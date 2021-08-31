Film Don’t Lie: Sam Howell is a Good Quarterback but a Limited One

The 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class is a polarizing one, especially at the top. North Carolina's Sam Howell gets a lot of love. However, analyzing his 2020 film (Boston College, Virginia, Notre Dame and Miami) has me thinking the hype surrounding Howell is overblown. The thought of my Houston Texans potentially taking him first overall is appalling.

With that said, Howell will likely end up drafted top five, but he's more of a top 15-20 talent in my eyes. Let's go through who Howell is, what he does well on the field, what areas he needs to improve on, and some limitations that may always hold him back.

Background

Howell was born in Indian Trails, North Carolina, where he had an eye-popping high school career at Sun Valley in Monroe, NC. Howell totaled 13,415 passing yards on 59% comp% and 145 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 3,621 yards and 60 touchdowns. He set the North Carolina record for total yards and ranks second in state history with passing yards.

Howell has always been thought of highly by those in the recruiting industry, listing him as a 4-star recruit but the third-ranked quarterback in the country and the second-ranked recruit in the entire state of North Carolina. That potential quickly transpired to UNC's football program, where Howell set the FBS true freshman record, and UNC record with 38 touchdown passes on top of 3,641 yards and just seven interceptions. He continued that success as a sophomore in 2020 by making the All-ACC Second team while throwing for 3,586 yards on 74 fewer attempts than last year and adding 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Howell's more than just what the numbers suggest though, his work ethic and leadership qualities are raved about by his teammates - UNC defensive lineman Aaron Crawford said of Howell, "He comes in and works his ass off. He has done that since he stepped on campus". Furthermore, linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel added, "He's always just been about team, togetherness. We were in there talking about all the accolades, all the stats, all the awards and stuff. That doesn't mean anything to Sam. Sam will go into a game, and if he throws four interceptions and we win like he will take that game overthrowing for 500 yards and losing. He'd rather just win the games."

That same demeanor is on display when you watch Howell speak on media days or press conferences. He exudes a quiet confidence, preaches doing what's best for the team and is always looking to improve. Going into his junior season, Howell has set many records but rightfully knows that there are many things he can improve on to take his game to the next level.

How Howell Wins

Now let's dive into my favorite part, the film. It’s pivotal to understand how a quarterback finds success at the college level and understand how it translates to the NFL level. Howell starts with quick game concepts - he is highly efficient on three-step drops, run/pass options, and play-action concepts. Howell's got smooth, efficient footwork when changing direction from a run fake to his throwing motion while remaining on balance for an accurate throw.

Take the below throw vs. Miami, for example; Howell seamlessly converts his feet from a right foot high to a left foot high through a simple twisting hop. No false steps, no hitches, all his cleats in the ground, which allows Howell to get the throwout quickly, on time and accurately out in front of slot wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5).

Watch any game of UNC last year, and you'll also see plenty of in-breaking routes off a play-action fake. Since defenses need to heavily respect the ground threat of Javonte Williams and/or Michael Carter, linebackers vacate the middle of the field and allow Howell to take advantage.

Look at how all three linebackers get sucked into the fake to Carter (8) and leave a massive hole for Howell to find Dyami Brown (2) over the middle and before the safety can land a big hit.

Howell is a perfectly programmed robot on those throws; he won't miss them, provides appropriate velocity and is perfect for teams who like to take intermediate shots after establishing the threat of the run.

Operating these concepts provide an excellent base to work with, but they are becoming more and more of the norm for quarterbacks who want to see success at the next level.

What isn't often seen from 20-year-old quarterbacks is the composure in the pocket that Howell displays consistently.

While winning on off-script plays outside of the pocket is always great, if you can win within the pocket while dealing with pressure, you avoid the usually chaotic and volatile outcomes of scrambling+throws on the run. Howell has some shades of Ben Roethlisberger, where incoming defenders don't phase him, and he prefers to hang tough in the pocket while it intensely collapses.

