Former Georgia Quarterback transferring to West Virginia

The one time Trojan of USC and most recently Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is transferring to West Virginia. How with this move affect his draft stock? More below

JT Daniels has had anything but a boring college experience. Starting off his career in Southern California, Daniels was promising in his debut season for the Trojans, hoping to be the missing piece in USC's quest for dominance again. He then suffered an ACL injury in the first week of 2019 that would prevent him from playing the majority of the next two seasons.

A transfer and rehab year in 2020 that ended on a high note with a bowl win, Daniels was up for a sure-fire 2021 season. After a hot 3-0 start, injuries once again derailed his season, as the team turned to Stetson Bennett and never looked back all the way to a national championship.

Daniels was said to be a supportive teammate throughout the entire process and understanding of keeping the hot hand going even when he was cleared to play again. Fast forward to the spring of 2022, and Daniels has found a new home.

As Pete Thamel of ESPN.com wrote, "He (JT Daniels) chose West Virginia over Missouri and Oregon State after visiting all three in recent weeks. The confluence of a strong complement of five returning offensive linemen with 107 combined career starts, experienced skill players, and the impression left by Brown led to Daniels choosing the Mountaineers."

The Mountaineers have not been much of a force over the past decade, but with no sure starter in hand and the reuniting of coach and player, Daniels choose to head to Morgantown.

During Daniels' freshman year, the play-caller and coordinator that worked with him every day at USC was Graham Harrell. He now is the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at West Virginia. The two of them hope to pick up where they left off in 2018, forming a symbiotic relationship that projects one to a head coach position and the other to the NFL.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes