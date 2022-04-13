FCS Quartet in Latest NFL Draft Bible Two-Round Mock Draft

Could there be as many as four prospects from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision selected in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft?

This fresh two-round mock from NFL Draft Bible on SI.com suggests it can happen.

Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning, Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen, North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson and Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum all landed in the first two rounds when NFL Draft Bible’s Zack Patraw mapped out his latest mock draft.

The rise of FCS prospects comes after what has been a two-year drought of sorts for the subdivision formerly known as Division I-AA.

Last spring, only five draft picks hailed from FCS member schools. In 2020, there were six FCS products selected through seven rounds of the draft.

As recently as 2018, there were 19 selections from the FCS.

Despite the two-year dip in total number of drafted players, at least one FCS prospect was taken by the end of Round 2 in each of the past nine NFL drafts.

Of the four FCS players listed in Patraw’s two-round mock draft, Penning seems to be the best bet to go off the board in the first round. Teams tends to place a premium on the tackle position and Penning appears to be one of the best available this spring. He is listed as a top-five overall tackle prospect by most draft publications while the NFL Draft Bible Big Board pegged him as the No. 3 left tackle. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound bookend has great size and seems to play with an edge. He can move well, too. Penning registered a 4.89 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, tying for the second-fastest time among offensive line participants.

Andersen has been ascending since a great week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl followed by an incredible showing at the Combine. Reese’s Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy took to Twitter to rave about Andersen’s athleticism. On March 5, Nagy predicted that Andersen would be the “talk of the Combine,” and also noted “Andersen had third-fastest max acceleration of any defensive prospect at Reese’s Senior Bowl behind only two DBs. And his closing burst jumped off tape.”

The NFL’s @NextGenStats gave Andersen the highest “athleticism” score among linebackers at the NFL Combine. The Montana State star clocked the fastest 40-yard dash time out of the linebacker group while posting his “elite” 93 athleticism score. Andersen played on the offensive side of the ball earlier in his tenure at Montana State. In 2018, he rushed for 21 touchdowns as the Bobcats’ starting quarterback. This past season, Andersen was a consensus All-America first-team selection at linebacker.

Watson dominated the opposition while averaging 18.6 yards per catch for North Dakota State last fall. He certainly has the physical tools to become an NFL team’s WR1. Nagy took his thoughts to Twitter after the North Dakota State Pro Day, suggesting Watson is now a “lock” to be taken in the top 50. At the NFL Combine, the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher ran 4.36 in the 40-yard dash (sixth-fastest among wide receivers) and topped all receiver participants with an 11-4 broad jump. Watson was one of five total prospects to earn @NextGenStats’ “Max-99” athleticism score at the Combine.

McCollum’s value has risen significantly since the 2021 FCS regular season. Breaking into the second round would be a remarkable ascension for the SHSU cornerback who made 13 interceptions in college. The lockdown cornerback nearly re-wrote the NFL’s @NextGenStats algorithm at the Scouting Combine. McCollum, who ran 4.33 in the 40-yard dash, posted the No. 1-ranked marks for cornerbacks in the broad jump (11-0), 3-cone drill (6.48) and 20-yard shuttle run (3.94). According to @NextGenStats, he is one of only five cornerbacks to earn a “Max-99” athleticism score since 2003.

These four FCS prospects are the only ones who could hear their names called during the first two days of the draft.

Josh Buchanan, a draft analyst who focuses on the FCS for Phil Steele Magazine, suggests that South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong should be a top-100 selection and could go in the second round. Buchanan ranked Strong among his top-five running back prospects. Strong averaged 7.0 yards per carry while rushing for 18 touchdowns in 15 games for the Jackrabbits last fall. Strong, who participated in the East West Shrine Bowl, tied for the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.37) of all running back participants at the Combine

NFL Draft Bible Two-Round Mock Draft

(Zack Patraw, April 11)

No. 17 Overall (Round 1) – L.A. Chargers

T Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

No. 26 Overall (Round 1) - Tennessee Titans

LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

No. 42 Overall (Round 2) - Indianapolis Colts

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

No. 64 Overall (Round 2) - Denver Broncos

CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State