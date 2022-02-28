Combine Confidential: 5 Burning Questions Entering Indy

The NFL Draft Bible is on location across the nation leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 28th! Our next pitstop is the NFL Scouting Combine, which could be the last time the event is held in Indianapolis, as it plans to rotate cities in the future.

Be sure to check back for frequent updates, as our boots on the ground report on what they are seeing and hearing. In the meantime, here’s a look at five league-wide questions that are sure to be a hot topic of conversation throughout the week.

Who will be the number one overall selection?

The mystique surrounding the number one overall pick is fascinating. If the Jacksonville Jaguars stay put, many believe it will be one of the top defensive edge rushers, such as Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan or Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon. Some think that protecting franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be the wise move. In that scenario, offensive linemen such as Evan Neal of Alabama or Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State would be in consideration. However, there is still a dark-horse possibility that one franchise could be convinced to trade up for the top quarterback in the draft, which is currently a debate between Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh and Malik Willis of Liberty. Want to add another candidate to the prospect jambalaya? How about Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who has a handful of evaluators in his corner as the top-rated player pound-for-pound. It’s still anyone’s guess as we enter March and the NFL Scouting Combine is here to help provide some clarity.

How long will the Aaron Rodgers offseason drama continue?

It’s obvious that Aaron Rodgers loves the attention much like Packers fans love cheese! Immediately following the Green Bay Packers' one-and-done playoff exit against the San Francisco 49ers, the 38-year old Rodgers stated that a decision would come quickly, something he echoed most recently on the Pat McAfee Show. In between, Rodgers had a ‘gratitude moment,’ a result of his most recent ‘cleanse,’ which some in the media viewed as ‘cryptic.’ Currently, his cap number is scheduled to count $47M against the cap for 2022. While the Packers seem willing to make Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in a new re-structured deal worth up to five years and the relationship between player/organization appears to be in good harmony, there is buzz that the franchise quarterback could demand as much as $50 million annually! Will there be a happy medium? Not even the ‘Days of our Lives’ soap opera writers could craft a better script.

Will there be any lingering skepticism surrounding the potential player boycott?

Although the NFL removed all ‘bubble’ restrictions after a 13-agent group representing 155 players participating in the NFL Combine threatened to boycott, there is still a strong sense that a handful of top prospects will opt to wait until their pro day to workout. The NFL Draft Bible has learned that potential first-round picks such as Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (injury) will not participate in combine testing. In a generation where players are recognizing their power and standing up for their rights, this could be the start of a common trend, such as players opting out of bowl games. Conducting team interviews and doing medical testing is very important, but working out on campus could become a trend of the future.

Can we all move on from the hand size of Kenny Pickett?

After measuring in with a below-average hand size in the spring (0828), Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett(who wears gloves on his throwing hands) drew the ire of scouts when he decided to bypass the hand measurement portion of the Senior Bowl weigh-ins. It did not help matters when he struggled in the rain during Senior Bowl practice while the aforementioned Malik Willis thrived. The talk has become so comical that there is speculation that Pickett is working on creative hand-stretches to help create a bigger measurement in Indy and that he may be double-jointed. Will he opt to bypass the hand measurement portion again and wait until his pro day? Anything seems possible at this stage of the game. No current NFL starting quarterback has hands smaller than nine inches. Pickett has also had 28 fumbles during the past four seasons; if you tally up the 31 interceptions, that is 59 turnovers in 48 games. Will NFL scouts hold that against him, or will they be able to move on?

Who will be the fastest man in Indy?

One thing we always state at the NFL Draft Bible, even after two decades of coverage, NFL players tend to get bigger, faster and stronger every year! The 2022 NFL Draft Class is no different, as we have several candidates who will test the ‘modern-day’ forty-yard dash record set by wide receiver John Ross (4.22 in 2019). One strong contender is USC cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart, who registered personal bests of 11.38 in the 100 meters and 22.43 in the 200 meters during high school, where he reportedly ran between a 4.2 and 4.3 forty-yard dash. UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen was the fastest player captured in Mobile during Reese’s Senior Bowl week, checking in at a peak speed of 22.45mph, according to Zebra Technology. Other notable defensive backs include cornerback Kalon Barnes of Baylor and safety Daxton Hill of Michigan. On offense, candidates include Jahan Dotson of Penn State and Skyy Moore of Central Michigan. Still, there is an underlining belief that Memphis wideout Calvin Austin III will be the fastest player in Indianapolis and could challenge the Ross record.

A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002.