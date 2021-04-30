Best Players Available for the rest of the 2021 NFL Draft
Day one of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, but it doesn't stop there. Plenty of talented prospects are still available to be drafted in the next six rounds of the draft. Wondering who your team could be looking to draft? Here is a list of the top players that are left in the 2021 NFL Draft.
1 Azeez Ojulari OLB/DE Georgia 6-2 249
2 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU 6-3 200
3 Levi Onwuzurike DT Washington 6-3 290
4 Rondale Moore WR Purdue 5-7 180
5 Trevon Moehrig S TCU 6-2 205
6 Kelvin Joseph CB Kentucky/LSU 6-1 197
7 Ifeatu Melifonwu CB Syracuse 6-2 205
8 Asante Samuel Jr. DB Florida State 5-9 194
9 Nick Bolton LB Missouri 6-0 232
10 Richie Grant FS Central Florida 6-0 200
11 Dillon Radunz OT North Dakota State 6-6 301
12 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia 6-1 193
13 Javonte Williams RB North Carolina 5-9 212
14 Christian Barmore DT Alabama 6-4 310
15 Landon Dickerson OC Alabama 6-6 326
16 Dyami Brown WR North Carolina 6-1 189
17 Carlos Basham DE Wake Forest 6-3 281
18 Samuel Cosmi OT Texas 6-6 314
19 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma 6-4 302
20 Jabril Cox LB LSU/North Dakota State 6-3 233
21 Davis Mills QB Stanford 6-4 217
22 Spencer Brown OT Northern Iowa 5-11 220
23 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss 5-9 185
24 Liam Eichenberg OL Notre Dame 6-5 305
25 Elijah Molden DB Washington 5-9 190
26 Ben Cleveland OL Georgia 6-6 354
27 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State 6-5 251
28 Quinn Meinerz OL Wisconsin-Whitewater 6-3 320
29 Tommy Tremble TE Notre Dame 6-3 248
30 Kyle Trask QB Florida 6-4 240
31 Jalen Mayfield OT Michigan 6-5 320
32 Michael Carter RB North Carolina 5-8 201
33 Jevon Holland DB Oregon 6-1 200
34 Baron Browning LB Ohio State 6-3 241
35 Aaron Robinson CB Central Florida/Alabama 5-11 190
36 Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M 6-2 205
37 D'Wayne Eskridge WR Western Michigan 5-9 190
38 Cameron Sample DL Tulane 6-3 274
39 James Hudson OT Cincinnati 6-4 302
40 Wyatt Davis OG Ohio State 6-3 313
41 Jamar Johnson S Indiana 6-0 197
42 Milton Williams DE Louisiana Tech 6-3 278
43 Hunter Long TE Boston College 6-5 254
44 Jay Tufele DT USC 6-2 310
45 Trey Smith OG Tennessee 6-5 331
46 Quincy Roche DE/LB Miami/Temple 6-3 243
47 Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State 5-11 193
48 Kenneth Gainwell RB Memphis 5-9 201
49 D'Ante Smith OT East Carolina 6-5 294
50 Joseph Ossai OLB/DE Texas 6-4 256
51 Alim McNeill DT North Carolina State 6-2 320
52 Osa Odighizuwa DL UCLA 6-2 280
53 JaCoby Stevens S/LB LSU 6-1 216
54 Camryn Bynum CB California 6-0 196
55 Rashad Weaver DE Pittsburgh 6-3 259
56 Shaun Wade DB Ohio State 6-0 194
57 Nico Collins WR Michigan 6-4 215
58 Brady Christensen OT BYU 6-5 300
59 Ronnie Perkins OLB/DE Oklahoma 6-2 253
60 Divine Deablo SS Virginia Tech 6-3 226
