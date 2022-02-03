Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Isaih Pacheco, Myron Cunningham, Ryan Van Demark
Team(s)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Arkansas Razorbacks

East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 4 Recap – East

The NFL Draft Bible is on location for the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl, the longest running college football all-star game.

LAS VEGAS — The final day of practice for the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl was a lighter workload, in preparation for the Thursday night game, airing 8:00pm eastern on NFL Network.

For our final recap, we will highlight some of the players who capped off a solid week in Las Vegas and either boosted their draft stock or helped cement their status. Keep it locked for our East-West Shrine Bowl game recap and exclusive all-star game coverage here at NFL Draft Bible.

EAST TEAM

# | Position | Player | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arm | Wingspan

#1 RB Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers, 5102, 213, 0918, 3068, 7368

‘The toughest running back I ever coached.’ Those were the words echoed by Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano back in August, who has coached the likes of Ray Rice, Brian Leonard and Doug Martin. Pretty high praise for Pacheco, who is built like a thoroughbred. There is nothing fancy to his overall game but the New Jersey native does a bit of everything very well. His vision, patience and toughness, enables him to break many easy, would-be tackles. Pacheco is also a very dependable pass-catcher and an above average blocker in pass protection. In addition, he boasts special teams experience to the resume both as a returner and on coverage. Pacheco is quite possibly one of the most slept on prospects in this year’s NFL Draft but plenty of key decision-makers are well aware of the name after the week in Las Vegas, he seems like a safe bet to land somewhere in the middle-to-late rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

#75 OT Myron Cunningham, Arkansas, 6051, 323, 1038, 3378, 8138

One of the steadiest players in Vegas this week has been Cunningham, who has drawn high praise from NFL scouts in attendance. The Ohio native possesses a well-balanced stance, maintains excellent body balance and control, while packing a powerful punch. Cunningham is able to parlay his strong hand usage and savvy into an advantage when creating leverage in the trenches. His size, athleticism and mirror capabilities will give this young man every opportunity to compete at the left tackle position in the NFL. He looked more than competent this past week, whether it was big man, big school, fast man, small school and everything else in between. A double transfer from Western Illinois via Central Community College, it would not be surprising to see Cunningham be one of the highest chosen players from the event.

#74 OT Ryan Van Demark, UConn, 6065, 302, 3548, 8538, 1038

A gargantuan of a man, Van Demark wasted little time grabbing the attention of evaluators from the first day he tipped the scales, right down to the final practice of the week. In fact, the Huskies team captain was arguably the most consistent player in attendance, as he constantly won during one-on-one drills and flashed the footwork, along with quickness to earn left tackle reps. His hand placement, upper body and lower body/footwork all seem to be in sync. Van Demark has been well-trained, works like a pro and has received high praise from his coaching staff for his work ethic; both teammates and coaches tend to gravitate towards his lead by example mentality. Still somewhat lean with room to grow, Van Demark may have earned enough to warrant a look on the left side at the next level. He could be viewed as a potential swing tackle as he develops and his floor would likely be at right tackle, as a potential starter. The New Jersey tough guy stands a strong chance to hear his name called on Day Three.

The NFL Draft Bible is celebrating two decades of bringing you the names you need to know first! Be sure to follow us on Twitter for 24/7/365 coverage of the football metaverse @NFLDraftBible

EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL ARCHIVES

· East-West Shrine Bowl Measurements

Read More

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 1 Recap – East

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 1 Recap – West

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 2 Recap – East

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 2 Recap – West

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 3 Recap – East

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 3 Recap – West

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

USATSI_17155251
NFL Draft

East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 4 Recap – East

1 minute ago
606227d65c135.image
NFL Draft

2022 Senior Bowl Day 2 Winners: National Team Defense

2 hours ago
USATSI_17050679
NFL Draft

Scouting Lenz: Senior Bowl Practice Day Two Practice

5 hours ago
9037ea30-e9a2-45bf-9847-73a6226c49d2-100419_BEARCATS_731
NFL Draft

2022 Senior Bowl Quotes from Coby Bryant, Zachary Carter, Brian Robinson Jr. and More

6 hours ago
USATSI_17606767
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day Two Recap - National Team Offense

6 hours ago
East-West Shrine Bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Home Page

35 seconds ago
chigoziem okonkwo
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Day Three Recap - West Team

Feb 2, 2022
USATSI_17600905
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Recap - American Team Offense

Feb 2, 2022
USATSI_17062766
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day One Recap - American Team Defense

Feb 2, 2022