Versus Notre Dame, the UNC left tackle, center and right tackle all give up slow pressure, but you couldn't tell by only watching Howell. He calmly goes through his reads without taking a single step or ever thinking of scrambling. The first read is the over to his right by the wide receiver (1). Second is the wheel to his left by Carter (8), and third is the over the route by Brown (2), which he hits - you guessed it - in stride over the middle of the field.

Howell plays with a supreme level of competitive toughness and courage from the pocket. He is confident in his receivers' ability to get open quickly and in himself to make the right throw while defenders are breathing down his neck. That confidence sometimes comes back to bite him - will touch on that later - but when he feels the need to escape the pocket, Howell shows flashes of enough mobility and playmaking on the run that compliments his "in-the-pocket" reliance.

The below play vs. Boston College is a good example; it should be stated that the play right before this, running back Michael Carter (8), blew a similar block in pass protection. Thus, understanding why Howell scrambled a bit earlier than he usually does. Nonetheless, you can easily see when Howell's mind changes from "scramble" mode to "throw" mode - decelerating around the 50-yard line, aiming his robot eyes downfield, setting his feet, squaring his shoulders to his target and gaining the first as a result.

Just like how Howell balances his love for playing within the pocket with situational out-of-pocket playmaking, his quick game success is balanced with situational deep accuracy. When Howell has a clean pocket with space to step into his throw, he's generally quite accurate when connecting with speed demon Dyami Brown. Per PFF, Howell was rated fifth in the nation on throws 20+ yards downfield.

Once UNC has run the ball and attacked the short-middle area of the field, forcing defenses to bring an extra defender into the box and play single-high coverages, Howell goes to work. Below you can see the strong safety (8) with a late rotation down into the box as Boston College changes their coverage into a Cover three look. With Brown (2) running a stutter-and-go 1on1 with the cornerback, Howell knows where his advantage is. He can take his time and drop a beauty out in front of Brown. The play ends in a drop instead of a highlight touchdown, but Howell executed perfectly. - DeepArmAccurate -

So, we know how Howell wins on the field. He's got robotic tendencies in the pocket with the composure of a veteran, rarely misses quick game concepts plus intermediate throws over the middle of the field and peppers in deep throws when given time and space to windup. What's not to like then?

2021 Improvements

Let's discuss some aspects of Howell's game to keep an eye on for him to improve during his junior season. Firstly, how will Howell deal with losing four talented weapons to the NFL in Brown, Newsome, Williams and Carter? While Spencer Rattler gets dogged for having an elite supporting cast to prop up his numbers, you can argue that Sam Howell has just as good of a situation, if not better. Sure, UNC's Offensive Coordinator, Phil Longo, isn't known as the sexy name like Lincoln Riley is, but he's made Howell's life very easy.

On top of the quick game concepts, RPO and Play-Action looks, Howell is given plenty of layups in the form of screen passes. On third and 18, Longo calls a short bubble-screen to the slot wide receiver, who gets two good blocks and quickly gains 21 yards and the first. Not much Howell needed to do there.

Howell is accurate on these throws easy throws and leads his wide receiver out in front. Sure, not all draft prospects can do that - yes, we are looking at you, Davis Mills - but it's a far cry from something of astonishing sustenance. Furthermore, look at Howell's talented weapons and how highly the NFL viewed them as draft prospects in 2021.

Running back Javonte Williams, second-round

Running back Michael Carter, fourth-round

Having a dual-threat electric rushing attack that forces defenses to load the box.

Wide receiver Dyami Brown, third round

Wide receiver Dazz Newsome, sixth round

Those receivers provided Howell with one of the best deep threats in the nation and a YAC-god of a savvy slot wide receiver.

This play versus Boston College is a perfect example of the gravity that each of those weapons command and how it opens up easy throwing windows for Howell. With Williams and Carter both in the backfield, BC has eight defenders in the box. Once the ball is snapped, Carter (8) runs a rounded-wheel route to the right and draws defensive end (11) and nickel cornerback (9). The subtle run fake to Williams (25) drags linebacker (14) to the right, and the motion across the formation by Newsome (5) draws linebacker (55) left towards the flat.

Those three weapons manipulate four defenders and provide Howell a massive throwing window to the WIDE OPEN Brown (2) on a simple slant which he hits for seven yards while Brown adds 23 after the catch.

