Hot Take Tuesday: Javonte Williams will be a Top Five Running Back in the NFL

Every year there are a few elite talents that come out of nowhere. Last year, players such as Joe Burrow, Jedrick Wills and Clyde Edwards-Helaire made a name for themselves during the college football season. Once people turned on their film, they realized the talent each of them possessed, leading them to skyrocket up draft boards. One of those types of players in this year's class is North Carolina running back Javonte Williams. His film and overall projection to the next level make him a player who could end up as a perennial pro bowl talent.

When Williams arrived on campus, he brought with him an impressive resume. He had an impressive 4.6 GPA in high school, was named valedictorian of his high school and won four state championships. Even in a crowded running back room, Williams was too talented to redshirt. He was an excellent contributor on special teams for most of the season before he was given a bigger role in the final two games of the season against Western Carolina and North Carolina State. He let his in-state rivals know how good he would be by rushing for 176 yards and four touchdowns over the two-game span.

During his sophomore campaign, Mack Brown and the offense unleashed Williams, increasing his carry total from 43, to 165 attempts. Even in sharing carries with Michael Carter II and Antonio Williams, he had a tremendous amount of success. On film, Williams displayed incredible contact balance and a powerful running style that no linebacker or safety wanted to mess with. He was one of the most entertaining running backs to watch, as he brought an old school approach to the position, with new school traits. Williams still wasn't getting the attention he deserved over the summer. Many of the other backs going in mock drafts or ahead of him in rankings weren't even close to Williams in terms of talent.

He proved to everyone just how special he is this past season, averaging 7.3 yards per carry and 22 total touchdowns. Williams dominated on a weekly basis, finishing the season with a 236 rushing yard and three touchdown performance against the University of Miami. The opponent didn’t matter; Williams made everyone look like they were in slow motion. His burst and explosion are phenomenal and when he picks up speed, as he is hard to catch. Williams' play speed is sub 4.45 and even at 220 pounds, it wouldn't be shocking if he runs an incredible time. Outside of just being a runner, Williams is the best pass blocker of any running back in the draft. His pass block ability shows a player who has the toughness and is a team-first back. A lot of backs put minimal effort into pass blocking, which becomes a major issue at the next level but that is not the case with Williams. There are times on film where he actually pancakes linebackers. Not only is he a stand-out pass blocker but he is also a great receiver. Williams is a natural pass-catcher and should have no issue becoming a prominent member of the passing game when he gets to the next level.

When looking at longevity, not only does Williams have the strength to be a workhorse back, he also has just 365 career attempts. For reference, another top back, Travis Etienne, has almost double the number of attempts, at 684 attempts. That is a significant difference for the position. It is hard to find a weakness in Williams' game, he is just that good! It wouldn't be shocking if a lot of teams have him rated as their top back. Nick Chubb is a comparison that gets thrown out a lot and that kind of career projection is very possible without the injury history Chubb had.

The question will be which team is willing to pull the trigger on such a talented back. Pittsburgh at 24 would be a great landing spot. He fits their offense and the city as a whole. He could salvage an aging offense and carry them to the playoffs. Buffalo at 30 is another option. They haven't been able to find that featured back, so go out and get a player like Williams. Tampa at 32 would be amazing as well. Similar to what the Chiefs did this year with Edwards-Helaire, who isn't half the player that Williams is. Just know, it is going to be difficult to get Williams, so if you think your favorite team is getting him in the 40’s or 50’s, it doesn't look like that is happening. Williams possesses too many traits and a well-rounded game that make it a real possibility he ends up as a top five running back in the NFL.

