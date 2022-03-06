Combine Confidential: Sauce Gardner Will Run First, “Then We Can Talk” About Other Drills

Skip to main content
NFL Draft Preview: Top Cornerbacks

Ahmad Gardner will run his 40-yard dash on the last day of the 2022 NFL Combine

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, widely considered the number one overall cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft, confirmed that he will run the forty-yard dash in Indianapolis.

Whether or not he will do the remainder of testing or positional drills, remains to be seen. When asked if he will do all the testing during his podium media session, Gardner replied, “Yeah, should do.”

When pressed further, ‘Sauce’ elaborated on his strategy stating, “I will. I just want to run my forty though, which is what I've been training for the most. After I do that, then we can talk.”

The lengthy cover man owns an impressive resume, filled with loads of solid film for NFL scouts to pour over, so regardless of full participation in Indianapolis, Gardner projects to be selected in the top half of the first round.

As for a prediction on what he expects to run? He replied, “4.4.” The NFL Combine resumes Sunday at 2:00pm eastern time on NFL Network. Be sure to check back to NFL Draft Bible for constant updates!