61 Amari Rodgers WR Clemson 5-10 212
62 Pete Werner LB Ohio State 6-2 242
63 Tyler Shelvin DT LSU 6-2 346
64 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford 6-1 198
65 Chazz Surratt ILB North Carolina 6-2 229
66 Elerson Smith DE Northern Iowa 6-6 262
67 Chatarius 'Tutu' Atwell WR Louisville 5-9 165
68 Walker Little OT Stanford 6-7 313
69 Chris Rumph II OLB/DE Duke 6-3 235
70 Bryan Mills CB North Carolina Central 6-1 180
71 Josh Palmer WR Tennessee 6-1 210
72 Daviyon Nixon DT Iowa 6-2 305
73 Josh Imatorbhebhe WR Illinois 6-1 218
74 Tyree Gillespie SS Missouri 6-0 207
75 Marvin Wilson DT Florida State 6-3 319
76 Trey Sermon RB Ohio State 6-0 213
77 James Wiggins FS Cincinnati 6-0 205
78 Jimmy Morrissey C Pittsburgh 6-3 303
79 Andre Cisco FS Syracuse 6-0 209
80 Bobby Brown III DT Texas A&M 6-3 325
81 Aaron Banks OG Notre Dame 6-5 338
82 Marco Wilson CB Florida 6-0 191
83 Tommy Doyle OT Miami (OH) 6-7 326
84 Hamsah Nasirildeen SS Florida State 6-3 213
85 Jaret Patterson RB Buffalo 5-6 195
86 David Moore OG Grambling 6-1 190
87 Demetric Felton RB UCLA 5-9 189
88 Josh Myers OG Ohio State 6-4 312
89 Tommy Togiai DT Ohio State 6-2 300
90 Caden Sterns FS Texas 6-0 202
91 Austin Watkins WR UAB 6-1 207
92 Dan Moore OT Texas A&M 6-5 309
93 Jordan Smith DE UAB 6-6 255
94 Khalil Herbert RB Virginia Tech 5-9 210
95 Garret Wallow ILB TCU 6-2 230
96 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC 5-11 197
97 Jamie Newman QB Georgia 6-3 235
98 Jackson Carman OG Clemson 6-5 317
99 Seth Williams WR Auburn 6-3 211
100 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. OLB Oregon State 6-3 254
101 Brevin Jordan TE Miami (FL) 6-3 247
102 Kary Vincent CB LSU 5-10 189
103 Dez Fitzpatrick WR Louisville 6-2 202
104 Talanoa Hufanga SS USC 6-1 215
105 Justin Hilliard OLB Ohio State 6-1 227
106 Deonte Brown OG Alabama 6-3 364
107 Robert Rochell CB Central Arkansas 6-0 193
108 Tre' McKitty TE Georgia 6-4 247
109 Ar'Darius Washington FS TCU 5-8 178
110 Mike Strachan WR Charleston 6-4 225
111 Khyiris Tonga DT BYU 6-3 321
112 Marlon Tuipulotu DT USC 6-2 308
113 Kendrick Green OG Illinois 6-2 305
114 Benjamin St. Juste CB Minnesota 6-3 200
115 Kylin Hill RB Mississippi State 5-10 214
116 Tarron Jackson DE Coastal Carolina 6-2 254
117 Anthony Schwartz WR Auburn 6-0 186
118 Adetokunbo Ogundeji DE Notre Dame 6-4 256
119 DJ Daniel CB Georgia 6-0 183
120 Dylan Moses ILB Alabama 6-2 235
121 Robert Hainsey OG Notre Dame 6-4 302
122 KJ Britt ILB Auburn 6-0 235
123 Keith Taylor CB Washington 6-2 191
124 Richard LeCounte III FS Georgia 5-10 196
125 Stone Forsythe OT Florida 6-8 329
126 Patrick Jones DE Pittsburgh 6-5 264
127 Tyler Vaughns WR USC 6-1 190
128 Rachad Wildgoose CB Wisconsin 5-11 197
129 Carson Green OG Texas A&M 6-6 319
130 Jalen Camp WR Georgia Tech 6-2 226
131 Rodarius Williams CB Oklahoma State 6-0 193
132 Adrian Ealy OT Oklahoma 6-6 321
133 Jamien Sherwood SS Auburn 6-2 216
134 Simi Fehoko WR Stanford 6-4 222
135 Cameron McGrone ILB Michigan 6-0 236
136 Darius Stills DT West Virginia 6-1 285
137 Brandon Smith WR Iowa 6-1 215
