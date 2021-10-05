Hot Take Tuesday: DeMarvin Leal will be the best defensive tackle in the NFL

DeMarvin Leal has the ability to be one of the top players selected in the upcoming draft. Can he become the best defensive tackle in the NFL after he's drafted?

The best defensive tackle in the NFL is unquestionably Aaron Donald, but he is 30 years old. Similar to everyone else, father time will eventually catch up to him. So that begs the question, who will take the reigns as the best defensive tackle in the NFL? Based on his college film so far and projection to the next level, Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal has the upside to be that guy.

What is crazy is that Leal isn't even a defensive tackle right now. He plays the majority of his snaps as a traditional defensive end. It is scary to think that at 6'4" 290 pounds, Leal is one of the most dominant defensive ends in the nation.

Coming into A&M as a five-star recruit, Leal made his presence felt by starting the last seven games of his first season in College Station. He didn't light up the stat sheet but was consistently around the football, a key quality for a young player. With Justin Madubuike off to the NFL after Leal's freshman season, it was Leal's turn to take college football by storm, and he did just that as a sophomore.

The first big game on A&M's schedule was against Alabama in week two. Leal had matchups against two first-round caliber offensive linemen in Alex Leatherwood and Evan Neal. Both of them struggled all game long to stop Leal's athleticism, power and explosion. He was taking Neal, who is 360 pounds and throwing him around at the point of attack. His hands stayed active all game, giving two of the most technical offensive linemen fits all game. It was a 'wow' performance that very few players have against Alabama.

After his stellar performance against Alabama, he followed it up with an even better one against Florida. Against Florida, Leal showed off his ability as a run defender. He would shed the offensive tackle he was going against and then use his explosion to make a play in the backfield. Those two games were just the start of a special sophomore campaign for Leal. He didn't have a poor performance all season, making him one of the top defensive line prospects for the 2022 draft.

This fall has been no different for Leal. He has improved his pass rush moves, displaying one of the most lethal spin moves in college football. His counters have also improved, something evaluators wanted to see on film. After a sophomore season like Leal had, many players would have just coasted. It is evident in his film that Leal worked extremely hard to solidify himself as a top pick in the draft this offseason.

To do what Leal did at 290 pounds is unheard of at the collegiate level. His traits would be rare for a 245-pound speed rusher, yet Leal is playing at a defensive tackle's weight. At the next level, he could stick at 4-3 defensive end and be an excellent player or even play 3-4 defensive end, but his upside as a 4-3 three-technique could make Leal the best defensive tackle in the NFL one day.

His play strength is elite, allowing him to win by converting speed to power. His overall technique and active hands make it difficult to stop Leal on a straight rush. Leal always gets his hands on offensive linemen first, as he has excellent length. Leal's agility and closing speed in the run game allow him to make plays in the backfield. Not to mention, he doesn't miss tackles near the line of scrimmage.

Offensive guards won't stop Leal, as he is just too athletic, and his phenomenal play strength. As Leal develops more pass rush moves, he'll be able to threaten 15-plus sacks a season from the interior. Every team is looking for a player who can penetrate up the middle like he can, making Leal a potential top-five pick in the 2022 draft. If he continues on his upward trajectory, the talent is there to end up as the best defensive tackle in the NFL.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view