How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/10/21
How to Watch College Football Games Today - Wednesday, November 10th, 2021
College football games are set to kick off with a slate of exciting games Wednesday. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. "MACtion continues today and gets started with Toledo heading to Bowling green on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET. Accompanied by that game is Ball State taking on Northern Illinois on ESPN2 and Watch ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The final game of the night is a big matchup with Kent State heading into Michigan to take on Central Michigan on ESPNU and Watch ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.
What day does college football start?
- Date: Wednesday, November 10th
How to watch college football games in Today
- Watch ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- CBS Sports Network
College Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (ET) | Network
- Toledo @ Bowling Green | 7:00 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
- Ball State @ Northern Illinois | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2/Watch ESPN
- Kent State @ Central Michigan | 8:00 p.m. | ESPNU/Watch ESPN
Betting Lines/Odds
- Toledo (-10.5) @ Bowling Green | O/U 50.5
- Ball State (-2.5) @ Northern Illinois | O/U 60.5
- Kent State @ Central Michigan (-3.0) | O/U 75.0
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
Toledo @ Bowling Green
Toledo
- QB Dequan Finn
- RB Bryant Koback
- WR Devin Maddox
- WR Isaiah Winstead
- DB Maxen Hook
- LB Jonathan Jones
- LB Jamal Hines
- LB Dyontae Johnson
- DE Desjuan Johnson
- DB Chris McDonald
Bowling Green
- QB Matt McDonald
- RB Jaison Patterson
- RB Terion Stewart
- WR Tyrone Broden
- WR Austin Osborne
- TE Christian Sims
- LB Darren Anders
- CB Davon Ferguson
- LB Brock Horne
- DB Sy Dabney
- DL Karl Brooks
- DL Walter Haire
- S Jordan Anderson
- CB Devin Taylor
Ball State @ Northern Illinois
Ball State
- QB Drew Pitt
- RB Carson Steele
- WR Justin Hall
- WR Jayshon Jackson
- WR Yo'Heinz Tyler
- K Jake Chanove
- S Bryce Crosby
- LB Jaylin Thomas
- LB Clayton Coll
- DL Tavion Woodward
- LB Anthony Ekpe
Northern Illinois
- QB Rocky Lombardi
- RB Jay Ducker
- RB Harrison Waylee
- WR Trayvon Rudolph
- WR Tyrice Richie
- K John Richardson
- S CJ Brown
- DT Devonte O'Malley
Kent State @ Central Michigan
Kent State
- QB Dustin Crum
- RB Marquez Cooper
- WR Dante Cephas
- WR Nykeim Johnson
- K Andrew Glass
- S Dean Clark
- LB Mandela Lawrence-Burke
- CB Keith Sherald Jr.
- DL CJ West
- DL Adin Huntington
- DE Zayin West
- S Nico Bolden
- CB Elvis Hines
- CB Montre Miller
Central Michigan
- QB Daniel Richardson
- RB Lew Nichols III
- Kalil Pimpleton
- Dallas Dixon
- TE Joel Wilson
- K Marshal Meeder
- DB Gage Kreski
- DB Devonni Reed
- DL Troy Hariston II
- John Wesley Whiteside
