ar'Darius Washington FS TCU 5-8 178

110 Mike Strachan WR Charleston 6-4 225

111 Khyiris Tonga DT BYU 6-3 321

112 Marlon Tuipulotu DT USC 6-2 308

113 Kendrick Green OG Illinois 6-2 305

114 Benjamin St. Juste CB Minnesota 6-3 200

115 Kylin Hill RB Mississippi State 5-10 214

116 Tarron Jackson DE Coastal Carolina 6-2 254

117 Anthony Schwartz WR Auburn 6-0 186

118 Adetokunbo Ogundeji DE Notre Dame 6-4 256

119 DJ Daniel CB Georgia 6-0 183

120 Dylan Moses ILB Alabama 6-2 235

121 Robert Hainsey OG Notre Dame 6-4 302

122 KJ Britt ILB Auburn 6-0 235

123 Keith Taylor CB Washington 6-2 191

124 Richard LeCounte III FS Georgia 5-10 196

125 Stone Forsythe OT Florida 6-8 329

126 Patrick Jones DE Pittsburgh 6-5 264

127 Tyler Vaughns WR USC 6-1 190

128 Rachad Wildgoose CB Wisconsin 5-11 197

129 Carson Green OG Texas A&M 6-6 319

130 Jalen Camp WR Georgia Tech 6-2 226

131 Rodarius Williams CB Oklahoma State 6-0 193

132 Adrian Ealy OT Oklahoma 6-6 321

133 Jamien Sherwood SS Auburn 6-2 216

134 Simi Fehoko WR Stanford 6-4 222

135 Cameron McGrone ILB Michigan 6-0 236

136 Darius Stills DT West Virginia 6-1 285

137 Brandon Smith WR Iowa 6-1 215

138 William Bradley-King OLB Baylor 6-3 254

139 Ian Book QB Notre Dame 6-0 210

140 Zach Davidson TE Central Missouri 6-7 248

141 Nahshon Wright CB Oregon State 6-3 188

142 Cornell Powell WR Clemson 6-0 204

143 Deommodore Lenoir CB Oregon 5-11 203

144 Rhamondre Stevenson RB Oklahoma 6-0 231

145 Daelin Hayes DE Notre Dame 6-4 261

146 Sage Surratt WR Wake Forest 6-3 215

147 Ben Mason FB Michigan 6-3 256

148 Tony Fields II OLB West Virginia 6-1 222

149 Dayo Odeyingbo DT Vanderbilt 6-5 276

150 Trevon Grimes WR Florida 6-4 217

151 Zech McPhearson CB Texas Tech 5-11 195

152 Dazz Newsome WR North Carolina 5-10 190

153 Robert Jones OT Middle Tennessee 6-4 319

154 Janarius Robinson DE Florida State 6-5 266

155 Jonathan Adams WR Arkansas State 6-2 210

156 Tre Brown CB Oklahoma 5-10 185

157 Buddy Johnson ILB Texas A&M 6-2 240

158 Joshuah Bledsoe SS Missouri 5-11 201

159 Jonathan Marshall DT Arkansas 6-3 310

160 Malcolm Koonce OLB Buffalo 6-2 249

161 Trill Williams FS Syracuse 6-0 208

162 Brenden Jaimes OT Nebraska 6-5 298

163 Forrest Merrill DT Arkansas State 6-0 322

164 Shawn Davis FS Florida 5-11 199

165 Cade Johnson WR South Dakota State 5-10 186

166 Nate Hobbs CB Illinois 5-11 196

167 Kylen Granson TE SMU 6-2 242

168 Marquez Stevenson WR Houston 5-10 182

169 Israel Mukuamu SS South Carolina 6-3 205

170 Cole Van Lanen OT Wisconsin 6-4 305

171 Shi Smith WR South Carolina 5-10 186

172 Trey Hill C Georgia 6-3 319

173 Jhamon Ausbon WR Texas A&M 6-2 218

174 Darren Hall CB San Diego State 5-11 188

175 Javian Hawkins RB Louisville 5-9 196

176 Tre Norwood CB Oklahoma 6-0 192

177 Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Iowa 6-0 179

178 Paddy Fisher ILB Northwestern 6-3 240

179 Patrick Johnson OLB Tulane 6-2 255

180 Thomas Graham Jr. CB Oregon 5-10 193

181 Chuba Hubbard RB Oklahoma State 6-0 208

182 Tommy Kraemer OT Notre Dame 6-5 317

183 Isaiah Dunn CB Oregon State 6-0 189

184 Frank Darby WR Arizona State 6-0 194

185 Malik Herring DT Georgia 6-3 283

186 Charles Snowden OLB Virginia 6-6 232

187 Jaelon Darden WR North Texas 5-8 174

188 Olaijah Griffin CB USC 6-0 175

189 Mustafa Johnson DT Colorado 6-0 280

190 Jermar Jefferson RB Oregon State 5-9 217

191 Jonathon Cooper DE Ohio State 6-3 254

192 Dylan Soehner TE Iowa State 6-6 272

193 Alaric Jackson OT Iowa 6-6 318

