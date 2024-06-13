Green Bay Packers' Day 3 pick, Year 1 starter: Safety Kitan Oladapo
It's always interesting when NFL teams self-correct at the highest rate possible. Last season, the Green Bay Packers ranked 27th in Defensive DVOA after ranking 25th the year before under defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who was fired after the season ended. Barry was replaced by Jeff Hafley, who has promised more aggressiveness, especially in pass defense. What we already know is that the new Packers defense will place a high priority on versatile safeties -- because the team has already told us that.
The Packers signed former Giants safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $67 million contract with $27 million guaranteed this offseason. In the second round of the 2024 draft, Green Bay selected Georgia safety Javon Bullard, who has proven over his last two seasons that he can play just about anywhere on the field. And with the 169th pick in the fifth round, the Packers took Oregon's Kitan Oladapo.
Like McKinney and Bullard, Oladapo is positionally versatile. Last season for the Beavers (per Pro Football Focus), he had 292 snaps in the box, 278 in the box, and 174 in the deep third. Overall, Oladapo allowed 21 catches on 36 targets for 212 yards, 58 yards after the catch, one touchdown, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 61.3. He also had two sacks, nine total pressures, 63 solo tackles, and 23 stops.
So, one more guy in the back half of the defense who can do a lot of things. That's the Packers' new preference, and it's why Oladapo will likely get a lot of reps in his rookie season. The "starter" term might be a bot flimsy because the Packers will likely move their safeties in and out situationally, but you will see Oladapo on the field quite a bit.
“He’s a little different body type than the other two [McKinney and Bullard], said Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay's vice president of player personnel, of Oladapo. “He’s a big, 6-2, 216-pound kid. Long arms. Aggressive — when he hits you, you go down. He’s a very good athlete at that size. He can pedal, he can flip, he can turn. He’s versatile, more of a true safety but he can play that big nickel or will linebacker if you need him too. The playstyle. Very smart. Captain as well. One, good football player, and two, the kind of person we want to infuse in this locker room.”