Now, that's not to say all of Howell's success is due to his beneficial situation, but instead that it was simply that, beneficial. Let's hope people keep the same energy on the topic when discussing Howell as they do Rattler. More importantly, with all four of those talented weapons gone to the NFL, the biggest thing to be looking for out of Howell is how he adjusts.

Can he attack defenses who aren't selling out for the run? Can he elevate lesser wide receiver talent? Or maybe Williams, Carter, Brown and Newsome were all a product of Howell's success as a quarterback, and he could go out and be just as effective+efficient with Jaelen Strong and Alfred Blue. Taking the next step in his development will require Howell to improve mentally and speed up his throwing process.

The flip side of being confident is that Howell remains in the pocket for so long because he can lock onto reads at times and be too comfortable.

This aspect was especially apparent on deep concepts to Dyami Brown. Sometimes it worked, like below, where Brown makes an absurd catch on a slightly underthrown ball.

But most of the time, Howell locking onto Brown looked like this. At first glance, you think, "oh, he just barely missed a deep ball." However, looking at the rest of the routes on that side of the field, you can see Howell missed a much easier touchdown on a post route to his tight end (84).

The first problem is locking onto Brown. The second problem is still deciding to throw it deep despite the safety being in a good position. Virginia is in cover six, playing cover four to the field side (side of the field with more space) and cover two to the boundary side (side of the field with less space). The cornerback and safety at the top of the screen are in deep quarter zones, hence cover four. Furthermore, the Safety at the bottom of the screen is in a deep half zone, while the cornerback beside him is in a sky-flat zone, hence cover two.

Howell starts his throw the split second that Brown gains a step on the cornerback (15), and it would be a great decision if Virginia were in pure Cover four, not cover six. In that case, the Safety would be responsible for the seam and the tight end post. Instead, in cover six, the safety reads Howell's locked-on-Brown eyes and has the freedom to roam deep. Now, he doesn't take the best angle to the ball, but you can bet NFL safeties will.

Howell cannot afford to lock on and force-feed the ball to his top receiver, no matter how talented said wide receiver is. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson learned this lesson after wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was shipped to the Cardinals. Without his star teammate, we saw Watson progress through his reads more often and much quicker. Are the two aspects 100% correlated? We honestly can't fully know for sure, but it wasn't a coincidence that Watson took that step as soon as Hopkins was dealt.

This issue with Howell wasn't just when targeting Brown though, it was a consistent problem all year long and resulted in negative plays. This play-action attempt is first down and 15, and Howell wants to go to the "Dagger" concept to the field side. He had a window at the top of his drop to either laser the throw up the seam between the safety and cornerback or anticipated the dig coming open and laser it between the linebackers' respective zones.

Instead, Howell did neither and took the sack as a result.

Howell even had the running back in the flat as a check-down option but decided against it. He needs to improve at saying "no" to his first read quicker, then diagnosing his other options and speeding up his process when he knows the pressure is coming.

This play vs. Virginia is a perfect example of just that. Virginia sends six rushers on third and long, and Howell needs to get the ball out quickly. To his right, he has a vertical GO by his first receiver and a flat route by his tight end (84). Due to the blitz, if Howell wants to go to that vertical, he needs to decide right after the wide receiver gets out of his release. He (1) gains no advantage downfield, but Howell doesn't move onto his next read until said wide receiver is at the five-yard line, far too late. He compounds this problem by simply not seeing the wide-open Newsome (5) over the middle of the field and is too slow to wind up and throw to Brown (2) before the incoming Blitzer knocks the ball loose.

Those negative plays occur too often on Howell's tape. While you would expect the mental aspect of speeding up his reads to improve as he gains more experience, there is one area that is concerning that he can't improve, which could be just as detrimental.

Physical Limitations

Howell's throwing motion is on the slightly slower side. This is because of average arm strength. Thus when he needs to put velocity on the ball, he requires time to wind up and ample space to step into his throw so that he can transfer energy from his lower to his upper body.

Take this no-throw and sack vs. Virginia, for example. Howell has three open reads to the right side of the field and starts winding up to throw but gets spooked by the pressure given up from the center and tucks the ball in an attempt to scramble.

