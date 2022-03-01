Combine Confidential: 10 Players Sure To Turn Heads

With many questions still to answer, who are the players that will be solidifying their 2022 NFL Draft stock at the Scouting Combine. Click here to find out.

Every year, hundreds of potential NFL prospects ascend upon Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine. The week-long extravaganza is dubbed as the ‘biggest job interview of their life,’ filled with thousands of team executives, along with various media types and airs daily on the NFL Network.

Each draft cycle, we see a handful of players rise up big boards, and one of the best places to catch the attention of pro-decision-makers is during the combine. We previously discussed how wide-open the top of draft boards look headed into Indy. While this event is not the ‘end-all, be-all,’ it does help organizations identify which players are a ‘fit’ in their scheme and highlight some of the ‘lesser-known’ prospects that general managers could be getting eyes on for the very first time.

Who will rise, who will slide and who will surprise? That is one of the fun parts about the combine, and no one truly knows, but we have some educated guesses. Here is one player at every position that could help boost their NFL Draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

In terms of pure arm talent, Strong possesses the type of spin velocity and strength that will remind NFL evaluators of his great upside. His ability to make all the throws should set him up for an impressive showing at Lucas Oil Stadium. He currently carries a Day Two grade entering the combine, but he could state his case as top dog in Indy.

As any northeast scout can attest, an up-close look at Pacheco is love at first sight. While Pacheco may not wow in any one area, he does a bit of everything very well. His run/catch/block skill-set, along with his rare frame and toughness, should convince teams of a strong mid-round mark after his week-long interviews.

They sold out of popcorn with the show Philips put on in Las Vegas at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Arguably the best route-runner amongst the wide receiver group invited to the combine, Indianapolis will just be another act for the high-flying Philips as he continues to showcase his fancy footwork and sticky hands.

Another blooming Bruins prospect, Dulcich, stated his case as the top tight end in Mobile at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. A converted wide receiver, he’s an excellent route runner, which makes him a mismatch to cover in the slot. Dulcich is a huge target with long arms and should test extremely well. While his blocking continues to be a work in progress, the former walk-on is poised to be a fast-riser leading up to the draft.

A nasty brawler in the trenches, Lowe brings a gritty mentality and backs it up with tremendous strength. His size, power, relentless aggression and hand combat provide the makeup of a potential starter at the next level. The combine could determine whether his future is at tackle or guard.

One of the most impressive looking players down in Mobile at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Winfrey looks to carry that momentum into the NFL Combine and sway decision-makers that he is worthy of a first-round pick. With the size, speed, athleticism and production already accumulated on the resume, a solid combine workout would be seen as icing on the cake.

Oh, you are going to learn about ‘Loco Ocho,’ who is a straight fire-starter between the white stripes and could last a decade in the league based on his special teams play alone. The Temple transfer plays all four units and is also capable of playing every linebacker position. A consummate team-first player, Graham-Mobley has a high-octane motor that never runs out of fuel!

The dominant performance turned in at the East-West Shrine Bowl was no fluke; Waller was arguably the best player there. His size, physicality and quick-flip hips would appear to make him the real deal. Waller presents the overall package with his length, speed and coverage. Already considered a mid-round value, Waller has a chance to push his way into the top 100 overall with a strong showing at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A candidate to run the fastest forty-yard dash, Taylor-Stuart declared for the draft late in the process, which left NFL teams with some homework to do before arriving in Indy. Due to his blazing speed, Taylor-Stuart does an excellent job of riding opposing receivers out of bounds when tested deep and demonstrates sound footwork. He possesses raw instincts and rare athleticism, which will likely push him up team draft boards.

Do believe the hype surrounding Araiza, who is the reigning Ray Guy Award winner and owns a boomerang of a leg! A former soccer player who converted to football in high school, Araiza set the record for punting average in a season (51.19) and holds the NCAA record of punts of 50 yards or more (39), the record for punts of 60 yards or more (18), plus had two punts of 80 yards or more! Araiza is a first-round dark-horse candidate.

A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002. For more in-depth analysis featuring 600+ scouting reports for the 2022 NFL Draft and beyond, go All Access today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated ‘The Magazine.’

