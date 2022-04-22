Skip to main content
Eric Johnson: From Combine Snub to NFL Stud?

Missouri State defensive line prospect Eric Johnson has garnered increased attention among NFL teams and the media in the lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Missouri State defensive line prospect Eric Johnson has garnered increased attention among NFL teams and the media in the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Possessing very good size (6’4, 300 lbs) with big hands (10’’) and long arms (33 ¾’’), Johnson impressed at his pro day, running a 4.87-second forty-yard dash. On film, he shows heavy and violent hands to enforce his will on blockers in the run game. 

As a pass rusher, Johnson has displayed steady improvement. Especially during the all-star game cycle, where he was arguably the best performer at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The explosiveness, strength and pass rush prowess shown in California earned Johnson an invite to the prestigious Senior Bowl, where he had a good week. 

Currently, Johnson will likely get drafted early on the third day of the draft, but he could be a surprise third-round pick as he has no obvious limitations in his game. While the step up from Missouri State to the NFL level will be significant, Johnson possesses the size, athleticism and work ethic required to develop into a starter along the defensive line by his second or third season. 

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

