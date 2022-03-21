How accurate is accuracy When Searching for the next top QB

The position of quarterback dominates all others, and their value continues to increase as the league caters to protecting the highest priced commodities.

The position of quarterback dominates all others, and their value continues to increase as the league caters to protecting the highest priced commodities. The upcoming NFL Draft creates another opportunity to witness who and where the next possible generation of top prospects at the position will shake out.

Between a local Pittsburgh media day with general manager Kevin Colbert and the NFL Scouting Combine, the question was asked of several NFL executives: What is the biggest deterrent when evaluating rookie quarterbacks?

Kevin Colbert, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager

“Inaccuracy. I think if you study quarterbacks over history, accuracy at the collegiate level is usually a great indicator of accuracy at the professional level albeit in a different game. A lot of the college game is leaking into our game, so there’s more similarities than there have been in recent years. But I think that’s the one trait of a quarterback—again they’re all going to be different sizes, they’re all going to have different arm talent, they’re all going to have different athletic abilities. But if you ask me one thing that I think can identify a potentially tough quarterback it would be accuracy.”

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs head coach

“If they can’t throw the ball from me to you. Accuracy becomes a big thing and then if they’re not smart.”

Jason Licht, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager

“I think one thing that does not get talked about enough – and just because we’ve seen the best for the last couple years – is the leadership that a quarterback has and how important that is, how his teammates feel about him and how they want to work for him, and how he gets the best out of them. He does not have to be the most talented. He doesn’t have to have the strongest arm. He does need to be smart, and he does need to be a true leader and elevate his teammates. That’s hard to gauge.”

Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens general manager

“I think quarterback, the position, has really changed over the years. And there's a lot of different things. You want a guy that's a winner. Obviously, being a smart player, being an instinctive player, is something that you look for. And then: What does he do special? What's special about him? Does he have an arm? What kind of arm does he have? Does he have a strong arm? Is he accurate? I think accuracy is really, really important. And then as we've seen with our quarterback, athletic ability -- the ability to escape, the ability to create plays, to make big plays, explosive plays. And I would say leadership. Does the guy have the ability to put the team on his back in critical situations and really lift the team, lift the franchise, lift the organization and make that organization better than it would be without him?”

John Lynch, San Francisco 49ers general manager

“That position is so critical. Everything goes into it, their talent just as every position, but everything's magnified at that position. Lots of times you must make projections from college to the NFL because the game is played a little bit differently. Levels of competition, there's so many things that go into it. Just like every position. But as I said, the importance of that position just makes your decision so critical. So, I just think it takes a lot of hard work and it takes some good fortune to hit on the right guys, but when you do it, it can do wonders for your team.”

Scott Fitterer, Carolina Panthers general manager

“Just the command that they would have, the ability to learn, how they process. Those are things that would really bother you as you’re going through the process. But you look at what they can do. Is it correctable? Can you work with them? Those are the biggest things. But those first three would probably be the biggest turnoffs looking at quarterbacks.”

Joe Douglas, New York Jets general manager

“Obviously you’re looking for leadership. You’re looking for mental, physical, psychological confidence. You got to have a certain amount of ruggedness to handle all the slings and arrows heading your way. Timing, anticipation and accuracy.”

The recurring theme among the executives asked was leadership and accuracy. Those two assets identify the qualities that help encompass the traits desired for players to be considered top prospects at the position. This is just the tip of the iceberg in the evaluation process, but nonetheless it helps close in on some of the most highly coveted abilities prospects should have in order to fall into the good graces of NFL teams.

The ability to gauge leadership cannot be measured and even accuracy and passing efficiency has plenty of different factors that go into the final numbers. Here is a quick peak at the top prospects at quarterback and their pass completion percentage and overall passing efficiency grade. Below are the final numbers in those two categories in their final season at the collegiate level.

School Player Pass Completion Rank in NCAA Pass Efficiency Rank in NCAA Ole Miss Matt Corral 67.9 14th 155.3 25th Pittsburgh Kenny Pickett 67.2 17th 165.3 9th Liberty Malik Willis 61.1 67th 151.1 36th North Carolina Sam Howell 62.5 55th 154.0 27th Cincinnati Desmond Ridder 64.9 34th 158.7 13th

Among the current group of 2022 NFL Draft prospects at the position, only one quarterback ranks in the top-10 in both completion percentage and pass efficiency. Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe, who also led the nation in passing attempts (686), passing yards (5,967), and touchdowns (62), remains on the outside looking in when thrown into the mix of top quarterbacks available in the draft.

School Player Pass Completion Rank in NCAA Pass Efficiency Rank in NCAA WKU Bailey Zappe 69.2 9th 168.9 6th

Although those two statistics aren’t the ultimate factors in the decision-making process, it is ironic to see what the numbers posted by the last five highest quarterbacks drafted in each of the last five drafts. Their final collegiate season numbers posted below back up what the NFL decision-makers are saying.

Year/Overall Player Pass Completion Rank in NCAA Passing Efficiency Rank in NCAA 2020/1st Trevor Lawrence 69.2 9th 169.2 12th 2019/1st Joe Burrow 76.3 1st 202.0 1st 2018/1st Kyler Murray 69.0 5th 199.2 2nd 2017/1st Baker Mayfield 70.0 1st 198.4 1st 2016/2nd Mitchell Trubiksy 68.0 5th 157.9 11th

One thing to realize from this unpredictable process of evaluating players is that accuracy does play a critical role in the draft process. The last chart proves the words spoken by the executives listed above.

It also is a clue why this draft class is not considered in the upper echelon of prospects like in previous years. Last year, Mac Jones ranked No. 1 one in both pass completion and passing efficiency. Zach Wilson ranked second in both those categories. Wilson was the second pick in the draft to the New York Jets while Jones landed 15th overall to the New England Patriots.

So how accurate is accuracy in evaluating quarterbacks?

It appears to be accurate.