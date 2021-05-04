Five Players that got drafted later than they should have in the 2021 NFL Draft

Prospects fall down the board for various reasons in every draft. Here are five that were the most surprising.

Pick 39 (Chicago Bears): Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

On tape, Jenkins looks like an NFL starting tackle with his technique, patience and mean streak. He has the ability to play on either side of the line and could even kick inside if needed. The Bears traded up for the Oklahoma State product and could now name Jenkins their starting left tackle after the release of Charles Leno. Getting a pro-ready player with the 39th pick at such a premium position as tackle is rare to see.

Pick 52 (Cleveland Browns): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The dynamic second-level defender fell down the board due to teams being unsure where to play Owusu-Koramoah. Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods has a plan for the explosive athlete. Owusu-Koramoah showed at Notre Dame that he can be a difference-maker in coverage as well as roam sideline to sideline. He was in the top 20 of many prospect rankings and should be an impact defender for the Browns.

Pick 93 (Buffalo Bills): Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

Athletes with Spencer Brown's size do not come through the draft often and offensive tackle is a position where physical traits really matter. Bobby Johnson who coaches the Bills offensive linemen is one of the best in the league and should get the most out of Brown’s potential. The Northern Iowa product is slated to be a future starter in Buffalo. General manager Brandon Beane has found success with raw talents and Brown should be the next in line.

Pick 101 (Detroit Lions): Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Cornerbacks that can play press-man successfully are a rare breed in the NFL and Ifeatu Melifonwu has the skills to do just that. His size, physicality, athleticism and technique should have caused him to get drafted a lot higher than 101st. Opposite of Jeff Okudah, Melifonwu has everything the Lions for in a cornerback. Expect him to start early and often in the Motor City.

Pick 186 (New York Jets): Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

Prior to tearing his ACL, Nasirildeen had first-round hype and while that was too optimistic, a talent like his should never have fallen to 186. The Jets selected an athletically gifted safety who may even play linebacker in Robert Saleh’s defense. Nasirildeen has the ability to take away tight ends in the passing game and range to get sideline to sideline in the run game. At times he can even rotate into deep zones and find success.