FCS Produces Multiple First Round Selections for First Time in 14 Years as Patriots Pick Strange

The New England Patriots went in a "strange" direction with the No. 29 overall selection in the 2022 National Football League Draft.

After swapping first round picks and sending the No. 21 selection to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Bill Belichick's team drafted Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange 29th overall.

Strange, who played every position on the line at some point during his UTC career, became the second NCAA Football Championship Subdivision product to go off the board on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 19 overall.

The Strange selection marked the first time since 2008 that multiple FCS prospects were selected in the first round. That spring, the Arizona Cardinals picked Tennessee State cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie at No. 16 overall and the Baltimore Ravens selected Delaware quarterback Joe Flacco two picks later.

Critics took to Twitter, posting tweets that suggested the Patriots "reached" for the small-school lineman. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was on video saying he thought there was a possibility Strange would be available when the Super Bowl champions made their first pick of the Draft at No. 104 overall.

A mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicted Strange to land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round at No. 60.

Although some were surprised when Strange burst into the back end of the first round, the UTC product's stock has only risen since the college season ended.

Strange, who attended college in his home state, started all 11 games for the Mocs in 2021. Helping his team rush for more than 200.0 yards per game, the dean's-list student earned a place on the Stats Perform FCS All-America first team.

Going up against prospects from NCAA Power 5 conferences, the 6-foot-5 interior lineman looked like he belonged during Reese's Senior Bowl Week.

Strange scored well at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March. Weighing in at 307 pounds, he completed 31 bench-press reps and ran 5.03 in the 40-yard dash. The NFL's @NextGenStats graded him with a 90 "athleticism" score, which ranked second overall amongst interior offensive line prospects in Indianapolis.

His versatility is a trait that likely intrigued the Patriots. He was effective at both guard and center for Chattanooga.

Strange spoke about his versatility with NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella during The State of Football on Sports Illustrated live stream Monday.

Follow NFL Draft Bible FCS Insider Ralph Ventre on Twitter (@RealestRalph)