At the top of his drop, Howell has a clean pocket to work with and could've easily dumped the ball out to the flat or Newsome (5) over the middle, two throws we know he can make easily. Instead, his windup and exaggerated step into his throw leads us to believe he targeted the deep out at the 20-yard line.

Howell requires more time and space to execute those deeper throws than other top quarterbacks like Spencer Rattler, Carson Strong or Malik Willis because he doesn't have the same arm strength. Watch as Howell has great fundamentals on this deep throw - dipping into that back leg for power and stepping forward with his front to create momentum - which comes off his hand with great velocity, but dies off once it nears his target and ends up incomplete because it's underthrown.

As previously mentioned, Howell is not a bad deep ball thrower per se. He just requires the right circumstances, making him a good situational deep thrower. Give him a clean pocket, and the majority of the time, he'll connect. Conversely, if pressure is in his face, he cannot step into the throw and use his lower body to generate power. Howell becomes overly dependent on his upper body to get the ball where it needs to be, leading to inconsistent accuracy.

Arm strength is not a trait that typically substantially improves over time. Neither are certain athletic traits like agility and elusiveness, which are becoming more and more paramount for quarterbacks to excel at when it comes to avoiding sacks. That's the second aspect of Howell's game that could limit his ceiling.

He's no statue in the pocket and will certainly have moments where he escapes pressure, but he took his most sacks of the season versus the two best defenses he faced all year, vs. Virginia and vs. Notre Dame. If you watch those sacks, it's not purely his offensive line being dominated or no receivers being open downfield due to finally playing comparable talent. There were moments where a more athletic quarterback could escape the grasp of defenders, but Howell lacks great elusiveness and agility to change direction explosively.

Facing better defenders in the ACC already allowed us to see Howell's scrambling limitations, so how will he fare against NFL defenders who are constantly getting bigger, faster and stronger? It's not something that will make him undraftable or a bust. However, compared to the other top quarterbacks in this class, these nitpicky details helped contribute to his separation between Rattler and Willis.

In summary, Howell is a good quarterback, but your definition of good may vary. Baker Mayfield is also a good quarterback, but he's the type of passer who needs perfect surroundings. He needs playmakers out wide and in the backfield. He needs a strong line. He needs good playcalling that harmonizes the run and pass game to make things easy.

Howell is the same in all those regards, and Mayfield is a solid player comp for him. They're both good but not great athletes, have average arms, excel in the quick game/RPO/Play-Action and can be a situational deep thrower with time and space to be comfortable. They can both make the occasional play outside the pocket off-script but love hanging tough within the pocket under heavy structure. They both struggled with locking onto early reads in their college years and needing to speed up their mental and physical throwing process.

Mayfield improved a lot since his Oklahoma days, and the Browns have provided him with a very quarterback-friendly situation. If another team does the same for Howell, he can have a nearly identical impact. The issue with quarterbacks like these - ones who don't have an elite ceiling but you can certainly win with - is that even if they hit their ceiling, teams still have minimal room for error when trying to win the Super Bowl. Their corresponding moves to surround their quarterback need to be perfect. Furthermore, if these quarterbacks hit their median outcome, well, you're stuck in quarterback-mediocrity with no easy way to retool and fight for a ring.

If quarterbacks like Rattler or Willis hit their ultimate ceiling, they can make more plays in disadvantageous situations. They can make up for a good, not elite offensive line because of their elite legs and throwing on the run capabilities. They can make up for good, not elite receivers by throwing them open - that applies more to Rattler than Willis. They can make up for a good instead of elite running offense by adding the QB-option dynamic into the game plan - that applies more to Willis than Rattler. Furthermore, if they hit their median outcome or bust, well, your team will likely be bad enough to end up back in the top-five and throw another dart.

Is Sam Howell worth a top-five pick? Top-ten? Fine. Top-15 is where he can be comfortably selected, especially with how stacked this defensive class is looking to be. Nonetheless, we should be excited to watch how Howell performs without his star-studded Tar Heel weapons and if he can take the steps.

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

