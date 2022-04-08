Carolina Panthers: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Tracking the Carolina Panthers' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
2021 Record: 5-12 (Fourth Place, NFC South)
Head Coach: Matt Rhule
Base Defense: 4-3
TEAM NEEDS:
- LT
- QB
- LG
- ILB
- CB
- OC
- OLB
- RT
- CB
- DT
- TE
- WR
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: P Johnny Hekker (Rams), LB Cory Littleton (Raiders), S Xavier Woods (Vikings), DT Matt Ioannidis (Commanders), LB Damien Wilson (Jaguars), C Bradley Bozeman (Ravens), WR Rashard Higgins (Browns), RB D'Onta Foreman (Titans), OG Austin Corbett (Rams)
2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS
K Zane Gonzalez, CB Donte Jackson, CB Rashaan Melvin, S Juston Burris, WR D.J. Moore (Extension), WR Robby Anderson (Restructure), RB Christian McCaffrey (Restructure)
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: LB Haason Reddick (Eagles)
Released CB AJ Boye, DE Morgan Fox.
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Total: 6
Round 1 – No. 6
Round 4 – No. 137 (from LA Rams)
Round 5 – No. 144 (from Jacksonville)
Round 5 – No. 149
Round 6 – No. 199 (from Las Vegas)
Round 7 – No. 242 (from New England)