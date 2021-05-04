Five teams that had the worst draft in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the good comes the bad. What are the teams with the worst drafts in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Every year organizations walk away from the draft with the talent to elevate them to the Super Bowl. Teams like the Dolphins and Chargers have positioned themselves to take a giant leap next season. For every great draft, though, there are teams that made head-scratching decisions. In the end, it takes at least three years to determine whether a class was good or not but here are the five worst drafts based on the value the teams got and the position they are in after the draft.

Dallas Cowboys:

Round 1: No. 12 (from 49ers through Dolphins through Eagles) Micah Parsons, LB (Penn State)

Round 2: No. 44 Kelvin Joseph, CB (Kentucky)

Round 3: No. 75 Osa Odighuzua, DT (UCLA)

Round 3: No. 84 (from Colts through Eagles) Chauncey Golston, DE (Iowa)

Round 3: No. 99 Nahshon Wright, CB (Oregon State)

Round 4: No. 115 Jabril Cox, LB (NDSU, LSU)

Round 4: No. 138 Josh Ball, OT (Marshall)

Round 5: No. 179 Simi Fehoko, WR (Stanford)

Round 6: No. 192 (from Lions) Quinton Bohanna, DT (Kentucky)

Round 6: No. 227 Israel Mukuamu, CB (South Carolina)

Round 7: No. 238 Matt Farniok, G (Nebraska)

Outside of Jabril Cox, the Cowboys reached on all of their top 150 picks. They also took players with major character concerns. Parsons, Joseph and Ball all have to answer those and weren’t even great values at their draft slots. Golston and Nahshon Wright in the 3rd round are scheme fits but both were reaches talent-wise. If those were players they valued highly, the Cowboys could have moved back to take them and acquire picks in the 2022 draft. The success of this draft long-term will be determined by how Dan Quinn does as a defensive coordinator. If he doesn’t come close to what he did in Seattle, this draft will be a major flop.

Baltimore Ravens:

Round 1: No. 27 Rashod Bateman, WR (Minnesota)

Round 1: No. 31 (from Chiefs) Jayson Oweh, DE (Penn State)

Round 3: No. 94 (from Chiefs) Ben Cleveland, G (Georgia)

Round 3: No. 104 Brandon Stephens, CB (SMU)

Round 4: No. 131 Tylan Wallace, WR (Oklahoma State)

Round 5: No. 160 (from Cardinals) Shaun Wade, CB (Ohio State)

Round 5: No. 171 Daelin Hayes, LB (Notre Dame)

Round 5: No. 184 Ben Mason, FB (Michigan)

This draft was uncharacteristically bad for the Ravens. The pick of Oweh in the first round was surprising. Baltimore has an inexperienced group without a proven talent returning off the edge and they decided to take a project in the first round. Ben Cleveland in the third was also a reach. Very few teams value players like Cleveland. There isn’t a huge difference between him and Deonte Brown, who went in the 6th. Brandon Stephens has some upside but he was more of a day-three player that they took with a top 105 pick. Tylan Wallace and Daelin Hayes are good values on day three but the Ravens needed more impact players on the first two days. Bateman has the upside to be a very solid receiver and was their best pick overall.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Round 1: No. 17 Alex Leatherwood, OL (Alabama)

Round 2: No. 43 (from 49ers) Trevon Moehrig, S (TCU)

Round 3: No. 79 (from Cardinals) Malcolm Koonce, DE (Buffalo)

Round 3: No. 80 Divine Deablo, S (Virginia Tech)

Round 4: No. 143 (from Vikings via Jets) Tyree Gillespie, S (Missouri)

Round 5: No. 167 (from Seahawks) Nate Hobbs, CB (Illinois)

Round 7: No. 230 (from Jets via 49ers) Jimmy Morrissey, C (Pittsburgh)

Under Head Coach Jon Gruden, this feels like a reoccurring pick. He takes players wherever he wants and they usually don’t live up to their draft slot. Leatherwood at 17 wasn’t good value. However, he drafted quality safeties on day two, which helped salivate the class. Taking Malcolm Koonce in the third, though, was a risk, as he is a 3-4 outside linebacker and wasn’t able to participate in the pre-draft process. The Raiders have found solid players after the first round but if they can’t hit on first-round picks, then they’ll never be a playoff team.

New Orleans Saints

Round 1: No. 28 Payton Turner, DE (Houston)

Round 2: No. 60 Pete Werner, LB (Ohio State)

Round 3: No. 76 (from Giants via Broncos) Paulson Adebo, CB (Stanford)

Round 4: No. 133 Ian Book, QB (Notre Dame)

Round 6: No. 206 Landon Young, OT (Kentucky)

Round 7: No. 255 Kawann Baker, WR (South Alabama)

This is another team that didn’t come away with as good of a haul as usual. At 28, they went with a day-two pass rusher. The Saints have overdrafted pass rushers with great measurables in the past, such as Marcus Davenport. Turner has the talent to develop into a quality player but 28 was high for him. Werner and Adebo were solid day-two picks. Due to a lack of talent at both linebacker and cornerback, they’ll probably start from day one. Ian Book in the fourth round was a bad pick. The Saints didn’t need another quarterback and had other holes to fill, yet took the signal-caller. Werner was their best pick and his upside is that of a solid starter. This draft didn’t meet expectations for a team that will have to outperform expectations to compete for a division title with the Buccaneers.

Los Angeles Rams:

Round 2: No. 57 Tutu Atwell, WR (Louisville)

Round 3: No. 103 Ernest Jones, LB (South Carolina)

Round 4: No. 117 Bobby Brown, DT (Texas A&M)

Round 4: No. 130 (from Rams via Jaguars) Robert Rochell, CB (Central Arkansas)

Round 4: No.141 Jacob Harris, WR (UCF)

Round 5: No. 174 (from Bills via Texans) Earnest Brown IV, DL (Northwestern)

Round 7: No. 233 (from Bengals via Texans) Jake Funk, RB (Maryland)

Round 7: No. 249 (from Titans via Jaguars) Ben Skowronek, WR (Notre Dame)

Round 7: No. 252 Chris Garrett, LB (Concordia-St. Paul)

The Rams class takes the cake for the worst draft class this year. There are a lot of question marks surrounding almost every pick. It wouldn’t be shocking to see all of their top 200 selections never start for them. Funk, Skowronek, and Garrett are solid day three selections but everyone taken ahead of them is a wildcard. The Rams calling card has been through trades and trying to win now but they still have many holes on their roster that weren’t addressed. Every pick was confusing and didn’t make sense based on the construction of their roster.