Denver Broncos: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Tracking the Denver Broncos' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.
DENVER BRONCOS
2021 Record: 7-10 (Fourth Place, AFC West)
Base Defense: 3-4
TEAM NEEDS:
- RT
- ILB
- CB
- SS
- TE
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: DE Randy Gregory (Cowboys), DT D.J. Jones (49ers), CB K'Waun Williams (49ers), S J.R. Reed (Rams), LB Alex Singleton (Eagles), OG Ben Braden (Packers), TE Eric Tomlinson (Ravens), QB Josh Johnson (Ravens), OT Tom Compton (49ers), OL Billy Turner (Packers)
TRADE: QB Russell Wilson (Seahawks)
2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS
LB Josey Jewell, DL DeShawn Williams
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: QB Teddy Bridgewater (Dolphins)
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Released WR DaeSean Hamilton.
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Round 2 – No. 64 (from LA Rams)
Round 3 – No. 75
Round 3 – No. 96 (from LA Rams)
Round 4 – No. 115
Round 4 – No. 116 (from Seattle)
Round 5 – No. 145 (from Detroit)
Round 6 – No. 206 (from Tampa Bay)
Round 7 – No. 232