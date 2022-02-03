East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 4 Recap – East

LAS VEGAS — The final day of practice for the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl was a lighter workload, in preparation for the Thursday night game, airing 8:00pm eastern on NFL Network.

For our final recap, we will highlight some of the players who capped off a solid week in Las Vegas and either boosted their draft stock or helped cement their status. Keep it locked for our East-West Shrine Bowl game recap and exclusive all-star game coverage here at NFL Draft Bible.

EAST TEAM

# | Position | Player | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arm | Wingspan

#1 RB Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers, 5102, 213, 0918, 3068, 7368

‘The toughest running back I ever coached.’ Those were the words echoed by Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano back in August, who has coached the likes of Ray Rice, Brian Leonard and Doug Martin. Pretty high praise for Pacheco, who is built like a thoroughbred. There is nothing fancy to his overall game but the New Jersey native does a bit of everything very well. His vision, patience and toughness, enables him to break many easy, would-be tackles. Pacheco is also a very dependable pass-catcher and an above average blocker in pass protection. In addition, he boasts special teams experience to the resume both as a returner and on coverage. Pacheco is quite possibly one of the most slept on prospects in this year’s NFL Draft but plenty of key decision-makers are well aware of the name after the week in Las Vegas, he seems like a safe bet to land somewhere in the middle-to-late rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

#75 OT Myron Cunningham, Arkansas, 6051, 323, 1038, 3378, 8138

One of the steadiest players in Vegas this week has been Cunningham, who has drawn high praise from NFL scouts in attendance. The Ohio native possesses a well-balanced stance, maintains excellent body balance and control, while packing a powerful punch. Cunningham is able to parlay his strong hand usage and savvy into an advantage when creating leverage in the trenches. His size, athleticism and mirror capabilities will give this young man every opportunity to compete at the left tackle position in the NFL. He looked more than competent this past week, whether it was big man, big school, fast man, small school and everything else in between. A double transfer from Western Illinois via Central Community College, it would not be surprising to see Cunningham be one of the highest chosen players from the event.

#74 OT Ryan Van Demark, UConn, 6065, 302, 3548, 8538, 1038

A gargantuan of a man, Van Demark wasted little time grabbing the attention of evaluators from the first day he tipped the scales, right down to the final practice of the week. In fact, the Huskies team captain was arguably the most consistent player in attendance, as he constantly won during one-on-one drills and flashed the footwork, along with quickness to earn left tackle reps. His hand placement, upper body and lower body/footwork all seem to be in sync. Van Demark has been well-trained, works like a pro and has received high praise from his coaching staff for his work ethic; both teammates and coaches tend to gravitate towards his lead by example mentality. Still somewhat lean with room to grow, Van Demark may have earned enough to warrant a look on the left side at the next level. He could be viewed as a potential swing tackle as he develops and his floor would likely be at right tackle, as a potential starter. The New Jersey tough guy stands a strong chance to hear his name called on Day Three.

