Combine Interview with Wan’Dale Robinson

In recent years, NFL offenses have focused on attacking the middle of the field to gain ground on defenses. This means there needs to be a reliable option in the slot that the quarterback can trust. The LA Rams and the relationship between quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp is a testament to this. That means that teams may emphasize that position and use a pick on the crafty Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson from Kentucky. (Wan'Dale Robinson Full Scouting Report-Click Here) Before his workout, Robinson spent time with the media and answered some of the following questions.

Versatility is the name of the game in today's NFL, and the ability to be versatile in your skillset is becoming a prerequisite to having an NFL career. Luckily for Robinson, he excels here, and when asked about his abilities, he said, "For me, that's all the things I've done in college. Even at Nebraska, I was taking a lot of carries at inside zone, outside zone, doing a lot of different things. At Kentucky, I was able to play a lot of positions, so I just feel like I have the versatility to do both at a very high level."

Every player at the combine will surely need to work at their craft to succeed at the next level, Robinson is unafraid of the work needed to be great, and when asked about what he wants to work on, he said, "Just the routes that I can run and the mismatches that I have. Running those quick routes and being able to get in and out of breaks is something I do really well."

Robinson played in two of the best conferences in college football, with time in the Big-10 at Nebraska, before transferring to Kentucky and playing in the SEC. When asked about the biggest difference between the two leagues, he stated, "The speed. Definitely the speed. I mean, you just see the athletes that are out there on the field every week. You can't take anybody lightly in the Big Ten. Everybody is in a loaded box, I Feel like. Some teams you're going to spread out a little bit, but in the SEC, everybody's fast, everybody can run.

With a strong Combine performance, Robinson could help his draft stock and prove to be an asset to an NFL team starting in 2022.