138 William Bradley-King OLB Baylor 6-3 254
139 Ian Book QB Notre Dame 6-0 210
140 Zach Davidson TE Central Missouri 6-7 248
141 Nahshon Wright CB Oregon State 6-3 188
142 Cornell Powell WR Clemson 6-0 204
143 Deommodore Lenoir CB Oregon 5-11 203
144 Rhamondre Stevenson RB Oklahoma 6-0 231
145 Daelin Hayes DE Notre Dame 6-4 261
146 Sage Surratt WR Wake Forest 6-3 215
147 Ben Mason FB Michigan 6-3 256
148 Tony Fields II OLB West Virginia 6-1 222
149 Dayo Odeyingbo DT Vanderbilt 6-5 276
150 Trevon Grimes WR Florida 6-4 217
151 Zech McPhearson CB Texas Tech 5-11 195
152 Dazz Newsome WR North Carolina 5-10 190
153 Robert Jones OT Middle Tennessee 6-4 319
154 Janarius Robinson DE Florida State 6-5 266
155 Jonathan Adams WR Arkansas State 6-2 210
156 Tre Brown CB Oklahoma 5-10 185
157 Buddy Johnson ILB Texas A&M 6-2 240
158 Joshuah Bledsoe SS Missouri 5-11 201
159 Jonathan Marshall DT Arkansas 6-3 310
160 Malcolm Koonce OLB Buffalo 6-2 249
161 Trill Williams FS Syracuse 6-0 208
162 Brenden Jaimes OT Nebraska 6-5 298
163 Forrest Merrill DT Arkansas State 6-0 322
164 Shawn Davis FS Florida 5-11 199
165 Cade Johnson WR South Dakota State 5-10 186
166 Nate Hobbs CB Illinois 5-11 196
167 Kylen Granson TE SMU 6-2 242
168 Marquez Stevenson WR Houston 5-10 182
169 Israel Mukuamu SS South Carolina 6-3 205
170 Cole Van Lanen OT Wisconsin 6-4 305
171 Shi Smith WR South Carolina 5-10 186
172 Trey Hill C Georgia 6-3 319
173 Jhamon Ausbon WR Texas A&M 6-2 218
174 Darren Hall CB San Diego State 5-11 188
175 Javian Hawkins RB Louisville 5-9 196
176 Tre Norwood CB Oklahoma 6-0 192
177 Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Iowa 6-0 179
178 Paddy Fisher ILB Northwestern 6-3 240
179 Patrick Johnson OLB Tulane 6-2 255
180 Thomas Graham Jr. CB Oregon 5-10 193
181 Chuba Hubbard RB Oklahoma State 6-0 208
182 Tommy Kraemer OT Notre Dame 6-5 317
183 Isaiah Dunn CB Oregon State 6-0 189
184 Frank Darby WR Arizona State 6-0 194
185 Malik Herring DT Georgia 6-3 283
186 Charles Snowden OLB Virginia 6-6 232
187 Jaelon Darden WR North Texas 5-8 174
188 Olaijah Griffin CB USC 6-0 175
189 Mustafa Johnson DT Colorado 6-0 280
190 Jermar Jefferson RB Oregon State 5-9 217
191 Jonathon Cooper DE Ohio State 6-3 254
192 Dylan Soehner TE Iowa State 6-6 272
193 Alaric Jackson OT Iowa 6-6 318
194 Derrick Barnes ILB Purdue 6-0 245
195 Kenny Yeboah TE Mississippi 6-4 250
196 Tay Gowan CB Central Florida 6-1 185
197 Chris Evans RB Michigan 5-11 211
198 Victor Dimukeje DE Duke 6-2 265
199 Racey McMath WR LSU 6-3 224
200 Isaiah McDuffie OLB Boston College 6-1 224
201 Sam Ehlinger QB Texas 6-1 220
202 Lorenzo Burns CB Arizona 5-10 183
203 Noah Gray TE Duke 6-4 240
204 Antjuan Simmons OLB Michigan State 6-0 225
205 Damar Hamlin SS Pittsburgh 6-1 200
206 Chauncey Golston DT Iowa 6-5 268
207 Kion Smith OT Fayetteville State 6-6 304
208 Roy Lopez DT Arizona 6-1 310
209 Ben Skowronek WR Notre Dame 6-3 211
210 Brett Heggie C Florida 6-3 321
211 Tedarrell Slaton DT Florida 6-4 340
212 Evan McPherson K Florida 5-11 185
213 Mac McCain CB North Carolina A&T 5-10 175
