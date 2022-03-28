Skip to main content
Denver Broncos: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the Denver Broncos' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

DENVER BRONCOS

2021 Record: 7-10 (Fourth Place, AFC West)

Base Defense: 3-4

TEAM NEEDS:

  • RT
  • ILB
  • CB
  • SS
  • TE
broncos draft 2

2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: DE Randy Gregory (Cowboys), DT D.J. Jones (49ers), CB K'Waun Williams (49ers), S J.R. Reed (Rams), LB Alex Singleton (Eagles), OG Ben Braden (Packers), TE Eric Tomlinson (Ravens), QB Josh Johnson (Ravens), OT Tom Compton (49ers), OL Billy Turner (Packers)

TRADE: QB Russell Wilson (Seahawks)

2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS

LB Josey Jewell, DL DeShawn Williams

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: QB Teddy Bridgewater (Dolphins)

Released WR DaeSean Hamilton.

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Round 2 – No. 64 (from LA Rams)

Round 3 – No. 75

Round 3 – No. 96 (from LA Rams)

Round 4 – No. 115

Round 4 – No. 116 (from Seattle)

Round 5 – No. 145 (from Detroit)

Round 6 – No. 206 (from Tampa Bay)

Round 7 – No. 232

