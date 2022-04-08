Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the Carolina Panthers' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

2021 Record: 5-12 (Fourth Place, NFC South)

Head Coach: Matt Rhule

Base Defense: 4-3

TEAM NEEDS:

  • LT
  • QB
  • LG
  • ILB
  • CB
  • OC
  • OLB
  • RT
  • CB
  • DT
  • TE
  • WR
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: P Johnny Hekker (Rams), LB Cory Littleton (Raiders), S Xavier Woods (Vikings), DT Matt Ioannidis (Commanders), LB Damien Wilson (Jaguars), C Bradley Bozeman (Ravens), WR Rashard Higgins (Browns), RB D'Onta Foreman (Titans), OG Austin Corbett (Rams)

2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS

K Zane Gonzalez, CB Donte Jackson, CB Rashaan Melvin, S Juston Burris, WR D.J. Moore (Extension), WR Robby Anderson (Restructure), RB Christian McCaffrey (Restructure)

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: LB Haason Reddick (Eagles)

Released CB AJ Boye, DE Morgan Fox.

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Total: 6

Round 1 – No. 6

Round 4 – No. 137 (from LA Rams)

Round 5 – No. 144 (from Jacksonville)

Round 5 – No. 149

Round 6 – No. 199 (from Las Vegas)

Round 7 – No. 242 (from New England)