214 Brennan Eagles WR Texas 6-4 225
215 David Curry ILB Georgia Tech 6-1 230
216 Paris Ford FS Pittsburgh 6-1 197
217 Ernest Jones ILB South Carolina 6-1 230
218 Jack Anderson OG Texas Tech 6-5 309
219 Shemar Jean-Charles CB Appalachian State 5-10 184
220 Connor Wedington WR Stanford 6-0 196
221 Greg Eiland OT Mississippi State 6-8 335
222 Naquan Jones DT Michigan State 6-3 313
223 Pooka Williams RB Kansas 5-8 175
224 Kenny Randall DT Charleston 6-3 300
225 Isaiah McKoy WR Kent State 6-2 200
226 Erroll Thompson ILB Mississippi State 6-1 250
227 Gerrid Doaks RB Cincinnati 5-11 230
228 K.J. Sails CB USF 5-10 180
229 Coy Cronk OT Iowa 6-5 305
230 Josiah Bronson DT Washington 6-3 295
231 Gary Brightwell RB Arizona 6-0 210
232 Shane Buechele QB SMU 6-1 207
233 Kobe Jones DE Mississippi State 6-3 248
234 Jake Funk RB Maryland 5-10 205
235 Jaylen Twyman DT Pittsburgh 6-2 301
236 Shaka Toney OLB Penn State 6-2 242
237 Jake Curhan OT California 6-6 316
238 Bryce Thompson CB Tennessee 5-11 190
239 Kayode Awosika OT Buffalo 6-4 300
240 Kawaan Baker WR South Alabama 6-0 210
241 Quintin Morris TE Bowling Green 6-2 251
242 Isaiahh Loudermilk DT Wisconsin 6-6 274
243 JaQuan Hardy RB Tiffin 5-8 212
244 Tuf Borland ILB Ohio State 6-0 229
245 Jacob Harris WR Central Florida 6-5 221
246 Andre Mintze OLB Vanderbilt 6-3 253
247 Grant Hermanns OT Purdue 6-7 313
248 Tamorrion Terry WR Florida State 6-4 210
249 Larry Rountree III RB Missouri 5-11 216
250 Zach Smith QB Tulsa 6-3 227
251 Drew Himmelman OT Illinois State 6-9 315
252 Zac Thomas QB Appalachian State 6-1 210
253 Marlon Williams WR UCF 6-0 215
254 John Bates TE Boise State 6-6 259
255 Ambry Thomas CB Michigan 6-0 191
256 Chris Garrett OLB Concordia 6-2 248
257 Stevie Scott III RB Indiana 6-1 231
258 Aashari Crosswell FS Arizona State 6-0 205
259 Joshua Kaindoh DE Florida State 6-6 265
260 Matt Bushman TE BYU 6-4 240
261 Feleipe Franks QB Arkansas 6-7 234
262 Grant Stuard OLB Houston 5-11 230
263 Christian Uphoff CB Illinois State 6-2 213
264 D'Antne Demery OT FIU 6-5 292
265 Brady Breeze FS Oregon 6-0 204
266 Josh Pederson TE Louisiana-Monroe 6-5 235
267 Teton Saltes OT New Mexico 6-5 300
268 Rakeem Boyd RB Arkansas 5-11 213
269 Jerome Johnson DT Indiana 6-3 292
270 Antonio Nunn WR Buffalo 5-11 200
271 O'Bryan Goodson DT Memphis 6-1 297
272 Cary Angeline TE North Carolina State 6-6 250
273 Josh Ball OT Marshall 6-7 308
274 Larnel Coleman OT Massachusetts 6-6 308
275 Carlo Kemp DT Michigan 6-2 285
276 Royce Newman OG Mississippi 6-5 310
277 Ta'Quon Graham DE Texas 6-3 292
278 Kyle Spalding OT San Diego State 6-5 305
279 Dax Milne WR BYU 6-0 190
280 Earnest Brown IV DE Northwestern 6-4 270
281 Tariq Thompson FS San Diego State 6-0 200
282 Warren Jackson WR Colorado State 6-6 219
283 Shakur Brown CB Michigan State 5-10 185
284 Drake Jackson C Kentucky 6-2 290
285 Quinton Bohanna DT Kentucky 6-3 357
286 Tony Poljan TE Virginia 6-7 267
287 William Sherman OT Colorado 6-4 305
288 Tre Nixon WR Central Florida 6-1 180
289 Sadarius Hutcherson OG South Carolina 6-3 320
