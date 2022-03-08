Hot Take Tuesday: Combine Edition

The 2022 draft class will go down as the most athletic group in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine. There were a number of players who put together elite showings in Indianapolis that will help separate them among their peers and rise up draft boards. Here are some players who stood out at this year’s Combine:

Travis Jones, DT, UConn:

There is an argument to be made that no one has had a better pre-draft process so far than Jones. The 325-pound defensive tackle from Connecticut put up otherworldly numbers for a player of his size. For context, his 7.33 three-cone time is 0.89 seconds faster than Derrick Brown at the same weight. He ran a sub 4.95 40-yard dash and tested well above average in every testing category. That doesn’t even include the bench, which with his play strength, he may hit 40 reps. His freaky testing numbers and dominant play at the Combine both show a player who could be an elite difference-maker in the NFL. He is a mix between Linval Joseph and Javon Hargrave, both of whom have had great careers. Jones should be a first-round pick and be a decade-long starter in the NFL.

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia:

Going into the week, Cine was considered a potential first-round pick, but he may have cemented himself as one with a 4.37 40-yard dash and 11-1 broad jump. Cine plays with an old-school mentality, combined with the athleticism of a modern safety. That is a perfect blend that coaches and scouts will love. On the field, Cine is a leader, great in coverage and is a difference-maker in the run game. He has All-Pro potential and should be a no-brainer first-round pick with everything he brings to the table.

Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa:

At this point, Penning is just unfair. He had a 99.9 run-block grade this past season according to PPF, was the best offensive lineman by far at the Senior Bowl and at 325 pounds ran a 4.89 40-yard dash. Not only that, his 7.25 three-cone, 4.62 short-shuttle and 9-3 broad jump are fantastic numbers for the position. The Jaguars, Jets, Giants and Panthers all need a franchise left tackle. This situation is similar to 2013, where three tackles were taken in the top four (Eric Fisher, Luke Joeckel, Lane Johnson). Penning isn’t making it past the Panthers at six and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him go as high as four. He has the upside to be one of the best tackles in the NFL.

Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati:

There was buzz around Pierce’s athleticism going into the week, but not enough. He started his day off with a 40.5-inch vertical, which was the highest at the position and then finished with a 4.41 40-yard dash. However, many teams had him in the 4.3s. What is even more impressive is that he ran a 4.41 at 211 pounds. Players at that size that test like that are hard to find. Pierce is now a lock to go by Day 2 and could even be a second-round pick. Regardless, he will outplay wherever he’s selected. Think Jordy Nelson.

Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech:

The edge rushers put on a show at the Combine, but none of them were more impressive than Barno, who set a record with the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the position. His 4.36 time was the highlight, but his broad jump and vertical were 10-11 and 37 inches, respectively. That kind of burst and explosion is truly special and his athleticism was on full display in the drills. He is very similar to Danielle Hunter athletically, who has gone on to have a Pro-Bowl caliber career. Barno will continue to rise throughout the process and with what he put on display in Indianapolis, he is a top 100 pick and potentially a second-rounder.

