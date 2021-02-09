Hot Take Tuesday: Georgia CB Eric Stokes

The NFL is constantly changing. What offenses and defenses looked like just 15 years ago is drastically different than today.

The idea of an offense utilizing a running back and fullback in the backfield is pretty much non-existent. The most common defenses used to be 3-4 and 4-3; a 4-2-5 personal grouping was used more in 2020 than both.

The common theme here is that teams are moving away from the idea of “ground and pound” and toward passing the ball 40-50 times a game to win. The NFC and AFC championships featured four of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

The best running back was Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers, who is solid but nothing special.

The game of football is moving faster, teams are valuing speed on offense and if you can’t cover those players, your team will lose often. This has led to the cornerback position becoming exponentially more valuable over the past few years.

There were six cornerbacks selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. What is even more interesting is that only five went in the next two rounds, as the best were pushed into Day One. This wasn’t a top-heavy class but rather there is a scarcity at the position.

Outside of Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson, there is an argument to be made that the four other cornerbacks drafted in the first round weren’t deserving of a top 32 selection. Teams need cornerbacks, they’ll overvalue them and if they have the tools to work with, someone will take that player in the first round.

This year’s class should be no different. Pretty much every team in the league needs one of the most coveted positions outside of quarterback.

So who is the top corner in this year’s class?

The prospect that has the talent to be an elite shutdown cornerback at the next level is Eric Stokes. He is the top cornerback for the upcoming 2021 NFL draft.

It starts with Stokes’ measurables. He is going to check all the boxes when it comes to his size. According to Eric Stokes, his 6014 and 194 pounds, according to the NFL Draft Bible. He claims his wingspan is also 79 inches. All of which are perfect for the position. That length shows up on film, as Stokes had 22 pass breakups in his career. His speed is unbelievable for his size, as Stokes, who ran a 10.39 100 meters in high school, projects to run in the 4.3-range at his pro day.

To put that into perspective, the only player to run sub-4.4 at the combine who was 6010 or taller was CJ Henderson last year. Henderson went ninth overall and the only reason he wasn’t the first cornerback off the board was Jeff Okudah, who truly had one of the most dominant collegiate seasons in recent memory.

At this point last season, Henderson was thought of by the media as a fringe first-round pick. Once people got to his tape and he tested the way he did, Henderson skyrocketed up boards.

At Georgia, Stokes put up three years of really good tape, in which he improved every season. With a position like cornerback, it is essential to see growth. There are instances where young cornerbacks come in and have success that they can never duplicate.

Can they handle giving up plays? Were they lucky? Did an aspect of their game get exposed over time? These are all valid questions about how difficult the position has become.

Stokes was solid as a freshman and sophomore but he took his game to another level this past season. His biggest knock was his lack of ball production. This season, he had four interceptions in only nine games in the SEC and took two of the picks to the house.

He was targeted on 28 passes, four of which were intercepted and four were broken up. When looking at the analytics, he only gave up 0.51 yards per snap, better than both Pat Surtain II and Jaycee Horn.

One of the most underrated aspects of Stokes’ game, though, is his ability to shut down receivers in the red zone. With the high-powered offenses around the league, the notion “bend, but don’t break” is critical. Stokes is at his best inside the top 20.

There are other talented cornerbacks in the class but they all have their flaws. Both Jaycee Horn and Pat Surtain II lack top-end speed and athleticism. In a league where both are so crucial, their absence of them is concerning.

Lengthy Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley is very athletic but he did not play this year due to opt-out and his sophomore year film wasn’t strong enough to warrant some of the praise he’s getting. However, Stokes checks every box that a defensive coordinator will be looking for in a cornerback.

Size, speed, character, good tape and upside, making him the top cornerback in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft.

