Player(s)
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Team(s)
Oregon Ducks

Combine Confidential: Kayvon Thibodeaux Departs Indy On Sour Note

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux opted out of positional drills during the 2022 NFL Combine

Actions speak louder than words. Or do they?

For Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine left many observers scratching their heads.

The current number one player on the NFL Draft Bible big board entered Indianapolis with questions surrounding his motor and competitiveness, which he addressed during his media session earlier in the week.

“I’m not really too worried about what people have to say as far as that,” Thibodeaux stated, “As long as the teams and I can come to an understanding of who I am and how hard [I play] and the love I have for the game.”

“I think the biggest thing I want to articulate to teams is that I’m really a student of the game. I really love this game. This is something that has done a lot for me. Football has taught me a lot. It’s helped me grow a lot through my life, and it’ll be there until the day I die.”

Those types of responses left many in anticipation that Thibodeaux would fully participate in all combine drills, in order to put some of those whispers to rest.

The unanimous All-American seemed off to a great start in hushing his critics, officially timing 4.58 in the forty-yard dash and posting 27 bench press reps of 225—outstanding numbers after measuring in at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds. With that combination of size, strength and speed, he appeared to be well on his back into consideration as the top overall pick.

Instead, he exited stage left and packed it up for the day.

The move shocked many, including NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest, who shares the same Los Angeles roots and has worked with Thibodeaux in the past. McGinest admitted on-air that he was surprised by the decision and questioned the Ducks superstar on the spot.

“He wants to do defensive line drills and linebacker drills all in one day and get it over with,” Thibodeaux informed the three-time Super Bowl Champion, something he could have easily done at the combine.

Now, the lackadaisical perception will follow him to his pro day on April 1st and NFL teams will not be fooling around with expectations for him to perform. In the meantime, Thibodeaux departs the ‘Crescent City’ with more questions than answers about his love for the game.

Read More

“When you talk about fire, when you talk about passion, I think you can’t really explain it,” he declared. “I get emotional thinking about it, because all the sacrifices it took for me to get here, I wouldn’t have made those sacrifices if I didn’t love the game.”

“I don’t think I need to convince teams of it but that’s the media narrative.”

Some strong words, which unfortunately fell on deaf ears to NFL decision-makers. Someone needs to tell ‘The Chosen One,’ that it’s time for less talk and more action.

