Each NFL Team’s Draft Picks in Every Round
In addition to having the pick that will begin the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29, the Jacksonville Jaguars will also have four selections before Day 2 comes to a close on April 30.
Of course, things can change between now and the draft as well as once the proceedings begin in Cleveland.
However, at this time the Jaguars have two first-round choices, two in the second round and one in the third. They are scheduled to have four picks in the first 45 players and five in the first 65.
The Miami Dolphins also have two choices in both the first and second round and have four of the top 50 selections.
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have the most pick in the seven-round, 259-player draft, but five are in the sixth and seventh rounds.
Seattle has only three draft picks with the Seahawks having on choice in the second, fourth and seventh round.
The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans have no picks in the first two rounds. The Rams’ first choice is at No. 57 and the Texans’ first pick is No. 67.
Following are where all the picks fall for each team in every round.
*Indicates compensatory selection
ARIZONA (6): 1-16; 2-49; 5-160; 6-*223; 7-243, 247
ATLANTA (9): 1-4; 2-35; 3-68; 4-108; 5-148, *182, *183; 6-187, *219
BALTIMORE (7): 1-27; 2-58; 3-*104; 4-131; 5-171, *184; 6-210
BUFFALO (7): 1-30; 2-61; 3-93; 5-161, 174; 6-213; 7-236
CAROLINA (8): 1-8; 2-39; 3-73; 4-113; 5-151; 6-193, *222, *226
CHICAGO (8): 1-20; 2-52; 3-83; 5-164; 6-204, 208, *221, *228
CINCINNATI (8): 1-5; 2-38; 3-69; 4-111; 5-149; 6-190, 202; 7-235
CLEVELAND (9): 1-26; 2-59; 3-89, 91; 4-110, 132; 5-169; 6-211; 7-257
DALLAS (10): 1-10; 2-44; 3-75, *99; 4-115, *138; 5-*179; 6-192, *227; 7-238
DENVER (9): 1-9; 2-40; 3-71; 4-114; 5-152; 6-191; 7-237, 239, 253
DETROIT (6): 1-7; 2-41; 3-72, *101; 4-112; 5-153
GREEN BAY (10): 1-29; 2-62; 3-92; 4-135, *142; 5-173, *178; 6-214, *220; 7-256
HOUSTON (8): 3-67; 4-109; 5-147, 158; 6-195, 203, 212; 7-233
INDIANAPOLIS (6): 1-21; 2-54; 4-127; 5-165; 6-206; 7-248
JACKSONVILLE (10): 1-1, 25; 2-33, 45; 3-65; 4-106, 130; 5-145, 170; 7-249
KANSAS CITY (8): 1-31; 2-63; 3-94; 4-136, *144; 5-175, *181; 6-207
LAS VEGAS (8): 1-17; 2-48; 3-79, 80; 4-121; 5-162, 167; 6-200
L.A. CHARGERS (9): 1-13; 2-47; 3-77, *97; 4-118; 5-159; 6-185, 198; 7-241
L.A. RAMS (6): 2-57; 3-88, *103; 4-*141; 6-209; 7-252
MIAMI (8): 1-16, 18; 2-36, 50; 3-81; 5-156; 7-231, 258
MINNESOTA (10): 1-14; 3-78, 90; 4-119, 125, 134, *143; 5-157, 168; 6-199
NEW ENGLAND (10): 1-15; 2-46; 3-*96; 4-120, 122, *139; 5-*177; 6-188, 197; 7-242
NEW ORLEANS (8): 1-28, 2-60; 3-*98, *105; 4-133; 6-*218; 7-229, 255
N.Y. GIANTS (6): 1-11; 2-42; 3-76; 4-116; 6-196, 201
N.Y. JETS (9): 1-2, 23; 2-34; 3-66, 86; 4-107; 5-146, 154; 6-186
PHILADELPHIA (11): 1-12; 2-37; 3-70, 84; 4-123; 5-150; 6-189, *224, *225; 7-234, 240
PITTSBURGH (8): 1-24; 2-55; 3-87; 4-128, *140; 6-216; 7-245, 254
SAN FRANCISCO (9): 1-3; 2-43; 3-*102; 4-117; 5-155, 172, *180; 6-194; 7-230
SEATTLE (3): 2-56; 4-129; 7-250
TAMPA BAY (8): 1-32; 2-64; 3-95; 4-137; 5-176; 6-*217; 7-251, 259
TENNESSEE (9): 1-22; 2-53; 3-85, *100; 4-126; 5-166; 6-205, 215; 7-232
WASHINGTON (8): 1-19; 2-51; 3-74, 82; 4-124; 5-163; 7-244, 246
11: Philadelphia
10: Dallas, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Minnesota, New England
9: Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Tennessee
8: Carolina, Chicago, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Washington
7: Baltimore, Buffalo
6: Arizona, Detroit, Indianapolis, L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants
3: Seattle
QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS
