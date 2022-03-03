Combine Interview with Former Biletnikoff Nominee

When discussing the 2022 NFL Draft class, the wide receiver position is one of depth and talent. With a true "pick your flavor" group of players, many evaluators will have the ability to choose body-types and playstyles that best fit the identity of their team's offensive scheme. Many teams still value the balanced playstyle that an all-around wideout like David Bell brings to the table. With ideal height, weight, and athleticism for the position, it is no wonder the Bell was one of the finalists for the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football. (David Bell Full Scouting Report-CLICK HERE) Before his all-important workout, Bell spent time with the media and answered some of the following questions.

The pre-draft process can be a whirlwind for many prospects with traveling, training, and learning about media and interviews. When asked about his experience so far, Bell said, "Oh, it's been amazing. It's definitely been a dream come true, obviously, watching previous years and being able to fully experience it yourself is definitely different, but I'm definitely enjoying the process."

Studying tape is about as regular as breathing when it comes to the requirements of playing in the NFL. Not only do players study their opposition to find tendencies they wish to expose, but they study the best of their position to add nuance to their only game. Bell has already started this process as he exclaimed when asked about who he models his game after, saying, "Oh yes, about three of them. So, I really liked watching Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Allen Robinson. Keenan Allen, his route running. Amari Cooper his explosives and quickness off the line of scrimmage, and Allen Robinson, his contested catches."

Scheme versatility is something many offensive coordinators covet out of their pass catchers. That means a receiver with the build of a traditional X receiver may need to line up in the slot or vice versa. While Bell made his name on the boundary for Purdue, he feels comfortable in the slot, saying, "I was mainly outside, but on a few occasions I've played inside. But I'm comfortable with both."

Many have appointed other receivers as the best in this class between their dominant physical traits or intriguing playstyles. While Bell may not flash that on tape, a strong performance at the Combine and ensuing pro-day could quickly change that and allow a jump up boards come draft night.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes