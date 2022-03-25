Skip to main content
Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the Cincinnati Bengals' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

2021 Record: 10-7 (AFC North Champs)

Base Defense: 4-3

TEAM NEEDS:

  • RT
  • LG
  • LB
  • CB
  • DT
bengals-draft

2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: OL La'el Collins (Cowboys), TE Hayden Hurst (Falcons), C Ted Karras (Patriots), OG Alex Cappa (Buccaneers)

2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS

S Jessie Bates III (Franchise Tag); CB Eli Apple, DT B.J. Hill, S Michael Thomas, DT Josh Tupou, QB Brandon Allen, WR Mike D. Thomas, LS Clark Harris, 

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: TE C.J. Uzomah (Jets)

Released CB Trae Waynes. Released C Trey Hopkins.

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 – No. 31

Round 2 – No. 63

Round 3 – No. 95

Round 4 – No. 136

Round 5 – No. 174

Round 6 – No. 209

Round 7 – No. 226 (from NY Giants)

Round 7 – No. 252

