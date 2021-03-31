Could the Atlanta Falcons Select Tight End Kyle Pitts with Fourth Overall Pick?

The pre-draft process has been substantially altered by COVID-19 restrictions. Certain requirements implemented to maximize safety have also forced teams to shed light on their intentions come draft day. For example, each NFL franchise is limited to three representatives at any one university’s Pro Day. Simply put, the number of coaches or player personnel executives a team sends and their specific positions within the organization can reveal draft plans. This logic, then, may indicate that Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is in contention to be taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the fourth pick in the draft.

Florida’s Pro Day Tuesday (March 30) day was an opportunity for many of the team's draft prospects to tangibly show off their athleticism. Pitts, a projected first-round pick, was able to stand out among his talented teammates. Atlanta’s new head coach, Arthur Smith, was in attendance. What’s more, representatives from the Falcons spoke with Pitts at the event.

While Atlanta has been expected by some to select a quarterback with their top-five selection, the Florida star is another reasonable option. Pitts is the near-consensus top tight end in the class and arguably the draft’s best pass-catcher. Furthermore, the Falcons’ tight-end room is full of either unproven athletes or career role players. They also do not have a tight end under contract beyond 2022.

The NFL Draft is difficult to project every year. The Falcons can go in multiple directions with the fourth overall pick. Still, where there is smoke, there is often fire. Pitts would satisfy both value and need. Do not rule the Florida product out as a potential top-four selection on April 29.