194 Derrick Barnes ILB Purdue 6-0 245

195 Kenny Yeboah TE Mississippi 6-4 250

196 Tay Gowan CB Central Florida 6-1 185

197 Chris Evans RB Michigan 5-11 211

198 Victor Dimukeje DE Duke 6-2 265

199 Racey McMath WR LSU 6-3 224

200 Isaiah McDuffie OLB Boston College 6-1 224

201 Sam Ehlinger QB Texas 6-1 220

202 Lorenzo Burns CB Arizona 5-10 183

203 Noah Gray TE Duke 6-4 240

204 Antjuan Simmons OLB Michigan State 6-0 225

205 Damar Hamlin SS Pittsburgh 6-1 200

206 Chauncey Golston DT Iowa 6-5 268

207 Kion Smith OT Fayetteville State 6-6 304

208 Roy Lopez DT Arizona 6-1 310

209 Ben Skowronek WR Notre Dame 6-3 211

210 Brett Heggie C Florida 6-3 321

211 Tedarrell Slaton DT Florida 6-4 340

212 Evan McPherson K Florida 5-11 185

213 Mac McCain CB North Carolina A&T 5-10 175

214 Brennan Eagles WR Texas 6-4 225

215 David Curry ILB Georgia Tech 6-1 230

216 Paris Ford FS Pittsburgh 6-1 197

217 Ernest Jones ILB South Carolina 6-1 230

218 Jack Anderson OG Texas Tech 6-5 309

219 Shemar Jean-Charles CB Appalachian State 5-10 184

220 Connor Wedington WR Stanford 6-0 196

221 Greg Eiland OT Mississippi State 6-8 335

222 Naquan Jones DT Michigan State 6-3 313

223 Pooka Williams RB Kansas 5-8 175

224 Kenny Randall DT Charleston 6-3 300

225 Isaiah McKoy WR Kent State 6-2 200

226 Erroll Thompson ILB Mississippi State 6-1 250

227 Gerrid Doaks RB Cincinnati 5-11 230

228 K.J. Sails CB USF 5-10 180

229 Coy Cronk OT Iowa 6-5 305

230 Josiah Bronson DT Washington 6-3 295

231 Gary Brightwell RB Arizona 6-0 210

232 Shane Buechele QB SMU 6-1 207

233 Kobe Jones DE Mississippi State 6-3 248

234 Jake Funk RB Maryland 5-10 205

235 Jaylen Twyman DT Pittsburgh 6-2 301

236 Shaka Toney OLB Penn State 6-2 242

237 Jake Curhan OT California 6-6 316

238 Bryce Thompson CB Tennessee 5-11 190

239 Kayode Awosika OT Buffalo 6-4 300

240 Kawaan Baker WR South Alabama 6-0 210

241 Quintin Morris TE Bowling Green 6-2 251

242 Isaiahh Loudermilk DT Wisconsin 6-6 274

243 JaQuan Hardy RB Tiffin 5-8 212

244 Tuf Borland ILB Ohio State 6-0 229

245 Jacob Harris WR Central Florida 6-5 221

246 Andre Mintze OLB Vanderbilt 6-3 253

247 Grant Hermanns OT Purdue 6-7 313

248 Tamorrion Terry WR Florida State 6-4 210

249 Larry Rountree III RB Missouri 5-11 216

250 Zach Smith QB Tulsa 6-3 227

251 Drew Himmelman OT Illinois State 6-9 315

252 Zac Thomas QB Appalachian State 6-1 210

253 Marlon Williams WR UCF 6-0 215

254 John Bates TE Boise State 6-6 259

255 Ambry Thomas CB Michigan 6-0 191

256 Chris Garrett OLB Concordia 6-2 248

257 Stevie Scott III RB Indiana 6-1 231

258 Aashari Crosswell FS Arizona State 6-0 205

259 Joshua Kaindoh DE Florida State 6-6 265

260 Matt Bushman TE BYU 6-4 240

261 Feleipe Franks QB Arkansas 6-7 234

262 Grant Stuard OLB Houston 5-11 230

263 Christian Uphoff CB Illinois State 6-2 213

264 D'Antne Demery OT FIU 6-5 292

265 Brady Breeze FS Oregon 6-0 204

266 Josh Pederson TE Louisiana-Monroe 6-5 235

267 Teton Saltes OT New Mexico 6-5 300

268 Rakeem Boyd RB Arkansas 5-11 213

269 Jerome Johnson DT Indiana 6-3 292

270 Antonio Nunn WR Buffalo 5-11 200

271 O'Bryan Goodson DT Memphis 6-1 297

272 Cary Angeline TE North Carolina State 6-6 250

273 Josh Ball OT Marshall 6-7 308

274 Larnel Coleman OT Massachusetts 6-6 308

275 Carlo Kemp DT Michigan 6-2 285

276 Royce Newman OG Mississippi 6-5 310

277 Ta'Quon Graham DE Texas 6-3 292

278 Kyle Spalding OT San Diego State 6-5 305

279 Dax Milne WR BYU 6-0 190

280 Earnest Brown IV DE Northwestern 6-4 270

