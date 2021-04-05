Each NFL Team’s Draft Picks in Every Round

Team-by team list of how many draft picks each NFL team has and where they fall in each round.

In addition to having the pick that will begin the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29, the Jacksonville Jaguars will also have four selections before Day 2 comes to a close on April 30.

Of course, things can change between now and the draft as well as once the proceedings begin in Cleveland.

However, at this time the Jaguars have two first-round choices, two in the second round and one in the third. They are scheduled to have four picks in the first 45 players and five in the first 65.

The Miami Dolphins also have two choices in both the first and second round and have four of the top 50 selections.

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have the most pick in the seven-round, 259-player draft, but five are in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Seattle has only three draft picks with the Seahawks having on choice in the second, fourth and seventh round.

The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans have no picks in the first two rounds. The Rams’ first choice is at No. 57 and the Texans’ first pick is No. 67.

Following are where all the picks fall for each team in every round.

*Indicates compensatory selection

ARIZONA (6): 1-16; 2-49; 5-160; 6-*223; 7-243, 247

ATLANTA (9): 1-4; 2-35; 3-68; 4-108; 5-148, *182, *183; 6-187, *219

BALTIMORE (7): 1-27; 2-58; 3-*104; 4-131; 5-171, *184; 6-210

BUFFALO (7): 1-30; 2-61; 3-93; 5-161, 174; 6-213; 7-236

CAROLINA (8): 1-8; 2-39; 3-73; 4-113; 5-151; 6-193, *222, *226

CHICAGO (8): 1-20; 2-52; 3-83; 5-164; 6-204, 208, *221, *228

CINCINNATI (8): 1-5; 2-38; 3-69; 4-111; 5-149; 6-190, 202; 7-235

CLEVELAND (9): 1-26; 2-59; 3-89, 91; 4-110, 132; 5-169; 6-211; 7-257

DALLAS (10): 1-10; 2-44; 3-75, *99; 4-115, *138; 5-*179; 6-192, *227; 7-238

DENVER (9): 1-9; 2-40; 3-71; 4-114; 5-152; 6-191; 7-237, 239, 253

DETROIT (6): 1-7; 2-41; 3-72, *101; 4-112; 5-153

GREEN BAY (10): 1-29; 2-62; 3-92; 4-135, *142; 5-173, *178; 6-214, *220; 7-256

HOUSTON (8): 3-67; 4-109; 5-147, 158; 6-195, 203, 212; 7-233

INDIANAPOLIS (6): 1-21; 2-54; 4-127; 5-165; 6-206; 7-248

JACKSONVILLE (10): 1-1, 25; 2-33, 45; 3-65; 4-106, 130; 5-145, 170; 7-249

KANSAS CITY (8): 1-31; 2-63; 3-94; 4-136, *144; 5-175, *181; 6-207

LAS VEGAS (8): 1-17; 2-48; 3-79, 80; 4-121; 5-162, 167; 6-200

L.A. CHARGERS (9): 1-13; 2-47; 3-77, *97; 4-118; 5-159; 6-185, 198; 7-241

L.A. RAMS (6): 2-57; 3-88, *103; 4-*141; 6-209; 7-252

MIAMI (8): 1-16, 18; 2-36, 50; 3-81; 5-156; 7-231, 258

MINNESOTA (10): 1-14; 3-78, 90; 4-119, 125, 134, *143; 5-157, 168; 6-199

NEW ENGLAND (10): 1-15; 2-46; 3-*96; 4-120, 122, *139; 5-*177; 6-188, 197; 7-242

NEW ORLEANS (8): 1-28, 2-60; 3-*98, *105; 4-133; 6-*218; 7-229, 255

N.Y. GIANTS (6): 1-11; 2-42; 3-76; 4-116; 6-196, 201

N.Y. JETS (9): 1-2, 23; 2-34; 3-66, 86; 4-107; 5-146, 154; 6-186

PHILADELPHIA (11): 1-12; 2-37; 3-70, 84; 4-123; 5-150; 6-189, *224, *225; 7-234, 240

PITTSBURGH (8): 1-24; 2-55; 3-87; 4-128, *140; 6-216; 7-245, 254

SAN FRANCISCO (9): 1-3; 2-43; 3-*102; 4-117; 5-155, 172, *180; 6-194; 7-230

SEATTLE (3): 2-56; 4-129; 7-250

TAMPA BAY (8): 1-32; 2-64; 3-95; 4-137; 5-176; 6-*217; 7-251, 259

TENNESSEE (9): 1-22; 2-53; 3-85, *100; 4-126; 5-166; 6-205, 215; 7-232

WASHINGTON (8): 1-19; 2-51; 3-74, 82; 4-124; 5-163; 7-244, 246

11: Philadelphia

10: Dallas, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Minnesota, New England

9: Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Tennessee

8: Carolina, Chicago, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Washington

7: Baltimore, Buffalo

6: Arizona, Detroit, Indianapolis, L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants

3: Seattle

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

