Five Offensive Tackles With a Chance to be the First Taken at Their Position in 2022

Even though it is July, it is never too early to talk about next year’s draft class, and an excellent way to start is by talking about this group of offensive tackles. The 2021 NFL Draft had a blue-chip prospect in Penei Sewell, and even though there is not a player of his caliber in this class yet, there is still a lot of talent at the top. Here are five offensive tackles that are in the running for OT1 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

An incredible athlete for his size, Evan Neal's tantalizing traits will likely make him a first-round pick.

Most early mocks and rankings have Evan Neal as the top OT in this class, and for a good reason. Since he was a freshman, Neal has started every game for the Tide, finding playing time as a left guard and then moving to right tackle his sophomore year en route to a National Championship. He now is slated to be the starting left tackle for his upcoming junior season, which will be a way to prove to scouts across the league that he can handle being a blindside blocker. Neal has a massive frame, and he puts it to good use. He possesses a strong punch and can create vertical and lateral displacement in the run game. For a man of his size, he is an excellent athlete with great lateral mobility and the ability to get to the second level. He is probably the favorite to be OT1 come next April, but it is not a foregone conclusion.

A technician with NFL athleticism, Sean Rhyan has proven himself against top-tier competition.

Rhyan has started every game at left tackle for the UCLA Bruins since he got to the school in 2019. A big part of Rhyan’s game comes from his athleticism and power, which can be attributed to his track and field background. Rhyan stands out on the field. He has good size to start at left tackle in the league in any scheme, and his movement skills are so smooth. He can get to the second level with ease, and his strong hands create an immense pushback on defenders. Rhyan’s biggest wins of the season came against top edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Drake Jackson, where Rhyan more than held his own. He has a high ceiling, and while he might not be there yet, there is no reason he can’t be the first OT off the board next April.

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Darian Kinnard (left) is a massive tackle with impressive power; he should be an early starter in the NFL.

Kinnard is heading into his third year starting for the Wildcats and has earned First-Team All-SEC honors, and Third-Team All-American Honors for his work during the 2020 season. Listed at 6’5” and having 34 ⅝ inch arms, he meets the requirements of being a tackle in the NFL. On the field, Kinnard does a great job in not giving up inside leverage, and a lot of that is because of his above-average lateral mobility, especially at his size. Kinnard has one of the strongest punches from an offensive lineman in recent draft classes, with multiple occasions of him knocking defenders down with just his hands. It seems to be that Kinnard will make a move from right tackle to left tackle for this 2021 college football season, and there are some things that he needs to tighten up to show scouts he can be a potential top 10 pick. Some of that includes getting faster off the ball and staying on his blocks. Kinnard has a lot to prove this year.

While his power is a work in progress, Charles Cross has impressive movement skills and hands.

Cross got his first year of starting experience in 2020 and made the most of it. After starting 10 games for the Bulldogs, Cross earned Freshman All-SEC honors by the conference coaches. Expectations are very high for Cross heading into the 2021 season. Cross has excellent feet for an inexperienced tackle, maybe even some of the best in the class. His hands are always on time, and he is very athletic with the ability to block speed rushers with ease. He will not be a people mover in the run game, but he understands the importance of positioning, which can help hide some of those flaws. Heading into his second year starting, Cross needs to get stronger, especially in his lower half. If he can do all that, then he should fly up draft boards.

Trevor Penning (70) may be one of the highest-drafted FCS tackle in recent memory.

It is doubtful, but Trevor Penning could find himself the first FCS player to be the first offensive tackle off the board in NFL history. The closest we have ever gotten to seeing something like this was in 2019 when Tytus Howard was the third OT off the board, only 12 picks after the first OT was selected. Northern Iowa just sent Spencer Brown to the NFL, and there is a belief that his counterpart, Trevor Penning, is even better. Listed at 6’7” and 321 pounds, Penning can immediately step in as a tackle in the NFL, whether on the left or right side. He is nasty in the run game and plays with a chip on his shoulder every single play. Penning possesses accurate and strong hands while also having solid feet in pass protection. He uses length to his advantage and can win reps regardless if the defender is a speed guy or more of a power rusher. With an entire FCS season coming up, Penning can not only put himself into first-round discussions but also maybe be able to creep up into OT1 debates as well.