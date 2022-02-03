East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 4 Recap – West

LAS VEGAS — This is our final practice recap for the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. It has been a different, yet fun experience, navigating the ‘Sin City’ during the scouting trails.

With a light practice day, we decided to highlight three prospects who capped off a strong week of performance in front of several hundred scouts and decision-makers this week. Remember, NFL Draft Bible is your home to the most comprehensive NFL Draft scouting report database on the planet!

WEST TEAM

# | Position | Player | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arm | Wingspan

#8 WR Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky, 5073, 183, 0900, 3018, 7258

Look up the definition of sparkplug and you will find a picture of Sterns. This has been one of the most exciting players to watch, as Sterns is a microwave, providing instant offense and constantly moving the chains as a first down machine. It’s to no surprise that he caught 150 balls, for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season as the number one target to his fellow quarterback Bailey Zappe, whom he followed over in the transfer portal from Houston Baptist. The move seems to have paid handsome dividends, as Sterns earned his way to Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl, continues to await a possible NFL Combine invite and has created a buzz for himself within the scouting community. While scouts will be sure to question his size, or lack of, there is no question that Sterns has some of the best footwork and route running than any receiver in attendance. His ability to create separation, sharp route-running and dependable hands is sure to draw plenty of Hunter Renfrow comparisons between now and April.

#89 Jelani Woods, Virginia, 6066, 259, 0928, 3418, 8218

Remember me? That was the theme for Woods this week, who battled an ankle/foot injury this past season and probably deserved to be at the Senior Bowl. One of the ‘bigger’ bodied tight ends in this year’s draft class, Woods has demonstrated the ability to box out defenders in the red zone and has been a height/speed mismatch. His athleticism is impressive for a man of his size, as he possesses nimble feet and has flashed an extra gear after the catch. A former All-Big 12 honoree, Woods transferred to Virginia for his final year of eligibility and earned All-ACC First Team with nearly 600 receiving yards, while scoring one touchdown in eight of his 10 games played this past season. Still not entertained? Go pop on his one-on-one reps and you will quickly come to find out what all the fuss is about. Woods is a solid mid-round pick.

#37 DB D’Anthony Bell, West Florida, 6005, 211, 0900, 3258, 7568



Somewhat of a late bloomer, Bell circulated around the lower level (Albany State via JUCO) ranks before settling in at West Florida, which became a pit-stop for NFL scouts this past season. That is due to the athletic profile that Bell possesses, which combined with his size and physicality, makes for an ideal strong safety recipe at the next level. The Georgia native could be employed as a nickelback and is capable to man either safety spot, if asked to do so. This will be the second consecutive week that Bell will get to impress evaluators, as he received the call to ball out in Vegas after a strong showing at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena the week prior. He may have done just enough to place himself into Day Three consideration on league boards.

