How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/10/21

How to watch college football games today, Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. NFL Draft prospects to watch. Betting lines and odds.

College football games are set to kick off with a slate of exciting games Wednesday. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. "MACtion continues today and gets started with Toledo heading to Bowling green on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET. Accompanied by that game is Ball State taking on Northern Illinois on ESPN2 and Watch ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The final game of the night is a big matchup with Kent State heading into Michigan to take on Central Michigan on ESPNU and Watch ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

Date: Wednesday, November 10th

Watch ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

CBS Sports Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

Toledo @ Bowling Green | 7:00 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Ball State @ Northern Illinois | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2/Watch ESPN

Kent State @ Central Michigan | 8:00 p.m. | ESPNU/Watch ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

Toledo (-10.5) @ Bowling Green | O/U 50.5

Ball State (-2.5) @ Northern Illinois | O/U 60.5

Kent State @ Central Michigan (-3.0) | O/U 75.0

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Toledo @ Bowling Green

Toledo

QB Dequan Finn

RB Bryant Koback

WR Devin Maddox

WR Isaiah Winstead

DB Maxen Hook

LB Jonathan Jones

LB Jamal Hines

LB Dyontae Johnson

DE Desjuan Johnson

DB Chris McDonald

Bowling Green

QB Matt McDonald

RB Jaison Patterson

RB Terion Stewart

WR Tyrone Broden

WR Austin Osborne

TE Christian Sims

LB Darren Anders

CB Davon Ferguson

LB Brock Horne

DB Sy Dabney

DL Karl Brooks

DL Walter Haire

S Jordan Anderson

CB Devin Taylor

Ball State @ Northern Illinois

Ball State

QB Drew Pitt

RB Carson Steele

WR Justin Hall

WR Jayshon Jackson

WR Yo'Heinz Tyler

K Jake Chanove

S Bryce Crosby

LB Jaylin Thomas

LB Clayton Coll

DL Tavion Woodward

LB Anthony Ekpe

Northern Illinois

QB Rocky Lombardi

RB Jay Ducker

RB Harrison Waylee

WR Trayvon Rudolph

WR Tyrice Richie

K John Richardson

S CJ Brown

DT Devonte O'Malley

Kent State @ Central Michigan

Kent State

QB Dustin Crum

RB Marquez Cooper

WR Dante Cephas

WR Nykeim Johnson

K Andrew Glass

S Dean Clark

LB Mandela Lawrence-Burke

CB Keith Sherald Jr.

DL CJ West

DL Adin Huntington

DE Zayin West

S Nico Bolden

CB Elvis Hines

CB Montre Miller

Central Michigan

QB Daniel Richardson

RB Lew Nichols III

Kalil Pimpleton

Dallas Dixon

TE Joel Wilson

K Marshal Meeder

DB Gage Kreski

DB Devonni Reed

DL Troy Hariston II

John Wesley Whiteside

