Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Tracking the Cincinnati Bengals' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
2021 Record: 10-7 (AFC North Champs)
Base Defense: 4-3
TEAM NEEDS:
- RT
- LG
- LB
- CB
- DT
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: OL La'el Collins (Cowboys), TE Hayden Hurst (Falcons), C Ted Karras (Patriots), OG Alex Cappa (Buccaneers)
2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS
S Jessie Bates III (Franchise Tag); CB Eli Apple, DT B.J. Hill, S Michael Thomas, DT Josh Tupou, QB Brandon Allen, WR Mike D. Thomas, LS Clark Harris,
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: TE C.J. Uzomah (Jets)
Released CB Trae Waynes. Released C Trey Hopkins.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 – No. 31
Round 2 – No. 63
Round 3 – No. 95
Round 4 – No. 136
Round 5 – No. 174
Round 6 – No. 209
Round 7 – No. 226 (from NY Giants)
Round 7 – No. 252