290 Mark Webb CB Georgia 6-1 210
291 Jose Borregales K Miami 5-10 207
292 Damonte Coxie WR Memphis 6-2 200
293 Tyler Coyle FS Purdue 6-0 204
294 DJ Turner WR Pittsburgh 5-11 182
295 Jaylon Moore OT Western Michigan 6-4 311
296 Avery Williams CB Boise State 5-9 188
297 Spencer Brown RB UAB 5-11 220
298 Jason Pinnock CB Pittsburgh 6-0 204
299 Syrus Tuitele OT Fresno State 6-5 311
300 Kyree Campbell DT Florida 6-3 295
301 Osirus Mitchell WR Mississippi State 6-4 210
302 Tristen Hoge OG BYU 6-4 310
303 Riley Cole ILB South Alabama 6-3 240
304 Mason Stokke FB Wisconsin 6-2 242
305 Javon McKinley WR Notre Dame 6-2 215
306 Chris Wilcox CB BYU 6-2 195
307 Calvin Ashley OT Florda A&M 6-6 335
308 Anthony Hines III ILB Texas A&M 6-2 230
309 Brandon Stephens CB SMU 6-1 219
310 Alani Pututau OLB Adams State 6-1 242
311 Marcus Murphy SS Mississippi State 6-0 200
312 Isaiah Kaufusi ILB BYU 6-2 220
313 Dareuan Parker OG Mississippi State 6-3 355
314 Dwayne Johnson SS San Diego State 6-2 215
315 Michael Carter II CB Duke 5-10 180
316 Jamar Watson OLB Kentucky 6-2 244
317 Darrick Forrest SS Cincinnati 6-0 199
318 Blake Proehl WR East Carolina 6-0 186
319 Zach Von Rosenberg P LSU 6-4 245
320 Nate McCrary RB Saginaw Valley State 6-0 220
321 Milo Eifler ILB Illinois 6-2 230
322 Rico Bussey Jr. WR North Texas 6-1 193
323 Troy Warner SS BYU 6-1 200
324 Myron Mitchell WR UAB 6-0 178
325 Nick Niemann ILB Iowa 6-2 233
326 Otis Anderson Jr. RB Central Florida 5-11 174
327 Leighton McCarthy OLB FAU 6-2 223
328 Carl Tucker FB Alabama 6-1 248
329 Jordyn Peters FS Auburn 6-1 202
330 Drue Chrisman P Ohio State 6-2 222
331 Tarik Black WR Texas 6-3 213
332 Dicaprio Bootle FS Nebraska 5-10 180
333 Foster Sarell OT Stanford 6-6 318
334 CJ Marable RB Coastal Carolina 5-7 195
335 Blake Gallagher ILB Northwestern 6-0 228
336 Dillon Stoner WR Oklahoma State 6-0 198
337 Chris Brown SS Texas 5-10 191
338 Colten Menges LS Alcorn State 6-4 255
339 Tre Walker WR San Jose State 5-11 175
340 Landon Young OT Kentucky 6-6 324
341 Eric Burrell SS Wisconsin 5-11 197
342 Brenden Knox RB Marshall 5-11 215
343 Calvin Bundage ILB Oklahoma State 6-1 215
344 Whop Philyor WR Indiana 5-10 180
345 Riley Patterson K Memphis 5-10 183
346 Tre Harbison III RB Charlotte 5-11 218
347 Lamont Wade FS Penn State 5-9 190
348 T.J. Vasher WR Texas Tech 6-5 185
349 Ben DeLuca SS Charlotte 6-1 215
350 Miller Forristall TE Alabama 6-5 245
351 Will Fries OG Penn State 6-6 309
352 Artayvious Lynn TE TCU 6-5 271
353 Deon Jackson RB Duke 5-11 220
354 Caleb Huntley RB Ball State 5-10 225
355 Damon Hazelton WR Missouri 6-2 215
356 Nick Eubanks TE Michigan 6-4 256
357 Asim Rose RB Kentucky 6-1 214
358 Brady Davis QB Illinois State 6-2 206
359 Dedrick Mills RB Nebraska 5-10 217
360 Luke Farrell TE Ohio State 6-5 258
361 Greg McCrae RB Central Florida 5-9 179
362 K.J. Costello QB Mississippi State/Stanford 6-4 225
363 Mekhi Sargent RB Iowa 5-9 212
364 Brady White QB Memphis 6-2 215
365 Trey Ragas RB Louisiana 5-11 230
366 Peyton Ramsey QB Northwestern/Indiana 6-2 215
