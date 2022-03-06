Combine Confidential: Sauce Gardner Will Run First, “Then We Can Talk” About Other Drills
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, widely considered the number one overall cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft, confirmed that he will run the forty-yard dash in Indianapolis.
Whether or not he will do the remainder of testing or positional drills, remains to be seen. When asked if he will do all the testing during his podium media session, Gardner replied, “Yeah, should do.”
When pressed further, ‘Sauce’ elaborated on his strategy stating, “I will. I just want to run my forty though, which is what I've been training for the most. After I do that, then we can talk.”
The lengthy cover man owns an impressive resume, filled with loads of solid film for NFL scouts to pour over, so regardless of full participation in Indianapolis, Gardner projects to be selected in the top half of the first round.
As for a prediction on what he expects to run? He replied, “4.4.” The NFL Combine resumes Sunday at 2:00pm eastern time on NFL Network. Be sure to check back to NFL Draft Bible for constant updates!
Thank you for visiting NFL Draft Bible, part of the FanNation network on Sports Illustrated. Be sure to follow us @NFLDraftBible for the latest combine buzz and exclusive coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas!
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
Read More
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
- Seniors Declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft
- Underclassmen Declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft
- Players Returning To School
- College Football Players Out of Eligibility
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)
Scouting Reports
2022 NFL Mock Drafts
Fantasy Football Rankings
Devy Rankings
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Pro Football Free Agent Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Latest Podcast Episodes
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, widely considered the number one overall cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft, confirmed that he will run the forty-yard dash in Indianapolis. Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In