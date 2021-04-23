Could Broncos Be In On Record-Setting QB Class?

It might be a run on quarterbacks in the first round of next week’s NFL Draft, with Denver Broncos general manager George Paton thinking a record number of quarterbacks could be off the board in the opening 10 picks.

And the Denver Broncos, sitting at ninth overall, could be one of those teams in on a quarterback frenzy that will include presumptive first pick Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and likely second pick Zach Wilson (BYU). Included in the mix for a top 10 selection next week are Justin Fields (Ohio State), Mac Jones (Alabama) and Trey Lance (North Dakota State).

“It’s the toughest position to play in sports. It’s the most important position to play in probably all sports. I’m generalizing, but you need a good quarterback to win and sustain year in and year out,” Paton told reporters on Thursday.

“You need a good one. Do you need a franchise guy or a top five? No, you can still win without one. It’s so important to the team’s success to have a quarterback. That’s why you might see five go in the top 10.”

This is Paton’s first draft as a general manager, having been hired by the Broncos this offseason. He was previously the assistant general manager of the Minnesota Vikings the prior six seasons.

His tenure in Denver will likely be judged by if he goes quarterback and how that selection shakes out.

In 2018, five quarterbacks were taken in the draft’s first round. But never before have there been five quarterbacks to go in the draft’s first ten picks. For Paton, there is the potential to get his tenure with the Broncos established by taking a franchise quarterback.

A reach with this pick, however, will be difficult to overcome.

The Broncos don’t seem sold on Drew Lock as their starting quarterback. A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lock had 2,933 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions a year ago. He missed time last year due to a shoulder injury as well as sitting out one game for a COVID-19 mask violation.

Paton was a bit evasive on Thursday when asked about Lock being the Week 1 starter in 2021.

“I don’t know about Week 1, but we’re really high on Drew. I like seeing Drew here every morning when I come in,” Paton said.

“He’s working hard and trending in the right direction. As you know, he has a lot of talent. I think he’s becoming a better pro, but we’re still going to look at the quarterback position. I’ve said since I’ve gotten here that we want to bring in competition. That’s the goal, and we plan on doing that.”