281 Tariq Thompson FS San Diego State 6-0 200

282 Warren Jackson WR Colorado State 6-6 219

283 Shakur Brown CB Michigan State 5-10 185

284 Drake Jackson C Kentucky 6-2 290

285 Quinton Bohanna DT Kentucky 6-3 357

286 Tony Poljan TE Virginia 6-7 267

287 William Sherman OT Colorado 6-4 305

288 Tre Nixon WR Central Florida 6-1 180

289 Sadarius Hutcherson OG South Carolina 6-3 320

290 Mark Webb CB Georgia 6-1 210

291 Jose Borregales K Miami 5-10 207

292 Damonte Coxie WR Memphis 6-2 200

293 Tyler Coyle FS Purdue 6-0 204

294 DJ Turner WR Pittsburgh 5-11 182

295 Jaylon Moore OT Western Michigan 6-4 311

296 Avery Williams CB Boise State 5-9 188

297 Spencer Brown RB UAB 5-11 220

298 Jason Pinnock CB Pittsburgh 6-0 204

299 Syrus Tuitele OT Fresno State 6-5 311

300 Kyree Campbell DT Florida 6-3 295

301 Osirus Mitchell WR Mississippi State 6-4 210

302 Tristen Hoge OG BYU 6-4 310

303 Riley Cole ILB South Alabama 6-3 240

304 Mason Stokke FB Wisconsin 6-2 242

305 Javon McKinley WR Notre Dame 6-2 215

306 Chris Wilcox CB BYU 6-2 195

307 Calvin Ashley OT Florda A&M 6-6 335

308 Anthony Hines III ILB Texas A&M 6-2 230

309 Brandon Stephens CB SMU 6-1 219

310 Alani Pututau OLB Adams State 6-1 242

311 Marcus Murphy SS Mississippi State 6-0 200

312 Isaiah Kaufusi ILB BYU 6-2 220

313 Dareuan Parker OG Mississippi State 6-3 355

314 Dwayne Johnson SS San Diego State 6-2 215

315 Michael Carter II CB Duke 5-10 180

316 Jamar Watson OLB Kentucky 6-2 244

317 Darrick Forrest SS Cincinnati 6-0 199

318 Blake Proehl WR East Carolina 6-0 186

319 Zach Von Rosenberg P LSU 6-4 245

320 Nate McCrary RB Saginaw Valley State 6-0 220

321 Milo Eifler ILB Illinois 6-2 230

322 Rico Bussey Jr. WR North Texas 6-1 193

323 Troy Warner SS BYU 6-1 200

324 Myron Mitchell WR UAB 6-0 178

325 Nick Niemann ILB Iowa 6-2 233

326 Otis Anderson Jr. RB Central Florida 5-11 174

327 Leighton McCarthy OLB FAU 6-2 223

328 Carl Tucker FB Alabama 6-1 248

329 Jordyn Peters FS Auburn 6-1 202

330 Drue Chrisman P Ohio State 6-2 222

331 Tarik Black WR Texas 6-3 213

332 Dicaprio Bootle FS Nebraska 5-10 180

333 Foster Sarell OT Stanford 6-6 318

334 CJ Marable RB Coastal Carolina 5-7 195

335 Blake Gallagher ILB Northwestern 6-0 228

336 Dillon Stoner WR Oklahoma State 6-0 198

337 Chris Brown SS Texas 5-10 191

338 Colten Menges LS Alcorn State 6-4 255

339 Tre Walker WR San Jose State 5-11 175

340 Landon Young OT Kentucky 6-6 324

341 Eric Burrell SS Wisconsin 5-11 197

342 Brenden Knox RB Marshall 5-11 215

343 Calvin Bundage ILB Oklahoma State 6-1 215

344 Whop Philyor WR Indiana 5-10 180

345 Riley Patterson K Memphis 5-10 183

346 Tre Harbison III RB Charlotte 5-11 218

347 Lamont Wade FS Penn State 5-9 190

348 T.J. Vasher WR Texas Tech 6-5 185

349 Ben DeLuca SS Charlotte 6-1 215

350 Miller Forristall TE Alabama 6-5 245

351 Will Fries OG Penn State 6-6 309

352 Artayvious Lynn TE TCU 6-5 271

353 Deon Jackson RB Duke 5-11 220

354 Caleb Huntley RB Ball State 5-10 225

355 Damon Hazelton WR Missouri 6-2 215

356 Nick Eubanks TE Michigan 6-4 256

357 Asim Rose RB Kentucky 6-1 214

358 Brady Davis QB Illinois State 6-2 206

359 Dedrick Mills RB Nebraska 5-10 217

360 Luke Farrell TE Ohio State 6-5 258

361 Greg McCrae RB Central Florida 5-9 179

362 K.J. Costello QB Mississippi State/Stanford 6-4 225

363 Mekhi Sargent RB Iowa 5-9 212

364 Brady White QB Memphis 6-2 215

365 Trey Ragas RB Louisiana 5-11 230

366 Peyton Ramsey QB Northwestern/Indiana 6-2 215

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.