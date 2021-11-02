Hot Take Tuesday: Jalen Wydermyer is a Top 15 Talent in the Draft

Could the Texas A&M tight end be taken high in the first round? There's definitely a strong chance with his talent.

The tight end position is so unique that the elite ones are a few tiers better than everyone else. NFL teams are always looking for the next Travis Kelce or Darren Waller. Other positions don't have the same drop-off from high-end talent to very good players like the tight end has. That is why a player like Kyle Pitts can be selected in the top five by Atlanta, even though they had several other needs.

This year's tight end class is excellent. There are going to be a lot of players from it that end up having long careers. With that being said, one tight end stands out among his peers: Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer. Wydermyer has the talent to end up on the same level as a Kelce or a Waller and be one of the best offensive players in the league.

Coming into college, Wydermyer was a part of the number four recruiting class in the country. Even with so many other top players, Wydermyer had the most significant impact out of all of them as a freshman. Wydermyer had 32 receptions and six touchdowns on the season and was widely considered the best freshman tight end in the nation. Every time A&M was playing, it was hard to miss number 85. It is rare to see a tight end produce at such a high level as a freshman, let alone in the SEC.

His sophomore campaign was even better, as Wydermyer had three two-touchdown games and consistently looked like the best player on a very talented A&M roster. In the big moments, quarterback Kellen Mond always looked to Wydermyer, who made some incredible catches. Defenses focused on stopping Wydermyer but never really found an answer for him.

In his sophomore film, Wydermyer displayed unbelievable hands. He caught anything thrown in his vicinity, and Wydermyer would use his length to pluck the ball out of the air. When Wydemyer lined up against safeties, he used his size to shield them away from the football. Against linebackers, Wydermyer would use his speed to create separation. His presence on the field also allowed for A&M's receivers to get open. With everyone focusing their attention on Wydermyer, there were several one-on-one matchups for Mond and company. Wydermyer was a big part of why the Aggies were able to finish as a top-five team in the nation.

Even in a class with many great weapons, Wydermyer's resume and film made him the top tight end going into the season. With Kellen Mond off to the NFL, question-marks were surrounding how Wydermyer would adjust to the change. The offense struggled to get things going early on, but Wydermyer still looked good on tape. He was getting open, and it was evident that his blocking technique was improving.

The Aggies found themselves at 3-2, heading into their game against Alabama. If they were going to beat the best team in the nation, A&M would need to get their star tight end involved. They did just that, and Wydermyer looked unbelievable. He showed big-play ability after the catch, impressed as a blocker and drew a key pass interference late in the game to help the Aggies win. Wydermyer finished with 73 yards and a touchdown. He is starting to pick up steam again, with another 70-yard performance, this time with two touchdowns against South Carolina. A&M is rolling, and a huge part of that is Wydermyer. He is their best player on offense and is a difference-maker.

In terms of his draft stock, these last few performances have shown how good Wydermyer could be at the next level. He is a complete player who is a really solid blocker with exceptional receiving ability. His understanding of the game is well beyond his years and different from many tight ends; Wydermyer elevates his quarterback and the players around him. That kind of talent is hard to find, making him a blue-chip talent. Wydermyer is a top fifteen player in the draft and has the upside to be a perennial pro bowler.

